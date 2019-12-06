TV best bets for the week of Dec. 8

Richard (Thomas Middleditch) in a scene from "Silicon Valley" (Eddy Chen/HBO)

Sunday, Dec. 8

“The L Word: Generation Q”

Showtime, 10 p.m.

New series

This sequel to the groundbreaking 2004-09 drama “The L Word” brings back original stars Jennifer Beals, Leisha Hailey and Katherine Moennig, and adds a new generation of characters played by Arienne Mandi, Leo Sheng, Jacqueline Toboni and more, as it interweaves the stories of various characters experiencing love, heartbreak, setbacks and success in Los Angeles.

“Silicon Valley”

HBO, 10:05 p.m.

Series finale

The Emmy-winning series that comedically captured the modern-day epicenter of the high-tech gold rush ends its six-season run. Richard (Thomas Middleditch) and his team look to pull off a spectacular feat on the day of a big launch in a series finale packed with amusing cameo appearances.

“Madam Secretary”

CBS, 10:30 p.m.

Series finale

In the political drama’s final episode, “Leaving the Station,” President Elizabeth McCord (TÃ©a Leoni) kicks off a new landmark political initiative. The series finale features guest appearances by Cicely Tyson, Tyne Daley, Peter Frampton and members of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team.

Monday, Dec. 9

“The Neighborhood”

CBS, 8 p.m.

Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) reluctantly agrees to let Marty (Marcel Spears) create a website for his auto shop in the hopes of drumming up more business in the new episode “Welcome to the Digital Divide.”

“Wrap Battle”

Freeform, 9 p.m.

Season finale

The penultimate episode of the gift-wrapping competition starts things off Monday, followed by the season finale and awarding of the grand prize.

“Twin Turbos”

Discovery Channel, 10 p.m.

Season premiere

The father-and-son duo of Doug and Brad DeBerti are back to continue their family tradition of designing and fabricating some of the world’s most innovative custom cars. This season, the DeBertis push the limits on their innovation, and Brad continues working toward his dream of becoming a professional race-car driver.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

“The Flash”

The CW, 8 p.m.

The CW’s epic “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event continues Tuesday. The story will then go on hiatus until Jan. 14, when its final two hours will air as episodes of “Arrow” and “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.”

“The Masked Singer”

Fox, 8 p.m.

In the first night of a two-night holiday event, the six remaining contestants compete together for the first time, with one celebrity unwrapped.

“Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways”

NBC, 8 p.m.

In an emotional, three-night event, deserving people will receive life-changing surprise holiday gifts from Ellen DeGeneres and her celebrity friends, including Michelle Obama, Jennifer Aniston, Justin Timberlake, Robert Downey Jr., Melissa McCarthy, Michael B. Jordan, Jason Momoa, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Teigen and Steph and Ayesha Curry.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

“Modern Family”

ABC, 9 p.m.

Cameron (Eric Stonestreet) is hoping to keep everyone happy for their annual Christmas dinner as he hides and prepares for his big interview for a head coaching position out of state. Meanwhile, Haley (Sarah Hyland) is excited to finally be reunited with wine, and Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) is suspicious of Cam’s holiday trip to visit his family in Missouri.

“Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements”

HBO, 9 p.m.

The director of this deeply personal memoir, Irene Taylor Brodsky, explores themes of caring for a deaf child at the same time your deaf parents are aging, juxtaposed against Beethoven’s own struggle with deafness.

“Making It”

NBC, 9 p.m.

Season finale

In the two-hour Season 2 finale of Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman’s crafting competition series, find out which competitor is crowned Master Maker.

Thursday, Dec. 12

“The Unicorn”

CBS, 8:30 p.m.

In the new episode “Anna and the Unicorn,” Wade (Walton Goggins) is giddy and everyone is excited when he has his first crush since becoming single. Sarayu Blue (“I Feel Bad”) guest-stars as Anna.

“The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition”

ABC, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

Anthony “Spice” Adams and Emma Bunton return as hosts, with Paul Hollywood and Sherry Yard continuing as judges.

“A Legendary Christmas With John and Chrissy”

NBC, 10 p.m.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen celebrate the season alongside their family and celebrity friends. Legend performs a selection of songs from his 2018 holiday album “A Legendary Christmas.”

Friday, Dec. 13

“6 Underground”

Netflix

Ryan Reynolds stars in this Michael Bay action film. Six individuals form a vigilante squad after faking their own deaths in order to take down notorious criminals.

“Chefs Marcus and Vivian: A Taste of What’s Next”

PBS, 8:30 p.m.

Chefs Vivian Howard and Marcus Samuelsson have been traveling around the country to better understand immigrant foodways. While in Los Angeles, the two visit Grand Central Market to meet some people active in L.A.’s food scene.

“Long Island Medium”

TLC, 9 p.m.

Season finale

The season finale brings Theresa back to Hollywood as she works with several stars: ’80s singer Taylor Dayne hears from family members she never knew; “Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta’s” Monte Durham has an emotional reunion with his recently departed mother; and “The Office’s” Kate Flannery continues healing from the death of her sister.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Heisman Trophy Ceremony

ESPN, 5 p.m.

The year’s most outstanding player is awarded the Heisman Trophy in this ceremony in New York City. Hopefuls include LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young.

“Holiday Date”

Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m.

When Brooke’s (Brittany Bristow) boyfriend breaks up with her just before the holidays, she agrees to go home with Joel (Matt Cohen), an actor who will pose as her boyfriend. She’s built up the ex-boyfriend to be the perfect guy and “Mr. Christmas,” but discovers Joel is Jewish and has never celebrated the holiday. When his secret is revealed, the family is eager to add Joel’s Hanukkah traditions into its own holiday celebration but soon becomes suspicious about his true identity.

“Saturday Night Live”

NBC, 8:30 and 11:30 p.m.

Actress Scarlett Johansson returns to “SNL” for her sixth appearance as host. She is joined by Niall Horan (“Nice to Meet Ya”) in his first stint as musical guest.