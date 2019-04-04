MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
TV

TV Best Bets for the week of April 7

NTVB Media
April 4, 2019 - 4:06 pm
 

Sunday, April 7

“Killing Eve”

BBC America and AMC, 8 p.m.

Season premiere

Season 2 of the hit series picks up 30 seconds after the shocking final scene of the first season. Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer return as Eve and Villanelle in this story of two women bound by a mutual obsession and a lethally amusing sense of style.

Academy of Country Music Awards

CBS, 8 p.m.

Reba McEntire returns to host the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden. Top nominees include Chris Stapleton, Dan + Shay, Kacey Musgraves, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Florida Georgia Line, Bebe Rexha and producer Ian Fitchuk. Jason Aldean receives the artist of the decade award.

“Expedition Unknown: Egypt Live”

Discovery Channel, 8 p.m.

This live, two-hour event is hosted by Josh Gates, who is joined by renowned Egyptologist Dr. Zahi Hawass and Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities. The event offers a rare look at the inner chambers of a recently excavated archaeological site containing tombs with 40 mummies believed to be part of the noble elite. The identity of the mummy within a mysterious sarcophagus buried deep within the complex has remained a mystery for more than 3,000 years — until (possibly) now, when it will be opened live.

Monday, April 8

“White Boy”

Starz, 9 p.m.

This documentary is based on the story of 17-year-old Richard Wershe Jr., who allegedly ran a vicious, sophisticated underground cocaine operation throughout inner-city Detroit. Convicted as a teen, Wershe remains imprisoned 30 years later and was the subject of the 2018 feature film “White Boy Rick” starring Matthew McConaughey. The documentary follows filmmakers as they investigate the subject of 1980s crime folklore — interviewing journalists, police, FBI agents and hit men — to set the record straight on the urban legend known as White Boy Rick.

“Diesel Brothers”

Discovery Channel, 10 p.m.

Season premiere

Heavy D, Diesel Dave, The Muscle and Redbeard are back for a new season of extreme builds, tricked-out trucks and jaw-dropping stunts. This season, the Diesel Brothers continue to blur the line between work and play as they commit to the biggest builds they’ve ever attempted, including transforming an old Canadian logging truck into a custom semi that can transport their diesel creations around the country with enough room for all the bros.

“Independent Lens: The Providers”

PBS, 10 p.m.

Follow three “country doctors” in rural New Mexico — the site of both a physician shortage and an opioid epidemic — who work at clinics that offer care for all, regardless of ability to pay.

Tuesday, April 9

“The Code”

CBS, 9 p.m.

New series

Members of the U.S. Marine Corps serve their country as part of an elite legal team of prosecutors, defense lawyers and investigators. Capt. John “Abe” Abraham (Luke Mitchell) must get to the bottom of a case where a fellow Marine was killed by a member of his own unit. Abe’s legal team is overseen by the respected Col. Glenn Turnbull (Dana Delany).

“Reconstruction: America After the Civil War”

PBS, 9 p.m.

New series

Join Henry Louis Gates Jr. for this exploration of the transformative years following the Civil War, when the nation struggled to rebuild itself in the face of profound loss, massive destruction and revolutionary social change.

“Fosse/Verdon”

FX, 10 p.m.

This new eight-episode limited series explores the romantic and creative partnership between iconic choreographer Bob Fosse (Sam Rockwell) and legendary dancer Gwen Verdon (Michelle Williams).

Each episode also showcases one of the couple’s memorable collaborations; the premiere episode, “Life Is a Cabaret,” reveals the careful consideration that went into each step and movement of the iconic song sequences “Big Spender” from the movie version of “Sweet Charity” and “Mein Herr” from the film version of “Cabaret,” which Fosse directed.

Wednesday, April 10

“You vs. Wild”

Netflix

New series

Survivalist Bear Grylls hosts this interactive series in which viewers follow him on adventures around the world and make multiple-choice decisions on what he should do.

“Jane the Virgin”

The CW, 9 p.m.

Jane (Gina Rodriguez) must get over the newest hurdle in her life, which proves to be harder than she and Rafael (Justin Baldoni) would have hoped. Rogelio (Jaime Camil) discovers that he and River (Brooke Shields) are not as equal as he thought.

“Expedition Unknown”

Discovery Channel, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

Josh Gates is back for another season of explorations into the greatest legends in history, from following in the footsteps of the real Indiana Jones to learn the truth behind the fabled Crystal Skull of Doom, to diving in the Great Lakes in search of the Holy Grail of lost American shipwrecks, The Griffon.

