TV best bets for the week of April 5

A star-studded lineup will perform on ACM® PRESENTS: OUR COUNTRY, a new two-hour special featuring intimate conversations and at-home acoustic performances with Country Music's biggest stars, along with clips of their favorite moments from the Academy of Country Music Awards'™ 55-year history. Pictured: Dierks Bentley. Photo: Screengrab/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Sunday, April 5

“Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project”

Oxygen, 7 p.m.

This two-hour documentary shines a spotlight on Kim Kardashian West’s newest passion. The reality star and businesswoman is currently also a law student and has become involved in advocacy via her interest in criminal justice reform. Following the stories of four individuals Kardashian West believes have been unfairly sentenced, the film highlights her growing understanding of mandatory sentencing, problems of mass incarceration, and the need for educational efforts and rehabilitation programs for people hoping to re-enter society after serving time.

“ACM Presents: Our Country”

CBS, 8 p.m.

With the 55th ACM Awards postponed, CBS airs this two-hour special featuring some of country music’s biggest stars in at-home acoustic performances. The lineup includes Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, John Legend, Luke Bryan, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Old Dominion, Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban. Stars will also pay tribute to late country music legend Kenny Rogers.

“Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children”

HBO, 8 p.m.

New series

This new five-part documentary offers a never-before-seen look at the abduction and murder of approximately 29 African American children and young adults that occurred over a two-year period in Atlanta in the late ’70s and early ’80s, from the initial disappearance and discovery of two murdered teenage boys and the fear that gripped the city to the prosecution and indictment of a 23-year-old Atlanta native and the rush to officially shut down the case. With a treasure trove of archival material, this timely documentary series brings new evidence to light as the cases are reopened.

Monday, April 6

“Star of the Month: Jane Russell”

TCM, beginning at 5 p.m.

Iconic actress Jane Russell is celebrated on Turner Classic Movies each Monday this month with an evening of her notable films. This week’s lineup includes some of Russell’s earliest work, beginning with her breakthrough role in the 1943 Western “The Outlaw” and including “The Paleface” (1948), “Double Dynamite!” (1951) and “Young Widow” (1946).

“Better Call Saul”

AMC, 9 p.m.

When a simple errand for a client goes sideways, Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) is pushed to the limit. Mike (Jonathan Banks) takes measures to contain the wrath of the cartel, and Lalo (Tony Dalton) gets an unexpected visitor.

“Manifest”

NBC, 10 p.m.

Season finale

Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) and Ben (Josh Dallas) put everything on the line to attempt a daring rescue. As the final hours of Zeke’s (Matt Long) life approach, Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) and Vance (Daryl Edwards) make a last-ditch effort to appeal to the Major (Elizabeth Marvel), who may be the only person who can save him from his Death Date.

Tuesday, April 7

“The Gene: An Intimate History”

PBS, 8 p.m.

In this new two-part documentary, powerful personal stories and stunning breakthroughs reveal the historical search for the human genome and the promise of modern research. The series is based on Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee’s best-seller on how genes impact heredity, disease and behavior. In the first episode, patients with rare genetic diseases and their doctors seek to discover cures, often in a race against time.

“Schitt’s Creek”

Pop TV, 8 p.m.

Series finale

After six seasons, the acclaimed, Emmy-nominated and flat-out hilarious comedy from Eugene and Daniel Levy comes to an end. Along with the Levys, the series also stars Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy and Chris Elliott. Following the finale, Pop will air an hourlong documentary that takes a behind-the-scenes look at the series and its cultural impact.

“The Last O.G.”

TBS, 10:30 p.m.

Season premiere

Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish return for a third season of their Brooklyn-bred comedy series. After serving his time at the halfway house and having his food truck go up in flames, Tray (Morgan) is forced into finding new forms of income. Tray’s ex-girlfriend Shay (Haddish) is presented with the business opportunity of a lifetime, which could mean big changes for the whole family. Some of the new season’s guest stars include Mike Tyson, Katt Williams and J.B. Smoove.

Wednesday, April 8

“Ghost Hunters”

A&E, 8 p.m.

Season premiere

In the double-episode Season 2 premiere of A&E’s reboot of the pioneering paranormal investigation series, the team heads into uncharted territory to be the first to look into reports of spooky phenomena in some of the nation’s most remote locations. Its journey takes it to isolated, distant corners of the United States, where the team confronts extreme conditions and desolate terrain, places where locals have been forced to live with the unexplained.

“Modern Family”

ABC, 8 p.m.

