59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
TV

TV best bets for the week of Feb. 23

NTVB Media
February 20, 2020 - 10:44 am
 

Sunday, Feb. 23

“The Walking Dead”

AMC, 9 p.m.

New episodes

As “The Walking Dead” returns from its Season 10 hiatus, there’s a lot to worry about now that the survivors know Alpha was behind the Whisperer spy Dante. The season left off with Gabriel stabbing Dante for killing Siddiq, but how many other double agents might be mixed in with their community? And what’s going to happen to Carol, Daryl and the rest of the survivors who fell onto a cavelike plateau with a herd of zombies below them?

“Better Call Saul”

AMC, 10 p.m.

Season premiere

In the 10-episode fifth season, Jimmy’s (Bob Odenkirk) decision to practice law as “Saul Goodman” creates unexpected and profound waves of change for those in his orbit. The two-part season premiere continues Monday in the series’ regular time slot. Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, Giancarlo Esposito, Patrick Fabian and Michael Mando all return.

“Forensic Files II”

HLN, 10 p.m.

New series

“Forensic Files,” one of TV’s earliest true-crime docuseries, ceased production in 2011, but has continued airing in repeats that remain popular. Now 16 new episodes of the series will begin airing this month. Bill Camp replaces original series narrator Peter Thomas, who passed away in 2016.

Monday, Feb. 24

“The Voice”

NBC, 8 p.m.

Season premiere

The hit singing competition returns for Season 18, with musician and actor Nick Jonas joining the coaching lineup alongside Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton.

“Black in Space: Breaking the Color Barrier”

Smithsonian Channel, 8 p.m.

In the early 1960s, the Kennedy administration pushed to have fighter pilot Ed Dwight become the first black astronaut in space, but it would not be until 1983 that Guion Bluford broke NASA’s astronaut color barrier and flew into orbit. Black astronauts and their families share their stories in this documentary special.

“The Good Doctor”

ABC, 10 p.m.

When Dr. Murphy (Freddie Highmore) makes an emotional confession, the result might not be as desired. Meanwhile, he becomes obsessed with performing an autopsy on a Jane Doe, which challenges his relationships at the hospital. Dr. Browne (Antonia Thomas), Dr. Reznick (Fiona Gubelmann) and Dr. Andrews (Hill Harper) treat a male college student with a mysterious split personality disorder.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

“Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back”

Fox, 8 p.m.

Season finale

Gordon Ramsay travels to Arkansas in the two-part season finale. In Conway, Bear’s Den Pizza is struggling amid one owner’s drunken outbursts and another owner’s absenteeism. In Little Rock, the Korean-inspired South Boulevard restaurant is in decline because of the owner’s inexperience.

“Finding Your Roots”

PBS, 8 p.m.

Henry Louis Gates Jr. explores the roots of actor Laura Linney and journalists Lisa Ling and Soledad O’Brien, telling them stories of tricksters, scoundrels and outright criminals who nevertheless laid the groundwork for their success.

“Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool”

PBS, 9 p.m.

Discover the man behind the legend. With full access to the Miles Davis Estate, this “American Masters” film features never-before-seen footage, including studio outtakes from his recording sessions, rare photos and new interviews.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

“I Am Not Okay With This”

Netflix

New series

This series based on Charles Forsman’s graphic novel comes from Jonathan Entwistle, the director and executive producer of “The End of the F***ing World,” and the producers of “Stranger Things.” It’s an irreverent origin story that follows Sydney (Sophia Lillis, “It”), who is navigating the trials and tribulations of high school all while dealing with her family, her budding sexuality and the mysterious superpowers beginning to awaken deep within her.

“The Masked Singer”

Fox, 8 p.m.

Gabriel Iglesias is a guest judge as Group B singers return for their playoff performances in the new episode “Mask-Matics: Group B Playoffs.”

“Year of the Rabbit”

IFC, 10:30 p.m.

In the new episode “Brick Man,” Detective Inspector Rabbit (Matt Berry) and his cohorts must capture a killer stalking the streets of London disguised as the Brick Man, a terrifying figure from urban folklore.

Thursday, Feb. 27

“Altered Carbon”

Netflix

Season premiere

Season 2 of the sci-fi drama finds Takeshi Kovacs (Anthony Mackie), the lone surviving soldier out of a group of elite interstellar warriors, continuing his centuries-old quest to find his lost love Quellcrist Falconer (Renee Elise Goldsberry). After decades of planet-hopping, Kovacs finds himself recruited back to his home planet of Harlan’s World with the promise of finding Quell.

“A Year in Music: 1984”

AXS TV, 8:30 p.m.