Thursday, April 11

“Black Summer”

Netflix

New series

This prequel series set in the universe of Syfy’s recently canceled “Z Nation” introduces all-new characters. Jamie King stars as a mother torn from her daughter who embarks on a harrowing journey to find her during the dark, early days of a zombie apocalypse.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

NBC, 9 p.m.

Traditionally, couples exchange paper gifts on their first anniversary. But detectives Jake Peralta and Amy Santiago (Andy Samberg and Melissa Fumero) end up celebrating a year of married — not to mention harried — bliss in a hospital room, guarding a comatose perp.

“Fam”

CBS, 9:30 p.m.

Season finale

Will the freshman comedy finally give engaged Clem (Nina Dobrev) her perfect life? Only if she and fiancÃ© Nick (Tone Bell) can score their marriage license in time.

Friday, April 12

“Special”

Netflix

New series

Jim Parsons is an executive producer on this semiautobiographical comedy series based on Ryan O’Connell’s book “I’m Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves.” O’Connell stars in and is an executive producer on the series, which is loosely inspired by his own upbringing and experiences as a gay man navigating the world with cerebral palsy.

“Fresh Off the Boat”

ABC, 8 p.m.

Season finale

Just as the Huangs are settling into life without Eddie (Hudson Yang), an international incident catapults him not only to Taiwanese fame but also right back to America. In order to fix Eddie’s mess, the family gets a new “daughter” — but when things go awry, Jessica (Constance Wu) must add a new word to her vocabulary.

“Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People”

PBS, 9 p.m.

Discover the man behind the award. A journalist who became a media mogul with an outspoken, cantankerous editorial voice and two best-selling newspapers, Joseph Pulitzer championed what he regarded as the sacred role of the free press in a democracy.

Saturday, April 13

“Bottled With Love”

Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m.

In a moment of impulsivity, Abbey (Bethany Joy Lenz) pours out her feelings in an anonymous letter that she seals inside a bottle and tosses into Boston Harbor. Months later, the bottle is discovered by Nick (Andrew Walker), the son of Abbey’s boss. As Abbey and Nick begin an anonymous email courtship, their real-world relationship gets off to a rough start when they are assigned to work together on a project, not knowing their irritating partner is the same person they’ve been romancing online.

“The Resurgence: DeMarcus Cousins”

Showtime, 8 p.m.

This new sports documentary shares enigmatic NBA superstar DeMarcus Cousins’ roller-coaster ride through free agency that culminated in a shocking one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors and chronicles his private and emotionally charged journey back from a devastating Achilles injury.

“Saturday Night Live”

NBC, 8:30 and 11:30 p.m.

“The Favourite’s” Emma Stone returns to Studio 8H for her fourth appearance as host. This time she’s joined by South Korean boy band sensation BTS.

