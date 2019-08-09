TV best bets for the week of Aug. 11

This week’s top choices include the returns of “Succession” and “Fear the Walking Dead” and the debut of Jim Gaffigan’s latest stand-up special.

Sunday, Aug. 11

“Teen Choice 2019”

Fox, 8 p.m.

The teen-centric awards ceremony, where surfboard-shaped trophies are handed out in categories voted upon by fans, airs live from the sands of California’s Hermosa Beach. In keeping with this year’s SoCal vibe, the awards will feature a surf-and-sand dance number, as well as surfers, kite boarders and today’s biggest stars in TV, music, film and social media.

“Fear the Walking Dead”

AMC, 9 p.m.

After a short summertime hiatus, the Walking Dead spinoff returns with the second half of its fifth season. In an effort to encourage more survivors to reach out, Al, Luciana and Charlie document Morgan and the gang on a dangerous mission to help a reclusive survivor.

“Succession”

HBO, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

HBO’s surprise hit of last summer returns for Season 2, following the Roy family as it struggles to retain control of its empire. While the future looks increasingly uncertain, it is the past that threatens to ultimately destroy the Roys. Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck and Matthew Macfadyen star.

Monday, Aug. 12

“The Terror: Infamy”

AMC, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

Season 2 of “The Terror” uses the forced relocation of Japanese Americans into concentration camps during World War II as its backdrop. The season premiere, “A Sparrow in a Swallow’s Nest,” begins in 1941, as Chester Nakayama (Derek Mio) is caught between his insular Japanese American neighborhood on Terminal Island and his current all-America life. Extreme circumstances push his community and personal life to the brink, all while someone watches closely.

“Our Boys”

HBO, 9 p.m.

New series

Based on the true events that led to the outbreak of war in Gaza in 2014, this series tells the story of those involved, Jews and Arabs alike, whose lives were forever changed that summer.

“Lodge 49”

AMC, 10:10 p.m.

Season premiere

This “modern fable” about the Ancient & Benevolent Order of the Lynx and its great mysteries returns for Season 2. Ex-surfer Dud (Wyatt Russell) and sister Liz (Sonya Cassidy) are still searching for purpose in their lives after their father’s death. Meanwhile, Ernie (Brett Jennings) is off to Mexico with El Confidente (Cheech Marin), Blaise (David Pasquesi) tries to unlock the secrets of alchemy and Connie (Linda Emond) makes friends at England’s Lodge 1.

Tuesday, Aug. 13

“America’s Got Talent”

NBC, 8 p.m.

The judges have made their cuts. Now it’s your turn to vote for your favorite acts as the talent competition’s live shows begin.

“Mysteries Decoded”

The CW, 9 p.m.

New series

Join private investigator Jennifer Marshall as she reexamines some of history’s most infamous cases, from Area 51 and Roswell to the Salem Witch Trials and the Bermuda Triangle, with new technology and previously undiscovered information.

“Supermarket Stakeout”

Food Network, 10 p.m.

New series

Four chefs compete in a pop-up kitchen outside a grocery store. Assigned a theme for each round, the chefs must size up shoppers as they exit the store and attempt to negotiate for their grocery bags. The judges send the chefs with the least successful dishes home, and the last chef standing walks away with a year’s worth of groceries. Alex Guarnaschelli hosts.

Wednesday, Aug. 14

“Turquoise Fever”

INSP, 6 p.m.

New series

Turquoise gems are the diamonds of the Nevada desert, but unearthing them is risky. Meet gutsy third-generation miners (and reality TV newcomers) the Otteson family. To score a blue-green payday, they brave rough terrain, killer weather and perilous dynamite blasts — all while working 70 miles from the nearest hospital.

Songland: “Macklemore”

“NOVA: The Planets”

PBS, 9 p.m.

In the far reaches of the solar system, Uranus and Neptune dazzle with unexpected rings, supersonic winds and dozens of moons. And NASA’s New Horizons gets a stunning up-close view of Pluto before venturing deep into the Kuiper Belt.

“David Makes Man”

OWN, 10 p.m.

New series

David (Akili McDowell) is a 14-year-old prodigy from the projects who is his hardworking mother’s only hope to escape poverty. Haunted by the death of his closest friend, he must choose between the South Florida streets that raised him and the higher education that may offer him a way out.

Thursday, Aug. 15

“Family Food Fight”

ABC, 9 p.m.

Season finale

The final two family teams must pull out their best culinary moves as they face an amuse-bouche challenge that will be tasted and judged by some familiar faces. Then, in their final task as competitors, the families will take on a 60-45-30 challenge, requiring them to utilize ingredients handpicked by the judges, while delicately balancing difficult time restrictions. Only one family will take home the $100,000 prize.

“Hollywood Game Night”

NBC, 9 p.m.

Two contestants step into the Hollywood Game Night ring with wrestlers Brie Bella and Nikki Bella and celebrity guests Lester Holt, Chris Sullivan, Michael Ealy and Natasha Leggero to win the $25,000 grand prize. Emmy Award-winning host Jane Lynch leads two teams in playing comical party games I Love a Charade, Smash the Buzzer and the new game Dazed & Reviewed.

“Elementary”

CBS, 10 p.m.

Series finale

Detective drama “Elementary” concludes its seven-season run with the series finale episode, “Their Last Bow.” While Holmes (Jonny Lee Miller) and Watson (Lucy Liu) battle with tech billionaire Odin Reichenbach (James Frain), they receive word of their old enemy and Holmes’ former flame, Jamie Moriarty (Natalie Dormer).

Friday, Aug. 16

“Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time”

Amazon Prime Video

Jim Gaffigan brings his signature everyman brand of humor to Prime Video in the streaming service’s first ever stand-up special, which is directed by Gaffigan’s wife and writing partner, Jeannie.

“Love After Lockup”

WE tv, 9 p.m.

New episodes

Six more couples, each with one partner just released from prison, join returning duo Angela and Tony on the relationship roller coaster in the reality series’ return. Oh, and three of the new twosomes came together as pen pals!

“The UnXplained”

History, 10 p.m.

This episode of the William Shatner-hosted series examines the hidden power of ancient practices such as prayer, blood sports, voodoo and exorcism.

Saturday, Aug. 17

“Addiction Unplugged: Ground Zero of the Crisis”

A&E, 1 p.m.

New series

Ohio has become ground zero for the U.S. opioid epidemic. This episode explores the reasons why, as an unfettered prescribing of pain medications, the strategic geographical distribution appeal of the state and the massive influx of black tar heroin have become catalysts of the worst drug epidemic in U.S. history.

“V.C. Andrews’ Gates of Paradise”

Lifetime, 8 p.m.

Heaven’s daughter Annie (Lizzie Boys) finds herself orphaned and injured, and Tony Tatterton (Jason Priestley) whisks her away to Farthinggale Manor to recuperate. While there, Annie mourns the loss of her parents and her separation from her beloved half brother (Keenan Tracey), suffers under the care of a tyrannical nurse (Daphne Zuniga), and discovers her family’s final secrets.

“Zombie Tidal Wave”

Syfy, 9 p.m.

With no more Sharknados to battle, the star of that former cult Syfy film franchise, Ian Ziering, is moving on to fighting the undead. Ziering stars in and produces this flick about a zombie-slinging tidal wave that hits a small town, causing maritime mayhem. The film is directed by “Sharknado” franchise helmer Anthony C. Ferrante and is being seen as “the first of many installments,” according to Syfy.