Downtown Julie Brown revisits the musical year 1984 to examine the birth of the Video Music Awards, the landmark distribution of Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” on compact disc and Michael Jackson’s ascension to “King of Pop” in the wake of his legendary “Thriller” album.

“Will & Grace”

NBC, 9 p.m.

Karen (Megan Mullally) introduces Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing) to the new love of her life, Phil (guest star Joel McHale). But Will and Grace become increasingly suspicious that Phil has sinister intentions for their friend. When Miss Coco Peru (guest star Clinton Leupp) tells Jack (Sean Hayes) that she’s closing down her bar for good, Estefan (guest star Brian Jordan Alvarez) encourages Jack to become its new owner.

Friday, Feb. 28

“All the Bright Places”

Netflix

Based on Jennifer Niven’s best-seller, this film tells the story of Violet (Elle Fanning) and Theodore (Justice Smith), who meet and change each other’s lives forever. The drama offers a human take on the experience of mental illness, its impact on relationships, and the beauty and lasting impact of young love.

“Queen Sono”

Netflix

New series

In this South African crime drama — Netflix’s first original series from Africa — a highly trained spy (Pearl Thusi) must face changing relationships in her personal life while taking on her most dangerous mission yet.

“The Kingmaker”

Showtime, 9 p.m.

This award-winning documentary presents a searing portrait of Imelda Marcos, the former first lady of the Philippines whose behind-the-scenes machinations in the political careers of her husband, and later her son, cemented her indelible mark on the global political stage.

Saturday, Feb. 29

“Seven Worlds, One Planet”

BBC America, 9 p.m.

Crews spent 227 days filming this episode, enduring a nightly ritual of washing in a swamp and pulling ticks off each other. In addition, their clothes and shoes were covered with butterflies that liked eating sweat. But what they captured on film is breathtaking, as Africa is home to the greatest wildlife gatherings on Earth.

“The UnXplained”

History, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

The William Shatner-hosted series that explores the world’s most fascinating, strange and inexplicable mysteries returns with Season 2.

“Saturday Night Live”

NBC, 8:30 and 11:30 p.m.

