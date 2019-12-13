TV best bets for the week of Dec. 15

This week’s top choices include Eddie Murphy returning to host “Saturday Night Live” for the first time in 35 years.

Honoree actor-comedian Eddie Murphy attends the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Sunday, Dec. 15

Kennedy Center Honors

CBS, 8 p.m.

Actress Sally Field, singer Linda Ronstadt, children’s television program Sesame Street, conductor Michael Tilson Thomas and R&B collective Earth, Wind & Fire are the recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors recognizing their contributions to arts and culture.

“The Christmas Caroler Challenge”

The CW, 8 p.m.

New series

This competition series features 12 extraordinary Christmas carol groups, each with its own stylized brand of performance, celebrating the great Christmas music we have all come to love. From the most elaborate, ultra-traditional, virtuoso performances to those with the most unexpected twists on the classic Christmas carol, each group will be judged by three celebrity judges.

“Watchmen”

HBO, 9 p.m.

Season finale

Set in an alternate history where masked vigilantes are treated as outlaws, the groundbreaking series (based on the graphic novel) from creator Damon Lindelof closes out its first season Sunday.

Monday, Dec. 16

“A Very Brady Renovation: Holiday Edition”

HGTV, 10 p.m.

Food Network’s Ree Drummond (“The Pioneer Woman”) and HGTV’s Jasmine Roth (“Hidden Potential”) team up with the Brady Bunch cast to whip up ’70s-inspired treats and retro DIY decorations to adorn the show’s famous home in festive Brady Bunch style.

“Holidays With the Houghs”

NBC, 10 p.m.

Brother and sister — and Emmy-winning choreographers — Derek and Julianne Hough put their friendly sibling rivalry on display in this festive hourlong holiday special. The pair perform individually and together in musical and dance performances as they put their own spin on holiday classics, share family holiday traditions and create new ones. Top recording stars and celebrity friends will also appear in the special.

“Independent Lens: Attla”

PBS, 10 p.m.

Discover the inspiring true story of Alaska native and dog musher George Attla, who, despite having only one good leg, rose to international fame through fierce determination to be a champion. His racing prowess and ability to identify and train exceptional dogs made him a legend.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

“In Memoriam”

TCM, beginning at 5 p.m.

Turner Classic Movies airs an evening of films starring notable actors who passed away this year, and who weren’t already honored by TCM in a stand-alone marathon. Tuesday’s lineup remembers Julie Adams with 1954’s “Creature From the Black Lagoon,” David Hedison (1958’s “The Fly”), Carol Channing (1967’s “Thoroughly Modern Millie”), Tim Conway (1964’s “McHale’s Navy”) and more.

“Well Groomed”

HBO, 9 p.m.

This captivating look into the world of competitive and creative dog grooming follows the lives of a group of dog lovers whose dedication to transforming their beloved poodles into living sculptures is bold, imaginative and eye-opening. It’s an extraordinary tale of pets, families, friendships and the glory of creativity.

“The Voice”

NBC, 9 p.m.

Season finale

In the two-hour season finale, host Carson Daly will reveal this season’s winner. The star-studded episode will feature special performances by chart-topping artists and musical collaborations with the top four finalists. Fan-favorite contestants also return for unforgettable performances.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

“Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘All in the Family’ and ‘Good Times’ ”

ABC, 8 p.m.

The television event returns, this time re-creating holiday-inspired episodes of “All in the Family” and “Good Times” with an all-star cast.

“Survivor”

CBS, 8 p.m.

Season finale

Season 39 signs off with a two-hour finale, followed by the live reunion. Fun fact from mentor Sandra Diaz-Twine: The show’s “Island of the Idols” had been deserted only a few years — and its inhabitants didn’t move far. “We could hear the boat traffic and the dogs barking and even their roosters in the morning,” she says.

“The Masked Singer”

Fox, 8 p.m.

Season finale

In the two-hour finale, relive all the fan-favorite moments and best performances from Season 2 before the three finalists compete for the golden mask trophy and have their identities revealed. “The Masked Singer” returns for Season 3 in February.

Thursday, Dec. 19

“A Christmas Carol”

FX, 7:30 p.m.

Guy Pearce (“L.A. Confidential”) stars as Ebenezer Scrooge and Andy Serkis (“Black Panther”) is the Ghost of Christmas Past in this adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic. Pearce describes this version of Scrooge’s path to redemption as “darker” and more of a “forensic” exploration into how the miser’s soul got to such a bad place. Ridley Scott and Tom Hardy are executive producers of this BBC/FX co-production.

“Santa’s Baking Blizzard”

Food Network, 9 p.m.

Season finale

It’s time for the final round of the competition featuring master ice sculptors and some of the country’s best bakers joined together to create mind-blowing Christmas scenes — and hoping to win the $25,000 prize.

“Gwen Stefani’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas”

NBC, 10 p.m.

Three-time Grammy-winning performer, songwriter and recording artist Gwen Stefani brings her passion for Christmas to this modern take on the traditional holiday special. It’s filled with music from Stefani’s holiday album, along with holiday classics, comedy sketches and more, and features special guest performances and appearances by Blake Shelton, Chelsea Handler, Ken Jeong, Seth MacFarlane and Ne-Yo.

Friday, Dec. 20

“The Two Popes”

Netflix

Oscar-nominated director Fernando Meirelles (“City of God”) helmed this intimate story inspired by true events. Frustrated with the direction of the church, Cardinal Bergoglio (Jonathan Pryce) requests permission from Pope Benedict (Anthony Hopkins) to retire in 2012. This leads to Benedict revealing a secret that would shake the foundations of the Catholic Church.

“The Witcher”

Netflix

New series

Henry Cavill stars as Geralt of Rivia in this adaptation of the best-selling fantasy book series. Geralt is a solitary monster hunter who struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.

“Celebrating Marvel’s Stan Lee”

ABC, 8 p.m.

Filmed in part in front of a live audience, this special takes viewers on an action-packed journey throughout the life of Stan Lee and across the Marvel Universe, sharing never-before-seen interviews and archive footage with Lee himself from deep within the archives. Tom Hiddleston, Paul Bettany, Cobie Smulders, Clark Gregg, Mark Hamill, Jimmy Kimmel, Kevin Smith, Bob Iger, Kevin Feige and more share their memories of Lee.

Saturday, Dec. 21

College football

ABC & ESPN, beginning at 9 a.m.

ABC and ESPN combine to televise six college football postseason games: Celebration Bowl (ABC), New Mexico Bowl (ESPN), Boca Raton Bowl (ABC), Camellia Bowl (ESPN), Las Vegas Bowl (ABC) and New Orleans Bowl (ESPN).

“Double Holiday”

Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m.

Career-minded Rebecca’s (Carly Pope) plans for Hanukkah go askew when a promotion opportunity comes up at work. When the company CEO asks Rebecca and her insufferable office mate, Chris (Kristoffer Polaha) — also her main competitor for the promotion — to plan the company’s Christmas party, she realizes they must overcome their opposing styles in order to succeed.

“Saturday Night Live”

NBC, 8:30 and 11:30 p.m.

Former “SNL” cast member Eddie Murphy returns to the show for his first time as host since 1984. Recent Grammy nominee Lizzo makes her first appearance as musical guest.