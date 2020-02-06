TV best bets for the week of Feb. 9

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2015 file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for the 87th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The winners of last year’s acting Academy Awards will return to the Oscar stage next month to present the coveted statuettes. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 that Olivia Colman, Rami Malek, Regina King and Mahershala Ali will present during the Feb. 9 ceremony. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

Sunday, Feb. 9

92nd annual Academy Awards

ABC, 5 p.m.

The stars come out for Hollywood’s biggest night. Once again, there will be no host for the festivities, but that won’t put a damper on the excitement as viewers see who picks up the coveted trophies.

“Power”

Starz, 8 p.m.

Series finale

Sunday marks the end of the hit crime drama in which rapper 50 Cent had a recurring role and served as an executive producer. “Don’t trip,” he told fans on his Instagram account early on during the sixth and final season, “I have four spinoff shows coming.”

“Homeland”

Showtime, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

The 12-episode final season picks up with Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) recovering from months of brutal confinement in a Russian gulag. Her body is healing, but her memory remains fractured — which is a problem for Saul (Mandy Patinkin), now national security adviser to the newly ascendant President Warner (Beau Bridges). Against medical advice, Saul asks Carrie to walk with him into the lion’s den — one last time.

Monday, Feb. 10

“Prodigal Son”

Fox, 9 p.m.

In the new episode “Eye of the Needle,” Malcolm (Tom Payne) and Jessica (Bellamy Young) must track down the tip-line caller turned killer who is blackmailing Jessica.

“Twisted Love”

Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Jennifer Jones is 18 years old when she meets her sister’s girlfriend, Bobbi Jo Smith. The two hook up behind the sister’s back and soon become obsessively inseparable. But when Bobbi Jo’s roommate, 49-year-old Bob Dow, develops feelings for Jennifer, those feelings become deadly.

“No Passport Required: “Las Vegas”

PBS, 9 p.m.

Monday’s episode explores Las Vegas and its deep-rooted Chinese community, from the Strip’s neon-lit casinos to modest shopping malls. Chef Marcus Samuelsson learns about diverse food traditions and meets a new wave of chefs transforming their parents’ cuisine.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

“Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes”

HBO, 9 p.m.

Interweaving archival footage of Muhammad Ali’s many appearances on “The Dick Cavett Show” with insights from a number of authors, sports commentators and members of Ali’s inner circle, this film tracks the three-time heavyweight boxing champion’s most memorable fights and personal battles to paint an illuminating portrait of a man whose impact on the civil rights movement rivals his feats in the boxing ring.

“For Life”

ABC, 10 p.m.

New series

An innocent man serving a life sentence becomes a lawyer while in prison, fighting cases on behalf of his fellow inmates as he figures out how to overturn his own conviction.

“Cherish the Day”

OWN, 10 p.m.

New series

Ava DuVernay (“Queen Sugar”) brings us this new anthology series that chronicles a couple’s relationship over five years, each episode spanning a single day. The narrative will unfold to reveal significant moments in a relationship, from the extraordinary to the everyday, that compel us to hold true to the ones we love. Xosha Roquemore, Alano Miller and Cicely Tyson star.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

“Survivor: Winners at War”

CBS, 8 p.m.

Season premiere

“Survivor” begins its 40th season with a two-hour premiere episode, promising the most epic season yet as it features 20 past winners, including fan favorites Boston Rob Mariano and his now-wife, Amber Brkich, Sandra Diaz-Twine, Yul Kwon, Parvati Shallow, Ethan Zohn and more.

“The Soup”

E!, 10 p.m.

Season premiere

The iconic, pop-culture commentary comedy series returns with a new host — comedian and actress Jade Catta-Preta. The weekly half-hour show will feature Catta-Preta’s unfiltered take on the buzziest clips of the week across entertainment and social media.

“Richard Hammond’s Big”

Science Channel, 10 p.m.

New series

British car aficionado Richard Hammond hosts this nine-part series that spotlights engineering at its finest with the biggest structures in the world. From Italy to Austria to the Netherlands and beyond, Hammond goes behind the scenes of these colossal structures and machines to understand the science of “big.”

Thursday, Feb. 13

“Love Is Blind”

Netflix

New series

Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this series in which singles who want to be loved for who they are, not what they look like, talk to a stream of potential love interests without ever seeing them. When a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their betrothed for the first time. Can they then turn their emotional connection into a physical one before their wedding day?

“Narcos: Mexico”

Netflix

Season premiere

This companion series to “Narcos,” which is set in the 1980s as it explores the origin of the modern drug war, returns for Season 2.

“Young Sheldon”

CBS, 8 p.m.

Meemaw (Annie Potts) meets Dale’s (returning guest star Craig T. Nelson) ex-wife, June (guest star Reba McEntire), in the new episode “A Boyfriend’s Ex-Wife and a Good Luck Head Rub.”

Friday, Feb. 14

“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”

Netflix

Shaun the Sheep, the popular spinoff character from the beloved “Wallace and Gromit” franchise, returns in this stop-motion animated film. After a mischievous alien crash-lands near Mossy Bottom Farm, Shaun takes his new extraterrestrial friend on the road to find her lost spaceship. Little does he know that a sinister alien-hunting agency is on their trail.

We Love TV Marathon

TV Land, beginning at 6 a.m.

Join TV Land for an epic, fun, four-day TV love fest featuring marathons of the very best episodes of fan favorites “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “The King of Queens,” “Golden Girls,” “The Andy Griffith Show,” “Two and a Half Men,” “The New Adventures of Old Christine” and “The Goldbergs,” presented with trivia and fun facts.

“Strike Back”

Cinemax, 10 p.m.

Season premiere

One final adrenalized season is in store for the network’s iconic series. When an Albanian crime family kidnaps a scientist responsible for the development of a top-secret British bioweapon, the covert special-ops soldiers of Section 20 are sent on a mission to secure the virus and take down its potential black-market buyers. But what starts as a relatively straightforward mission quickly escalates into a race against the clock to neutralize an even deadlier weapon of mass destruction.

Saturday, Feb. 15

“The Thing About Harry”

Freeform, 8 p.m.

High school enemies Harry (Niko Terho) and Sam (Jake Borelli) are forced to share a ride to their hometown for a party. Things take a turn when Sam learns Harry has come out. Stuck spending the night together, Harry and Sam wonder if they could be more than friends. “Queer Eye’s” Karamo Brown also stars.

“You Can’t Take My Daughter”

Lifetime, 8 p.m.

Amy Thompson (Lyndsy Fonseca) is a law student who is attacked and raped by Demetri (Hunter Burke). Discovering that she is pregnant, Amy makes the difficult decision to keep her baby, despite the fact that Demetri continues to stalk and harass her as she waits for the long-delayed trial. Six years later, Demetri finds her and sues her for custody of her daughter. Using her own legal skills, Amy fights back. The film also stars Kirstie Alley as Amy’s mother, Suzanne.

“Seven Worlds, One Planet”

BBC America, 9 p.m.

This crowded continent hides the most surprising animals in pockets of wilderness. Above Gibraltar, Europe’s only primate lives a life of kidnapping and high drama, while in the cemeteries of Vienna, grave-robbing European hamsters battle with each other. Come nightfall, the Italian mountain villages are the hunting grounds for rarely seen wolves, while lynx lurk in the forests of Spain. Deep underground in Slovenia’s caves, baby dragons (aka olms) can eat once a decade and may live for up to a hundred years. Meanwhile, on the surface, the continent has been developed beyond recognition.