Entertainment Videos
CinemaCon Brings Theater Professionals To Caesars
CinemaCon is not just celebs, it's also a place where theater owners can browse the latest in seats, projectors and concessions. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas restaurants provide a taste of ballpark food
The Las Vegas Ballpark, home to the Las Vegas Aviators, will serve food from Giada De Laurentiis and a team of favorite local restaurants. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Taste of the Town: Bobby Flay Opens Shark at the Palms - VIDEO
Bobby Flay opens Shark at the Palms; his first high-end restaurant in 15 years.
Chef Marc Marrone at T-Mobile Arena
Chef Marc Marrone has opened a bao cart at T-Mobile Arena. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio fountains celebrate 'Game of Thrones'
A medley of the theme for HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and the song “Winter Is Here” from the show premiered at the Bellagio Fountains water show on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, March 31, 2019. The new number will run in rotation through April 13. The series premieres its eighth and final series on April 14. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegan Aunt Chippy talks about being on Jimmy Kimmel's show
Concetta Potenza, Aunt “Chippy” to Jimmy Kimmel, talks about her first time being featured on her nephew’s show. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The "Flight Unknown" At Bar Centro at Bazaar Meats Las Vegas Features 5 Innovative Cocktails
The "Flight Unknown" At Bar Centro At Bazaar Meats Las Vegas Features 5 Innovative Cocktails (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cotton candy crowns pancakes in Las Vegas
At Maxie’s at The Linq Promenade in Las Vegas, executive chef David Mangual fills pancakes with fruit and cream cheese and piles on pastel cotton candy, which is melted in a stream of chocolate syrup. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Bananas Foster Pancakes go up in flames at The Stove near Las Vegas
Chef Antonio Nunez at The Stove in Henderson, near Las Vegas, flames the pancakes tableside for a fiery presentation. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
El Loco Rollercoaster at Circus Circus' Adventuredome
The El Loco rollercoaster opened at the Circus Circus' Adventuredome in February 2014. It features a 90-foot ascent, followed by a drop that produces a negative 1.5 "verticle G," a 180-degree turn, and reverse 240-degree roll that turns into an inverted drop. The coaster reaches a maximum speed of 45 mph and is the only indoor coaster of it's kind in the U.S., and is the second indoor El Loco coaster in the world, according to MGM Resorts.
Bartending flair competition at the Nightclub & Bar Show
Highlights from the ten contestants who competed for the Shake It Up Flair and Classic Competition at the Nightclub & Bar Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Justin Kingsley Hall shares details on his next gig
Chef Justin Kinglsey hall shares some details about the newArts District restaurant he's developing with Kim Owens. (Al Mancini/Las Vegs Review-Journal)
Film prompted Carrie Hogan to found 2 farmers markets in Las Vegas
Carrie Hogan founded Fresh 52 Farmers and Artisan Market in Las Vegas after realizing she had to do something about the influence of factory farms on the food supply. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Seafood dishes being made at Pasta Shop near Las Vegas
Executive chef Edwin Martinez incorporates fresh pasta into Lobster Salmon and Saffron Shrimp Sauté at Pasta Shop Ristorante & Art Gallery in Henderson, near Las Vegas. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Andrew Carmean will be the only local participant in upcoming demolition derby
Andrew Carmean, a demolition driver, will be the only local participant in upcoming derby at the Plaza Hotel. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Masso Osteria first anniversary in Las Vegas
Scott Conant was in town Tuesday to host a one-year anniversary party for his Red Rock Resort restaurant Masso Osteria.
Baked Alaska a specialty at Favorite Bistro in Las Vegas
Award-winning pastry chef Claude Escamilla makes Baked Alaska with strawberry sorbet and vanilla gelato and flames it at Favorite Bistro at The Linq Promenade in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Chili cooks face fierce and friendly competition at Nevada cook-off
Forty chili cooks competed in the Nevada State Chili Cookoff in Pahrump on Sunday, March 17, 2019, with the winners advancing to the World Championship Chili Cook-off in Des Moines, Iowa. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Arcade ‘speakeasy’ leads to secret door and Banksy art in Las Vegas
Arcade ‘speakeasy’ leads to secret door, Banksy art in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hazel in Las Vegas serves modern takes on traditional cocktails
Hazel serves modern takes on traditional cocktails (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas celebrates St. Patrick's Day
Tonight the city lit the Welcome sign green, McMullan's Irish Pub and the Guinness store also prepare for this weekend's St. Patrick's Day festivities. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Reuben sandwich at Served in Henderson, near Las Vegas
Matthew Meyer, chef/owner of Served, makes a Reuben sandwich with house-brined corned beef, house-made sauerkraut and gooey melted cheese at his restaurant in Henderson, outside Las Vegas. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Las Vegas day club season returns with big-name DJs
Rick Ross, March 23, at Daylight Beach Club at Mandalay Bay The Chainsmokers, March 30, at Encore Beach Club Marshmello, April 6, Kaos Dayclub at the Palms Chuckie, May 11, Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Calvin Harris, May 11, Wet Republic at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Pizza expert Chris Bianco makes meatballs in Las Vegas
Chris Bianco, who was the keynote speaker at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, demonstrates meatball making for expo attendees. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Las Vegas pulmonologist talks about new movie dealing with cystic fibrosis
Dr. Craig Nakamura, Director of Cystic Fibrosis Center of Southern Nevada, talks about the upcoming romantic drama “Five Feet Apart” where both of the lead characters suffer from cystic fibrosis. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
World Pizza Champion crowned in Las Vegas
At the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, Italian pizzaiolo Federico De Silvestri took the top prize and more than $12,000. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Italian wins Pizza Maker of the Year at Pizza Expo
Federico De Silvestri of Verona, Italy, wins the finals in the non-traditional pizza category during the International Pizza Challenge at the International Pizza Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center Thursday, March 7, 2019. De Silvestri went on to beat winners from each of the four other categories — traditional, pan, pizza Napoletana and Roman — to win Pizza Maker of the Year. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Good Pie Coming To Arts District
Local pizzaiolo Vincent Rotolo says Good Pie is coming to the Arts District. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Local comedian says "It's ok to laugh, ...the comedy club is dark."
K-Von, a half-Persian comedian, talks about his style of comedy which keeps audiences entertained.
Pizza Dough Throwing Competition
Contestants participate in the World Pizza Games at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, Wednesday night. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
TOP NEWS
Home Front Page Footer Listing