TV best bets for the week of Feb. 2

The Vince Lombardi Trophy is displayed before a news conference for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Sunday, Feb. 2

Puppy Bowl XVI

Animal Planet, 3 p.m.

Animal Planet’s annual Super Bowl alternative programming favorite returns for its 16th installment. Ninety-six puppies from 61 shelters will be divided into teams Ruff and Fluff to cutely clash on the gridiron. The event will be preceded by an hourlong pregame show. The night before, adult and senior pooches will take the field in the third Dog Bowl.

Super Bowl LIV

Fox, 3:30 p.m.

The NFL crowns its champion for the 2019 season Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, as the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira perform at halftime.

“The Masked Singer”

Fox, 10:30 p.m.

Season premiere

Fox’s hit singing competition returns for Season 3 with a special premiere following Fox’s coverage of Super Bowl LIV (if the game runs long, the premiere might air later than scheduled). Once again, viewers and celebrity panelists will try to guess which stars are singing underneath elaborate costumes. “Beat Shazam” host Jamie Foxx will be a guest panelist in Sunday’s premiere. The series moves to its regular Wednesday time slot later this week.

Monday, Feb. 3

“Girl Scout Cookie Championship”

Food Network, 8 p.m.

New series

Alyson Hannigan hosts this new show, where each week five incredible bakers will be challenged to transform favorite Girl Scout Cookie flavors into dreamy dishes and cakes. The winner of the competition will receive a $10,000 outdoor adventure and a year’s supply of Girl Scout cookies. Recurring judges include Katie Lee and Nacho Aguirre.

“Twisted Love”

Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

New series

Khloe Kardashian is an executive producer of this true-crime series that shares tales of how love of any kind can go horribly wrong. In the series premiere, when Arnold and Tammi Cuyler invite Tammi’s first cousin Chasity into their home to help take care of their children, events transpire that lead to the end of the Cuylers’ marriage and the death of one very unexpected person.

“McMillions”

HBO, 10 p.m.

New series

This six-part docuseries takes us back to 1989 when a criminal mastermind named “Uncle Jerry” defrauded the hugely popular McDonald’s Monopoly game for millions of dollars in prize money. By stealing valuable game pieces from McDonald’s, Jerry was able to hand-select winners, hoodwink the authorities and share the ill-gotten gains. The deception, which started among family and friends, soon expanded to include a cast of shifty ex-cons, gangsters and grifters. The series reveals how this vast network of greed and profiteering continues to affect the lives of the people involved.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

“Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!”

Netflix

Comedian and SiriusXM radio host Tom Papa debuts his first Netflix comedy special, filmed in front of a live audience in Newark, New Jersey.

“Unsellable Houses”

HGTV, 9 p.m.

New series

Sisters Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis — who are among the top-selling real estate agents in the Pacific Northwest — help struggling homeowners sell their seemingly unsellable homes in record time. Lyndsay, an expert in home renovation, design and staging, and Leslie, an expert in budget and negotiations, are so confident they can sell any home that they’re willing to invest their own money to make the sale.

State of the Union Address

Various networks, 6 p.m.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver the annual State of the Union address to Congress tonight. A number of channels will offer varying degrees of live coverage of the speech, and, in some cases, pre- and post-speech programming for preview and analysis. Broadcast networks ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and PBS, and cable news outlets CNN, FOX News Channel and MSNBC, are expected to be among the major networks broadcasting the speech.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

“Survivor at 40: Greatest Moments and Players”

CBS, 8 p.m.

“Survivor” celebrates its upcoming 40th season with this one-hour retrospective special featuring new interviews with unforgettable players from the series’ 20-year run who discuss their biggest moves and favorite moments of the game.

“Expedition Unknown”

Discovery Channel, 8 p.m.

Season premiere

Host Josh Gates returns to explore more mysteries. In the two-hour season premiere, Gates travels to the battlefields and beaches of Normandy to learn shocking secrets about the World War II D-Day invasion.

“Lego Masters”

Fox, 9 p.m.

New series

Will Arnett (voice of “The Lego Movie’s” Batman) hosts and executive produces Fox’s new competition series “Lego Masters,” which has teams of skilled Lego creators going head to head in elaborate brick-building challenges. The winning team scores a cash prize, the ultimate Lego trophy and the coveted title of Lego Masters.

Thursday, Feb. 6

“The Sinner”

USA Network, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

Bill Pullman returns as Detective Harry Ambrose for Season 3 of this thrilling anthology series. This time, a tragic car accident involving a revered teacher (Matt Bomer) on the outskirts of Dorchester, in upstate New York, uncovers a hidden crime that pulls Ambrose into the most dangerous and disturbing case of his career.

“Tommy”

CBS, 10 p.m.

New series

Edie Falco stars as Abigail “Tommy” Thomas, a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female chief of police for Los Angeles. She uses her unflinching honesty and hardball tactics to keep social, political and national security issues from hindering effective law enforcement in the Southland — but that’s not going to be easy.

“Briarpatch”

USA Network, 10 p.m.

New series

Rosario Dawson, who is also a producer, stars in this anthology series based on Ross Thomas’ Edgar Award-winning 1984 crime novel, with USA Network saying the drama will update Thomas’ sense of fun, danger and place for a new generation. The place is a small, quirky Texas community that is the hometown of investigator Allegra Dill (Dawson), who is drawn back there after her police officer sister is murdered in a car bombing. Sam Esmail (“Mr. Robot”) is an executive producer.

Friday, Feb. 7

“Locke & Key”

Netflix

New series

Based on the comic books by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, this series follows three siblings who, after the murder of their father, move to their ancestral home and find the house has magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities. Unfortunately, a demon also wants the keys, and will do anything to get them. Carlton Cuse (“Lost”) is a showrunner and co-wrote a few of the episodes.

“Bill Burr Presents: The Ringers”

Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Steph Tolev explains what it’s like being a Canadian woman in Los Angeles, Ron Taylor discusses a common sports movie trope, and Mark Ellis reveals what makes him cry.

“High Maintenance”

HBO, 11 p.m.

Season premiere

Ben Sinclair returns as The Guy for the nine-episode fourth season of the critically acclaimed show that uses a marijuana dealer to tell a variety of distinctly authentic, empathetic and insightful stories about his New York City community.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Film Independent Spirit Awards

IFC, 5 p.m.

The ceremony honoring the best in independent cinema marks its 35th anniversary with Saturday’s ceremony. “The Lighthouse” and “Uncut Gems” lead nominees across various categories with five nods each.

“In Memoriam”

Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

This documentary details the reality of life in an America where there is an active shooter incident every 12 days. In the film, wounded survivors, grieving relatives and first responders from three recent massacres — the attacks at the Route 91 Harvest music festival on the Strip, the Sutherland Springs Baptist Church in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida — relive the moment their lives changed forever.

“Saturday Night Live”

NBC, 8:30 and 11:30 p.m.

Emmy-winning “Drag Race” star RuPaul makes his debut appearance as “SNL” host, joined by Justin Bieber in his third stint as musical guest.