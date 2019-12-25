50°F
TV best bets for the week of Dec. 29

NTVB Media
December 24, 2019 - 4:48 pm
 

Sunday, Dec. 29

“Flirty Dancing”

Fox, 8 p.m.

New series

Jenna Dewan hosts this series that combines dating and dancing. Strangers are each taught half of a dance routine, then meet for the first time on a blind date, dance together without saying a word, and decide if they should take the next step.

“Dare Me”

USA Network, 10 p.m.

New series

This drama set in a small Midwestern town delves into the cutthroat world of competitive high school cheerleading. It’s based on the acclaimed novel by Megan Abbott, who serves as a writer and executive producer for the series.

“Lost in the Wild”

Travel Channel, 11 p.m.

New series

In each episode, veteran explorers J.J. Kelley and Kinga Philipps retrace the harrowing steps of adventurers whose journeys took an unexpected turn for the worse. In the series premiere, the two journey deep into the Panamanian jungle to solve the mystery of what happened to Lisanne Froon and Kris Kremers, two young Dutch women who disappeared on a hiking trail in 2014.

Monday, Dec. 30

“Alexa & Katie”

Netflix

Season premiere

Alexa tries to put cancer behind her, but a new person in her life might make that especially hard, while Katie will need all the support she can get from her best friend.

“Pavarotti”

Showtime, 8 p.m.

Directed by Ron Howard, this documentary promises an intimate portrait of celebrated Italian opera singer Luciano Pavarotti through clips of his most memorable performances, never-before-seen footage and interviews.

“POV Midnight Traveler”

PBS, 10 p.m.

When the Taliban puts a bounty on Afghan director Hassan Fazili’s head, he is forced to flee with his wife and two young daughters. Fazili shows firsthand the dangers facing refugees seeking asylum and the love shared between a family on the run.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

“Ares”

Netflix

New series

This psychological horror series delves into the world of a secret student society in Amsterdam. Two best friends join the group, only to slowly discover that they’ve entered a demonic place.

“Dead Kids”

Netflix

A socially awkward teen bonds with a group of misfits who plot to take out their school’s arrogant rich kid — but their kidnapping scheme turns deadly.

“Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”

ABC, 8 p.m.

The 48th anniversary of America’s biggest celebration of the year will include 5½ hours of special performances and reports on New Year’s festivities from around the globe. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale, Ciara and Billy Porter.

Wednesday, Jan. 1

“Messiah”

Netflix

New series

This thriller created by Michael Petroni (“The Book Thief”) and executive produced by Mark Burnett and Roma Downey (“The Bible”) explores the power of influence and belief in the social media age. When CIA officer Eva Geller (Michelle Monaghan) learns about a man (Mehdi Dehbi) gaining international attention through acts of public disruption, she begins an investigation into his origins, even as he cultivates followers who believe he is performing miracles.

“Doctor Who”

BBC America, 8 p.m.

Season premiere

The Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) returns in this special New Year’s Day season premiere. The Doctor resumes her travels through time and space with friends Ryan (Tosin Cole), Yasmin (Mandip Gill) and Graham (Bradley Walsh). Guest stars this season include Stephen Fry, Sir Lenny Henry, Goran Visnjic? and Robert Glenister. The series will air on its regular day and time beginning Jan. 5.

“The Explosion Show”

Science Channel, 10 p.m.

New series

Science Channel starts off the new year with a bang by enlisting two notorious explosion experts — “MythBusters” star Tory Belleci and Nitro Circus daredevil/stuntman “Streetbike” Tommy Passemante — as hosts of this series. Each episode takes a behind-the-scenes look at the many ways explosions exist in our everyday world. There will be science, high jinks, close calls, and, of course, lots and lots of explosions.

Thursday, Jan. 2

“What Is ‘Jeopardy!’?”

ABC, 8 p.m.

This hourlong special takes an inside look at the popular quiz show and the host behind it all, Alex Trebek.

“Deputy”

Fox, 9 p.m.

New series

Fox’s new drama takes the spirit of a classic Western and melds it into a modern cop drama. When the elected sheriff dies, an arcane rule in the county charter suddenly thrusts the most unlikely man into the job. That man is Bill Hollister (Stephen Dorff, “True Detective”), a fifth-generation lawman who is only interested in justice. Given a job he never wanted, in an unfamiliar sea of politics, Bill quickly learns that doing what is expected and doing what is right are two different things.

“Ghost Adventures: Screaming Room”

Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

New series

In this series, paranormal investigators and “Ghost Adventures” stars Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Jay Wasley and Billy Tolley open up to viewers as never before. Sitting in a screening room to watch their favorite “Ghost Adventures” episodes, the team gets candid with fans — and each other — about their craziest experiences over the past decade.

Friday, Jan. 3

“Hawaii Five-0”

CBS, 8 p.m.

“Hawaii Five-0” and “Magnum P.I.” have their first crossover event Friday, as Five-0 enlists the help of Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and his team in recovering a stolen list of undercover CIA agents.

“Kindred Spirits”

Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

Paranormal investigators Amy Bruni and Adam Berry, with medium Chip Coffey, are back for Season 4. They will again enter America’s darkest locations, seeking answers to the most chilling haunted mysteries. In the season premiere, they investigate the Farrar Schoolhouse in Maxwell, Iowa, which closed years ago but was recently infested by a dark force.

“Extreme Love”

WE tv, 10 p.m.

Season premiere

The unbelievable show returns for a wildly bizarre second season, taking a deeper look at more incredible and unusual real-life relationships. While shocking, the relationships are also in many ways universal and relatable. From mermaid couples to role-playing kittens, sploshers to a young woman in love with a Boeing 737 — these are love stories with outrageous twists!

Saturday, Jan. 4

“Dracula”

Netflix

New series

Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat, the brains behind “Sherlock,” reimagine another classic literary character, but one of a darker sort — infamous vampire Count Dracula. The Count’s legend will transform with new tales that flesh out his gory crimes and bring his vulnerability into the light. Claes Bang, Dolly Wells and John Heffernan star.

“Say Yes to the Dress America”

TLC, 8 p.m.

Season premiere

The most epic wedding series and event in TLC history gets underway when one bride from every state is flown to New York for a private shopping event for her dream dress at the world-famous Kleinfeld Bridal salon. Then they’ll join charismatic host and bridal designer Randy Fenoli for an unprecedented group wedding spectacular full of glitz, gowns and glamour. Pulling double duty, Randy will officiate as each couple says “I do” in unison at New York City’s iconic Central Park in a two-hour event capping off the engaging 10-part series.

“Haunted Hospitals”

Travel Channel, 10 p.m.

Season premiere

The series about chilling tales of paranormal activity inside hospitals, nursing homes, morgues and medical institutions returns with more new U.S. premiere episodes. In the season premiere, a shadowy specter follows a doctor home; a patient is tormented by evil entities; and a swami healer frees a dying woman from the dark forces possessing her.

