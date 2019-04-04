TV Best Bets for the week of April 7

Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri - Killing Eve _ Season 2, Episode 1 - Photo Credit: Aimee Spinks/BBCAmerica

Bear Grylls in "You vs. Wild" (Netflix)

FOSSE VERDON "Life is a Cabaret" Episode 1 (Airs Tuesday, April 9, 10:00 pm/ep) -- Pictured: (l-r) Sam Rockwell as Bob Fosse, Michelle Williams as Gwen Verdon. CR: Craig Blankenhorn/FX

Reba McEntire, host of THE 54TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDSÃ‚Â®, broadcast LIVE from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, April 7 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS Ã‚Â©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Sunday, April 7

“Killing Eve”

BBC America and AMC, 8 p.m.

Season premiere

Season 2 of the hit series picks up 30 seconds after the shocking final scene of the first season. Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer return as Eve and Villanelle in this story of two women bound by a mutual obsession and a lethally amusing sense of style.

Academy of Country Music Awards

CBS, 8 p.m.

Reba McEntire returns to host the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden. Top nominees include Chris Stapleton, Dan + Shay, Kacey Musgraves, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Florida Georgia Line, Bebe Rexha and producer Ian Fitchuk. Jason Aldean receives the artist of the decade award.

“Expedition Unknown: Egypt Live”

Discovery Channel, 8 p.m.

This live, two-hour event is hosted by Josh Gates, who is joined by renowned Egyptologist Dr. Zahi Hawass and Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities. The event offers a rare look at the inner chambers of a recently excavated archaeological site containing tombs with 40 mummies believed to be part of the noble elite. The identity of the mummy within a mysterious sarcophagus buried deep within the complex has remained a mystery for more than 3,000 years — until (possibly) now, when it will be opened live.

Monday, April 8

“White Boy”

Starz, 9 p.m.

This documentary is based on the story of 17-year-old Richard Wershe Jr., who allegedly ran a vicious, sophisticated underground cocaine operation throughout inner-city Detroit. Convicted as a teen, Wershe remains imprisoned 30 years later and was the subject of the 2018 feature film “White Boy Rick” starring Matthew McConaughey. The documentary follows filmmakers as they investigate the subject of 1980s crime folklore — interviewing journalists, police, FBI agents and hit men — to set the record straight on the urban legend known as White Boy Rick.

“Diesel Brothers”

Discovery Channel, 10 p.m.

Season premiere

Heavy D, Diesel Dave, The Muscle and Redbeard are back for a new season of extreme builds, tricked-out trucks and jaw-dropping stunts. This season, the Diesel Brothers continue to blur the line between work and play as they commit to the biggest builds they’ve ever attempted, including transforming an old Canadian logging truck into a custom semi that can transport their diesel creations around the country with enough room for all the bros.

“Independent Lens: The Providers”

PBS, 10 p.m.

Follow three “country doctors” in rural New Mexico — the site of both a physician shortage and an opioid epidemic — who work at clinics that offer care for all, regardless of ability to pay.

Tuesday, April 9

“The Code”

CBS, 9 p.m.

New series

Members of the U.S. Marine Corps serve their country as part of an elite legal team of prosecutors, defense lawyers and investigators. Capt. John “Abe” Abraham (Luke Mitchell) must get to the bottom of a case where a fellow Marine was killed by a member of his own unit. Abe’s legal team is overseen by the respected Col. Glenn Turnbull (Dana Delany).

“Reconstruction: America After the Civil War”

PBS, 9 p.m.

New series

Join Henry Louis Gates Jr. for this exploration of the transformative years following the Civil War, when the nation struggled to rebuild itself in the face of profound loss, massive destruction and revolutionary social change.

“Fosse/Verdon”

FX, 10 p.m.

This new eight-episode limited series explores the romantic and creative partnership between iconic choreographer Bob Fosse (Sam Rockwell) and legendary dancer Gwen Verdon (Michelle Williams).