Former “SNL” writer John Mulaney (Netflix’s “John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch”) returns to host the show for his third time. Talking Heads frontman David Byrne (“David Byrne’s American Utopia” on Broadway) also returns, making his second appearance as musical guest.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Buddy V opens PizzaCake at Harrah’s - VIDEO
Buddy Valastro, aka Cake Boss Buddy V, is in town this week overseeing the soft opening of his new restaurant, PizzaCake, in Harrah’s Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making mist-shrouded tuna poke at Marssa at the Westin Lake Las Vegas - VIDEO
E.J. Estrella, banquet chef at Marssa at the Westin Lake Las Vegas, makes tuna poke by mixing chunks of bigeye tuna with sliced green onions, julienned white onions and house-made poke sauce and serving it on a bed of seaweed salad garnished with lotus chips and suspended over melon-scented mist. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making baked goat cheese at Ri Ra in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Shea Wafford, sous chef and pastry chef at Ri Ra at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place in Las Vegas, makes baked goat cheese served with honey-nut pesto, pickled red onions, peppadew relish and sourdough baguette. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bruce Kalman cooking at Ada’s - VIDEO
Celebrity chef Bruce Kalman will be cooking at Ada's in Tivoli Village in Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making banana cream pie at Cut in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Nicole Earl, pastry chef at Cut at the Palazzo in Las Vegas, makes an updated banana cream pie by layering banana ice cream, custard and compote with house-made Cool Whip, vanilla wafers and 24-karat gold leaf in a milk chocolate sphere and drizzling it with warm banana-caramel sauce so it devolves into petals. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Chile Colorado at Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas
Javier Chavez, chef/owner of Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas, makes Chile Colorado by braising pork belly with three kinds of peppers and serving it atop stewed black beans with crema and pickled jalapeño, carrots and onions, with flour tortillas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Black Tap introduces its vegan CrazyShake - VIDEO
Black Tap at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip has a new CrazyShake that's vegan -- The Black ’N White CakeShake. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guy Fieri reflects on the Las Vegas dining scene
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri talks about the Las Vegas food scene while in town celebrating his 52nd birthday. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Familiar faces among Circa culinary lineup
Derek Stevens and chefs Barry Dakake and Dan Coughlin talk about some of the new restaurants for Stevens' Circa resort project. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making the Ausser Rand und Band (Over the Top) bloody mary at the Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas
The Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas serves the Ausser Rand und Band bloody mary with Hofbrau Dunkel, vodka, bloody mary mix, a Tajin rim and a soft pretzel, slider, bacon, sausage and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Custom Pizza Truck is a 'kitchen on wheels' - VIDEO
Custom Pizza Truck serves pizzas in a one of a kind food truck that traveled to Poland and back. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
Squidhat Records comes to an end - VIDEO
Founder Allan Carter explains decision to shutter the Las Vegas label. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kaiseki Yuzu relocates to Chinatown - VIDEO
Kaiseki Yuzu restaurant celebrated its move from Henderson to Chinatown at 3900 Spring Mountain Road on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Panic! at the Disco frontman opens studio for kids - VIDEO
Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie launches Notes for Notes at a Henderson Boys & Girls Club. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A sneak peek at the new Mas Por Favor in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Mas Por Favor in Las Vegas’ Chinatown is an Instagram dream come true with original art, an arch of skulls and one of roses. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegan menu unveiled on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Truth & Tonic, one of the two dining spots within The Venetian’s Canyon Ranch Spa + Fitness, rolled out its new plant-based menu on Friday. Executive chef Pete Ghione talks about the menu. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making lobster and avocado flatbread at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Josh Grimes, chef de cuisine at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, created a lobster and avocado flatbread that also has avocado-creme fraiche spread, yellow tomatoes, red onion and Hearts On Fire microgreens. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Riding the new 15-minute "Star Wars" ride at Disneyland
What it's like to ride the new 15-minute "Star Wars" ride At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Main St. Provisions is coming to the Arts District - VIDEO
Kim Owens talks about her new Arts District restaurant, Main Street Provisions, which is under construction. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Artist Wayne Littlejohn on “Spin Baby” - VIDEO
Wayne Littlejohn’s sculpture celebrates Las Vegas entertainers. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiësto headlines CES 2020 closing party at Hakkasan Nightclub - VIDEO
Tiesto performs for CES conventioneers and clubgoers during the DreamlandXR Closing Night Party at Hakkasan Nightclub at the MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip in the early hours of Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Locals cheer on James Holzhauer at 'Jeopardy!' watch party - VIDEO
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But James Holzhauer would have a better chance at winning “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” tournament if Ken Jennings would stop copying his aggressive betting strategy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Drake's first show of 2020 at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Drake performs at the indoor/outdoor XS and Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip in the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ceremony held for Elvis artist Trent Carlini - VIDEO
A ceremony was held for Elvis impersonator Trent Carlini on Wednesday night at The Space in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Small appliances unveiled in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The small appliances on show at Sands Expo at CES 2020 in Las Vegas include a Keurig cocktail maker, autonomous cooking system, nitrogen coffee ampules and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Impossible Foods debuts Impossible Pork in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Before a packed press conference at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Impossible Foods executives introduced Impossible Pork, its newest product. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lady Gaga joins her band leader at his after-hours show - VIDEO
After finishing her “Jazz + Piano” show at Park Theater, Lady Gaga joined her band leader Brian Newman for a rousing version of "Fly Me to the Moon" during his show at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip after midnight on New Year's Day, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Brian Newman rings in 2020 at NoMad at Park MGM - VIDEO
Brian Newman, bandleader for Lady Gaga, performs at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Eve 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
New Year’s Fireworks on the Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip to celebrate the new year of 2020. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kats hits Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Eve - VIDEO
Man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes covers entertainment on the Strip on New Year's Eve Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Mayfair Supper Club overlooking Bellagio fountains. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
THE LATEST
FILE - In this March 14, 2019, file photo, Empire actor Jussie Smollett arrives at the Leighton ...
Grand jury indicts actor Jussie Smollett on 6 new charges
By Don Babwin and Herb McCann The Associated Press

He was originally charged with disorderly conduct last February for allegedly staging the attack and lying about it to investigators.

Eminem performs "Lose Yourself" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby T ...
Eminem stuns Oscars with performance 17 years late
By Beth Harris The Associated Press

The rapper shocked the crowd at the Dolby Theatre with his performance of “Lose Yourself” — 17 years after it won best original song from the movie “8 Mile.”

Scarlett Johansson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los A ...
Scarlett Johansson, Spike Lee shine on Oscars red carpet
By Leanne Italie The Associated Press

Scarlett Johansson showed up Sunday for her two-nomination night at the Oscars every bit the bombshell in a Champagne-colored Oscar de la Renta strapless gown embellished to the rafters, while fellow nominee Laura Dern brought her mom as she walked the red carpet in pale pink and black.

Actor and comedian Orson Bean arrives at the Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2009. (AP P ...
Actor Orson Bean, 91, hit and killed by car in LA
The Associated Press

Orson Bean, the witty actor and comedian who enlivened the game show “To Tell the Truth” and played a crotchety merchant on “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,” was hit and killed by a car in Los Angeles, authorities said. He was 91.