TV best bets for the week of Feb. 23

Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill, Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler - Better Call Saul _ Season 5, Episode 1 - Photo Credit: Warrick Page/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Sunday, Feb. 23

“The Walking Dead”

AMC, 9 p.m.

New episodes

As “The Walking Dead” returns from its Season 10 hiatus, there’s a lot to worry about now that the survivors know Alpha was behind the Whisperer spy Dante. The season left off with Gabriel stabbing Dante for killing Siddiq, but how many other double agents might be mixed in with their community? And what’s going to happen to Carol, Daryl and the rest of the survivors who fell onto a cavelike plateau with a herd of zombies below them?

“Better Call Saul”

AMC, 10 p.m.

Season premiere

In the 10-episode fifth season, Jimmy’s (Bob Odenkirk) decision to practice law as “Saul Goodman” creates unexpected and profound waves of change for those in his orbit. The two-part season premiere continues Monday in the series’ regular time slot. Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, Giancarlo Esposito, Patrick Fabian and Michael Mando all return.

“Forensic Files II”

HLN, 10 p.m.

New series

“Forensic Files,” one of TV’s earliest true-crime docuseries, ceased production in 2011, but has continued airing in repeats that remain popular. Now 16 new episodes of the series will begin airing this month. Bill Camp replaces original series narrator Peter Thomas, who passed away in 2016.

Monday, Feb. 24

“The Voice”

NBC, 8 p.m.

Season premiere

The hit singing competition returns for Season 18, with musician and actor Nick Jonas joining the coaching lineup alongside Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton.

“Black in Space: Breaking the Color Barrier”

Smithsonian Channel, 8 p.m.

In the early 1960s, the Kennedy administration pushed to have fighter pilot Ed Dwight become the first black astronaut in space, but it would not be until 1983 that Guion Bluford broke NASA’s astronaut color barrier and flew into orbit. Black astronauts and their families share their stories in this documentary special.

“The Good Doctor”

ABC, 10 p.m.

When Dr. Murphy (Freddie Highmore) makes an emotional confession, the result might not be as desired. Meanwhile, he becomes obsessed with performing an autopsy on a Jane Doe, which challenges his relationships at the hospital. Dr. Browne (Antonia Thomas), Dr. Reznick (Fiona Gubelmann) and Dr. Andrews (Hill Harper) treat a male college student with a mysterious split personality disorder.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

“Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back”

Fox, 8 p.m.

Season finale

Gordon Ramsay travels to Arkansas in the two-part season finale. In Conway, Bear’s Den Pizza is struggling amid one owner’s drunken outbursts and another owner’s absenteeism. In Little Rock, the Korean-inspired South Boulevard restaurant is in decline because of the owner’s inexperience.

“Finding Your Roots”

PBS, 8 p.m.

Henry Louis Gates Jr. explores the roots of actor Laura Linney and journalists Lisa Ling and Soledad O’Brien, telling them stories of tricksters, scoundrels and outright criminals who nevertheless laid the groundwork for their success.

“Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool”

PBS, 9 p.m.

Discover the man behind the legend. With full access to the Miles Davis Estate, this “American Masters” film features never-before-seen footage, including studio outtakes from his recording sessions, rare photos and new interviews.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

“I Am Not Okay With This”

Netflix

New series

This series based on Charles Forsman’s graphic novel comes from Jonathan Entwistle, the director and executive producer of “The End of the F***ing World,” and the producers of “Stranger Things.” It’s an irreverent origin story that follows Sydney (Sophia Lillis, “It”), who is navigating the trials and tribulations of high school all while dealing with her family, her budding sexuality and the mysterious superpowers beginning to awaken deep within her.

“The Masked Singer”

Fox, 8 p.m.

Gabriel Iglesias is a guest judge as Group B singers return for their playoff performances in the new episode “Mask-Matics: Group B Playoffs.”

“Year of the Rabbit”

IFC, 10:30 p.m.

In the new episode “Brick Man,” Detective Inspector Rabbit (Matt Berry) and his cohorts must capture a killer stalking the streets of London disguised as the Brick Man, a terrifying figure from urban folklore.

Thursday, Feb. 27

“Altered Carbon”

Netflix

Season premiere

Season 2 of the sci-fi drama finds Takeshi Kovacs (Anthony Mackie), the lone surviving soldier out of a group of elite interstellar warriors, continuing his centuries-old quest to find his lost love Quellcrist Falconer (Renee Elise Goldsberry). After decades of planet-hopping, Kovacs finds himself recruited back to his home planet of Harlan’s World with the promise of finding Quell.

“A Year in Music: 1984”

AXS TV, 8:30 p.m.

Downtown Julie Brown revisits the musical year 1984 to examine the birth of the Video Music Awards, the landmark distribution of Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” on compact disc and Michael Jackson’s ascension to “King of Pop” in the wake of his legendary “Thriller” album.

“Will & Grace”

NBC, 9 p.m.

Karen (Megan Mullally) introduces Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing) to the new love of her life, Phil (guest star Joel McHale). But Will and Grace become increasingly suspicious that Phil has sinister intentions for their friend. When Miss Coco Peru (guest star Clinton Leupp) tells Jack (Sean Hayes) that she’s closing down her bar for good, Estefan (guest star Brian Jordan Alvarez) encourages Jack to become its new owner.

Friday, Feb. 28

“All the Bright Places”

Netflix

Based on Jennifer Niven’s best-seller, this film tells the story of Violet (Elle Fanning) and Theodore (Justice Smith), who meet and change each other’s lives forever. The drama offers a human take on the experience of mental illness, its impact on relationships, and the beauty and lasting impact of young love.

“Queen Sono”

Netflix

New series

In this South African crime drama — Netflix’s first original series from Africa — a highly trained spy (Pearl Thusi) must face changing relationships in her personal life while taking on her most dangerous mission yet.

“The Kingmaker”

Showtime, 9 p.m.

This award-winning documentary presents a searing portrait of Imelda Marcos, the former first lady of the Philippines whose behind-the-scenes machinations in the political careers of her husband, and later her son, cemented her indelible mark on the global political stage.

Saturday, Feb. 29

“Seven Worlds, One Planet”

BBC America, 9 p.m.

Crews spent 227 days filming this episode, enduring a nightly ritual of washing in a swamp and pulling ticks off each other. In addition, their clothes and shoes were covered with butterflies that liked eating sweat. But what they captured on film is breathtaking, as Africa is home to the greatest wildlife gatherings on Earth.

“The UnXplained”

History, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

The William Shatner-hosted series that explores the world’s most fascinating, strange and inexplicable mysteries returns with Season 2.

“Saturday Night Live”

NBC, 8:30 and 11:30 p.m.

Former “SNL” writer John Mulaney (Netflix’s “John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch”) returns to host the show for his third time. Talking Heads frontman David Byrne (“David Byrne’s American Utopia” on Broadway) also returns, making his second appearance as musical guest.