Series finale

ABC is giving viewers a heartfelt look back at one of television’s most culturally defining series. The first hour is a documentary that will explore the 11-year run of this iconic series, from the writing and casting of the pilot all the way up to the final table read. Then, in Part 1 of the series finale, Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Cam (Eric Stonestreet) settle in on their new normal, and Phil (Ty Burrell) and Claire (Julie Bowen) decide that one of the kids needs to move out in order to take control of the house again. Meanwhile, as Gloria (Sofi­a Vergara) becomes more successful at work, she notices Jay (Ed O’Neill), Manny (Rico Rodriguez) and Joe (Jeremy Maguire) don’t seem to need her as much. In Part 2 of the finale, the entire family discovers saying goodbye is much harder than it seems.

“Who Wants to Be a Millionaire”

ABC, 10 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel hosts this new prime-time iteration of the game show, celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Celebrities will step into the hot seat to win as much money as they can for the charity of their choice, and this time they can ask anyone — a relative, a beloved teacher, even a famed trivia expert — for help. Also new this time, America can play along with a live app to compete to win the same amount of money the celebrities are playing for.

Thursday, April 9

“The Good Fight”

CBS All Access

Season premiere

The 10-episode fourth season of “The Good Fight” begins streaming Thursday. Big changes are ahead for the law firm of Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart, as it’s become a subsidiary of huge multinational firm STR Laurie. While STR Laurie initially seems like a benevolent overlord, Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) and her colleagues are chafing at their loss of independence. Hugh Dancy joins Season 4 in a recurring role.

“Mark of a Killer”

Oxygen, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

Each episode follows the story of an investigation — guided by the killer’s postmortem signature — and features firsthand accounts from detectives who worked on the cases as well as interviews with criminal psychology experts and family members and friends of the victims.

“Vegas Chef Prizefight”

Food Network, 10 p.m.

Season finale

Who will win the ultimate prize of a job as head chef at a new restaurant at the Flamingo?

Friday, April 10

“Fantasy Lands”

TCM, beginning at 5 p.m.

If you need a little escape from the real world, Friday’s themed lineup of famous fantasy films on Turner Classic Movies will do the trick. Start off by taking a journey over the rainbow with the iconic 1939 film “The Wizard of Oz,” followed by the Shirley Temple flick “The Blue Bird” (1940) and, finally, “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” (1968), the musical fantasy film based on James Bond creator Ian Fleming’s novel for children.

“Magnum P.I.”

CBS, 9 p.m.

New episodes

Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) must find Kumu (Amy Hill) when she’s kidnapped by an injured man accused of killing his wife in the new episode “Say Hello to Your Past.”

“Dishing With Julia Child”

PBS, 10 p.m.

In the episode “Your Own French Onion Soup” Rick Bayless marvels over Julia Child’s knife skills and what great training technique she provided, while Jose Andres and Eric Ripert wonder how many tips are in her 200 episodes of “The French Chef.” Next, in “Boeuf Bourguignon,” Sara Moulton, Carla Hall, Andres and Ripert discuss how comfortable and magnetic Child was in her first episode. Martha Stewart weighs in on how influential Child was in changing how viewers thought about food and cooking.

Saturday, April 11

“The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel”

Lifetime, 8 p.m.

With nearly 100 original films planned for 2020 for the women’s network, this is one of the standouts. Executive producers and Grammy Award winners Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige and Missy Elliott bring the Clark sisters’ story to life, recounting the lives of the highest-selling female gospel group in history along with their trailblazing mother, Mattie Moss Clark (Aunjanue Ellis).

“Alaska Animal Rescue”

Nat Geo Wild, 9 p.m.

New series

This series follows heroes from three renowned Alaskan conservation centers as they respond to animals in need on land and sea and in the air. Whether striving to help sea lions, lynxes, eagles, bears, wolves, walruses, whales, otters or other creatures, these groups are willing to do whatever it takes to rescue and preserve Alaska’s unique wildlife.

“Saved by the Barn”

Animal Planet, 10 p.m.

New series

This series introduces Dan McKernan, who left behind his six-figure tech job in Austin, Texas, to take over his family’s 140-year-old farm in Michigan and transform it into the “Barn Sanctuary,” a haven for rescued farm animals that have experienced abuse, neglect and much more. In each episode, audiences join Dan and his family as they learn the ropes of their new life on the farm, give these barnyard animals a second chance at life and experience the compassion Dan brings to every animal in his care.