TV best bets for the week of Jan. 5

GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Season: 77 -- Pictured -- Ricky Gervais, Host-- (Photo by: Todd Antony/NBC)

Sunday, Jan. 5

Golden Globe Awards

NBC, 6 p.m.

Ricky Gervais vowed he would never return as host of the Hollywood Foreign Press’ annual celebration of film and television, but the scathingly funny comedian got an offer he couldn’t refuse.

“Worst Cooks in America”

Food Network, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

Alton Brown joins Anne Burrell to transform a roster of terrible cooks into culinary shape with challenges bigger and crazier than ever in a brand-new season of “Worst Cooks.” The series pits two teams of atrocious cooks against each other in a rigorous kitchen boot camp designed to transform their food skills. In the end, the one recruit who makes the most impressive culinary improvement wins a $25,000 cash prize and bragging rights for their team leader.

“Naked and Afraid”

Discovery Channel, 10 p.m.

Season premiere

The survival competition series returns with its most isolating challenge to date, dubbed the “alone edition.” Veterans from “Naked and Afraid” and “Naked and Afraid XL” will be dropped into the most isolated areas around the globe and left there with nothing on their backs and no one by their sides.

Monday, Jan. 6

“The Bachelor”

ABC, 8 p.m.

Season premiere

It’s the night that Bachelor Nation has been waiting for. Airline pilot Peter Weber flew into the hearts of women everywhere and viewers were left shocked and heartbroken when Hannah Brown decided to end their relationship. Now Peter is back and ready to once again capture hearts across the nation when he returns for another shot at love as the star of the 24th season.

“America’s Got Talent: The Champions”

NBC, 8 p.m.

Season premiere

Singer-songwriter Alesha Dixon joins returning judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel for Season 2 of the competition series that brings together more of the most talented and memorable acts from “America’s Got Talent” and similar programs from around the world. Terry Crews hosts.

“Manifest”

NBC, 10 p.m.

Season premiere

Last season’s No. 1 new broadcast drama returns for Season 2. In the first season finale, Ben (Josh Dallas) and Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) confronted a dire threat to the passengers’ safety when Griffin (guest star Marc Menchaca) schemed to take the callings public. Meanwhile, Ben, Grace (Athena Karkanis) and Olive (Luna Blaise) made a devastating discovery.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

“Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time”

ABC, 8 p.m.

In this prime-time event series, the three highest money winners in “Jeopardy!” history — Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and Las Vegan James Holzhauer — will compete to determine the ultimate champion. “Based on their previous performances, these three are already the ‘greatest,’ ” says host Alex Trebek, “but you can’t help wondering: Who is the best of the best?” The first player to win three games claims the $1 million prize and the title of greatest of all time. The series airs Jan. 7-9 and, if necessary, continues with Game 4 on Jan. 10 and Games 5-7 on Jan. 14-16.

“FBI: Most Wanted”

CBS, 10 p.m.

New series

Dick Wolf’s latest spinoff features Julian McMahon (“Nip/Tuck”) as the leader of the FBI’s Fugitive Task Force, whose primary role is to pursue individuals on the 10 Most Wanted List. In Tuesday’s episode, the team is looking for a doctor who’s developed the ability to scam the medical system through peddling prescription drugs via various gangs.

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

NBC, 10 p.m.

Special preview

While this charming new series will not begin airing regularly until February, you can watch a special preview of the premiere episode Tuesday. Jane Levy stars as a computer coder who, following an unusual event, starts to hear the innermost thoughts of the people around her through songs, including her boss (Lauren Graham) and her mom (Mary Steenburgen).

Wednesday, Jan. 8

“America’s Top Dog”

A&E, 9 p.m.

New series

Four police K9 teams — including fan favorites from the hit series “Live PD” — and one civilian team will face off for the title of “Top Dog” in three rounds of high-velocity, furry competition. The skilled teams will be tested on their speed, agility, scenting ability and teamwork by completing a series of expert tasks on one of the biggest and toughest K9 obstacle courses ever assembled.

“Criminal Minds”

CBS, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

Criminal Minds begins its 15th and final season with a two-hour premiere. Stars Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Las Vegas native Matthew Gray Gubler, A.J. Cook and Aisha Tyler all return.

“Party of Five”

Freeform, 9 p.m.