Each episode also showcases one of the couple’s memorable collaborations; the premiere episode, “Life Is a Cabaret,” reveals the careful consideration that went into each step and movement of the iconic song sequences “Big Spender” from the movie version of “Sweet Charity” and “Mein Herr” from the film version of “Cabaret,” which Fosse directed.

Wednesday, April 10

“You vs. Wild”

Netflix

New series

Survivalist Bear Grylls hosts this interactive series in which viewers follow him on adventures around the world and make multiple-choice decisions on what he should do.

“Jane the Virgin”

The CW, 9 p.m.

Jane (Gina Rodriguez) must get over the newest hurdle in her life, which proves to be harder than she and Rafael (Justin Baldoni) would have hoped. Rogelio (Jaime Camil) discovers that he and River (Brooke Shields) are not as equal as he thought.

“Expedition Unknown”

Discovery Channel, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

Josh Gates is back for another season of explorations into the greatest legends in history, from following in the footsteps of the real Indiana Jones to learn the truth behind the fabled Crystal Skull of Doom, to diving in the Great Lakes in search of the Holy Grail of lost American shipwrecks, The Griffon.

Thursday, April 11

“Black Summer”

Netflix

New series

This prequel series set in the universe of Syfy’s recently canceled “Z Nation” introduces all-new characters. Jamie King stars as a mother torn from her daughter who embarks on a harrowing journey to find her during the dark, early days of a zombie apocalypse.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

NBC, 9 p.m.

Traditionally, couples exchange paper gifts on their first anniversary. But detectives Jake Peralta and Amy Santiago (Andy Samberg and Melissa Fumero) end up celebrating a year of married — not to mention harried — bliss in a hospital room, guarding a comatose perp.

“Fam”

CBS, 9:30 p.m.

Season finale

Will the freshman comedy finally give engaged Clem (Nina Dobrev) her perfect life? Only if she and fiancÃ© Nick (Tone Bell) can score their marriage license in time.

Friday, April 12

“Special”

Netflix

New series

Jim Parsons is an executive producer on this semiautobiographical comedy series based on Ryan O’Connell’s book “I’m Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves.” O’Connell stars in and is an executive producer on the series, which is loosely inspired by his own upbringing and experiences as a gay man navigating the world with cerebral palsy.

“Fresh Off the Boat”

ABC, 8 p.m.

Season finale

Just as the Huangs are settling into life without Eddie (Hudson Yang), an international incident catapults him not only to Taiwanese fame but also right back to America. In order to fix Eddie’s mess, the family gets a new “daughter” — but when things go awry, Jessica (Constance Wu) must add a new word to her vocabulary.

“Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People”

PBS, 9 p.m.

Discover the man behind the award. A journalist who became a media mogul with an outspoken, cantankerous editorial voice and two best-selling newspapers, Joseph Pulitzer championed what he regarded as the sacred role of the free press in a democracy.

Saturday, April 13

“Bottled With Love”

Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m.

In a moment of impulsivity, Abbey (Bethany Joy Lenz) pours out her feelings in an anonymous letter that she seals inside a bottle and tosses into Boston Harbor. Months later, the bottle is discovered by Nick (Andrew Walker), the son of Abbey’s boss. As Abbey and Nick begin an anonymous email courtship, their real-world relationship gets off to a rough start when they are assigned to work together on a project, not knowing their irritating partner is the same person they’ve been romancing online.

“The Resurgence: DeMarcus Cousins”

Showtime, 8 p.m.

This new sports documentary shares enigmatic NBA superstar DeMarcus Cousins’ roller-coaster ride through free agency that culminated in a shocking one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors and chronicles his private and emotionally charged journey back from a devastating Achilles injury.

“Saturday Night Live”

NBC, 8:30 and 11:30 p.m.

“The Favourite’s” Emma Stone returns to Studio 8H for her fourth appearance as host. This time she’s joined by South Korean boy band sensation BTS.