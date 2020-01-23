TV best bets for the week of Jan. 26

Lizzo performs "Truth Hurts" at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 23, 2019. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Sunday, Jan. 26

“Who Will Write Our History”

Discovery, 3 p.m.

Making its television debut in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, this documentary film tells the little-known story of a clandestine group of journalists, scholars and community leaders who, in the days after the Nazis sealed hundreds of thousands of Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto in November 1940, vowed to defeat their oppressors’ lies and propaganda not with guns or fists, but with pen, paper and the ultimate weapon — the truth. They risked everything so that their archive would survive the war, even if they did not.

Grammy Awards

CBS, 8 p.m.

Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X lead the nominees for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, taking place at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Alicia Keys returns as host.

“American Ninja Warrior: USA vs. The World”

NBC, 9 p.m.

In the latest installment of this annual two-hour special, top competitors from American Ninja Warrior go head to head with ninjas and skilled athletes from around the globe. They compete across all four stages of the show’s national finals course, 23 obstacles in all.

Monday, Jan. 27

“America’s Got Talent: The Champions Four”

NBC, 8 p.m.

The competition continues as 10 more of the most talented, memorable and all-around fan favorite acts from “AGT” and “Got Talent” competitions around the globe perform. Four of these renowned acts will advance — two will be voted through by a panel of “AGT” superfans, one will be the Judges’ Choice and one will receive a Golden Buzzer to perform in the finale.

“Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2020”

CBS, 9 p.m.

CBS Sports analyst Boomer Esiason and “NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah host this interactive countdown special in which viewers will be able to vote for the most hilarious and most heartfelt Super Bowl commercials of all time.

“America Since MLK: And Still I Rise”

PBS, 10 p.m.

Insights from Eric Holder, Shonda Rhimes and DeRay Mckesson help inform this look at America’s changing racial landscape.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

“Arrow”

The CW, 8 p.m.

Series finale

Get ready for the finale with the farewell special “Hitting the Bullseye,” featuring interviews with Stephen Amell and the cast of “Arrow,” and executive producers Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim and Beth Schwartz. Then, at 9 p.m., watch the finale, “Fadeout,” where after eight seasons and the launch of countless superheroes, the series wraps up the story of the Green Arrow.

“The Biggest Loser”

USA Network, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

The long-running competition series that challenges contestants to lose weight and get in shape is back. It formerly ran on NBC for 17 seasons, from 2004-16, and makes its revamped debut on sister network USA. Trainer Bob Harper has replaced Alison Sweeney as host, but the show’s premise remains the same, as it follows 12 people and their efforts to transform their lives.

“Miracle Workers: Dark Ages”

TBS, 10:30 p.m.

Season premiere

It’s a whole new look and story, but the cast is back facing new roles and challenges, as Season 2 centers upon a group of medieval villagers trying to stay positive in an age of extreme income inequality, poor health care and widespread ignorance. Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, Jon Bass and Lolly Adefope return for the new 10-episode season.

Wednesday, Jan. 29

“Next in Fashion”

Netflix

Hosted by fashion designer and TV personality Tan France (“Queer Eye”) and designer and style icon Alexa Chung, “Next in Fashion” begins with 18 designers who face challenges centering on a different trend or design style that has influenced the way the world dresses.

“Harry & Meghan: The Royals in Crisis”

Fox, 8 p.m.

This one-hour special features an exclusive TMZ investigation into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step away from their duties as members of Britain’s royal family.

“Miz & Mrs”

USA Network, 10 p.m.

Season premiere

The reality series that takes a look into the lives of married WWE Superstars The Miz and Maryse returns for Season 2. The family is moving from its quiet life in Austin, Texas, back to the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles. With two mothers-in-law, a grandfather with WWE aspirations, two dogs, two cats, a 1-year-old daughter and a new baby on the way, every day is a new adventure.

Thursday, Jan. 30

“The Good Place”

NBC, 8:30 p.m.

Series finale

TV’s most philosophical comedy signs off after four seasons. We’ll miss Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Michael (Ted Danson), Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Tahani (Jameela Jamil), Jason (Manny Jacinto) and Janet (D’Arcy Carden).

“Grey’s Anatomy”

ABC, 9 p.m.

Richard (James Pickens Jr.) finds out Maggie (Kelly McCreary) quit Grey Sloan and becomes concerned. Bailey (Chandra Wilson) returns to work after taking some personal time off, although Koracick (Greg Germann) doesn’t make her first day back as easy as she’d like. Meanwhile, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) thinks she might miss DeLuca, and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) has an update for Link (Chris Carmack) on her pregnancy.

“Deputy”

Fox, 9 p.m.

When Joseph’s (Shane Paul McGhie) childhood friend is wrongfully accused by the LAPD, he involves Bill (Stephen Dorff) in his mission to find the truth in the new episode “10-8 Black & Blue.”

Friday, Jan. 31

“BoJack Horseman”

Netflix

Series finale

The second half of the animated comedy’s sixth and final season drops Friday. Will Arnett, Amy Sedaris, Paul F. Tompkins, Alison Brie and Aaron Paul lead the voice cast.

“Ragnarok”

Netflix

New series

This coming-of-age Norwegian-language drama builds on Norse mythology. Set in the small, fictitious town of Edda, the story revolves around its inhabitants, who are perhaps not all they claim to be. As they experience melting poles and warm winters, some of them think the world may be headed for another Ragnarok — the end-times as described in the old myths.

“The Road to ‘F9’ ”

NBC, 9 p.m.

This hourlong special celebrates the upcoming ninth chapter in the “Fast & Furious” film series, “Fast & Furious 9,” coming to theaters in May. The program will feature the world premiere of the movie’s trailer. Tyrese Gibson and Maria Menounos host the special, which will include performances from Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa & Charlie Puth, Ozuna and Ludacris. Franchise stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster and Nathalie Emmanuel will make special appearances, along with John Cena, a newcomer to the series.

Saturday, Feb. 1

“31 Days of Oscar 2020”

TCM, beginning at 3 a.m.

Beginning Saturday and running through March 2, Turner Classic Movies again celebrates Oscar month with nonstop airings of Academy Award-winning and -nominated films. The theme is “360 Degrees of Oscar,” with each film aired linked to the previous one by a notable actor who appeared in both.

“Puppy Bowl Presents: The Dog Bowl III”

Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

Before the youngsters take the field in the annual Puppy Bowl on Feb. 2, the third installment of this event will let 65 adult and senior dogs from rescues and shelters have some fun on the gridiron. Jill Rappaport hosts the hourlong special that pits Team Goldies against Team Oldies.

NFL Honors

Fox, 8 p.m.

Fox airs the NFL Honors awards from Miami, recognizing the NFL’s best players, performances and plays from the 2019 season.