New series

This two-hour series premiere of this 1990s reboot introduces you to the Acosta family, five siblings who must learn to take care of themselves after their parents are deported to Mexico. Oldest brother Emilio (Brandon Larracuente), an aspiring musician and the least responsible sibling, must step up to take care of his brothers and sisters, from teenagers to a baby.

Thursday, Jan. 9

“The Good Place”

NBC, 8:30 p.m.

New episodes

Season 4 of the acclaimed Ted Danson-Kristen Bell comedy picks back up with a few new episodes heading into its series finale later this month.

“Truth and Lies: The Jeffrey Epstein Story”

ABC, 9 p.m.

This two-hour ABC News special features material from a 2003 interview in which disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein discusses his life; deposition tapes of Epstein and his alleged co-conspirators; police interviews with the young girls; and the girls’ personal reactions today to seeing Epstein appear in court last summer. The accusers open up with emotional accounts of the abuse they endured, their resilience, strength and lives now.

“Reclaimed”

Discovery Channel, 9 p.m.

New series

Airing as part of Discovery’s new “Off the Grid Thursdays” programming block, this series follows longtime friends and business partners Alex Charvat and Kevin Gilman, who have established a niche business they call “the new Gold Rush.” They visit dormant mining claims to assess their current value and then negotiate for a share of the mine’s profit in exchange for improving the property.

Friday, Jan. 10

“AJ and the Queen”

Netflix

New series

RuPaul co-created with Michael Patrick King and stars in this comedy series as down-on-her-luck drag queen Ruby Red, who travels across America in an RV with tough-talking 11-year-old stowaway AJ (Izzy G.). As the unlikely pair travel from city to city, Ruby’s message of love and acceptance winds up touching people and changing their lives for the better.

“Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector”

NBC, 8 p.m.

New series

Former NYPD detective and forensic genius Lincoln Rhyme (Russell Hornsby, “Grimm”) was at the top of his game when a serious accident at the hands of a notorious serial killer forced him out of the field. When the serial killer resurfaces, Rhyme is pulled back into the cat-and-mouse chase as he partners with an intuitive young officer, Amelia Sachs (Arielle Kebbel), who has her own gift for profiling. Inspired by Jeffery Deaver’s bestselling book “The Bone Collector.”

“Hopelessly in Love: Faith Evans and Notorious B.I.G.”

Lifetime, 9 p.m.

Friday’s episode of Lifetime’s documentary film series shares the intense marriage between Faith Evans and the Notorious B.I.G., two of the biggest stars in R&B and hip-hop. This is the story about young love and the pressures and consequences of fame for the couple and the culture at large. Over 20 years after B.I.G.’s murder, Evans is ready to confront her pain and revisit the most intimate moments of their relationship, from their whirlwind engagement, to the East Coast/West Coast rivalry that led to Tupac and B.I.G.’s deaths, and the roles others in the scene may have played in their tumultuous love story.

Saturday, Jan. 11

College Basketball

CBS, ESPN, FOX & FS1, beginning at 12 p.m. Live

Highlights of Saturday’s college basketball action include Ohio State at Indiana (FOX), Alabama at Kentucky (ESPN), Georgetown at Villanova (FS1), Baylor at Kansas (CBS), Louisville at Notre Dame (ESPN) and Creighton at Xavier (FOX).

NFL Football: AFC and NFC Divisional Playoffs

CBS, Fox & NBC, beginning at 1:30 p.m.

The road to Super Bowl LIV narrows with this weekend’s divisional playoff games, as the winners from the wild-card round hit the road to face the conferences’ top seeds. CBS, Fox and NBC divide up coverage of the four games Saturday and Sunday.

“John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”

HBO, 8 p.m.

The third installment of the “John Wick” film franchise, which makes its TV debut Saturday, finds Keanu Reeves’ title character on the run with a bounty on his head after he killed a crime lord.

“Psycho Nurse”

Lifetime, 8 p.m.

Mira and Todd are struggling to come to terms with their son’s newly diagnosed condition requiring a special diet and physical treatment in order to live. They hire a live-in nurse, Gwen, who plans to become the new mother of the household. When Mira feels constantly fatigued and nauseous, it becomes clear Gwen is an “angel of death” who is intent on turning this family into her forever home. Stars Lyndon Smith, Abbie Cobb and Sean Faris.