TV

TV best bets for the week of June 16

NTVB Media
June 14, 2019 - 1:52 pm
 

Sunday, June 16

“City on a Hill”

Showtime, 9 p.m.

New series

An impressive cast led by an Emmy-worthy Kevin Bacon, along with Aldis Hodge (Underground), Jonathan Tucker (Kingdom) and Jill Hennessy (Crossing Jordan), headlines this 10-episode drama that offers a fictional account of the “Boston Miracle” — the 1990s effort by Boston to upend the violence and corruption plaguing the city. Ben Affleck and Matt Damon serve as executive producers, along with Emmy winner Tom Fontana (“Homicide: Life on the Street”), Oscar-winning director Barry Levinson and Oscar-nominated director James Mangold (“Logan”).

“Euphoria”

HBO, 10 p.m.

New series

This new drama starring Zendaya looks at the lives of a group of high school students as they navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma and social media.

“Jamestown”

PBS, 10:30 p.m.

Season premiere

After the burning of her plantation, Jocelyn regains her thirst for advancement. Banished from Jamestown, Silas is devoted to his life with the Pamunkey, forcing Alice to make a devastating decision. Yeardley proves that disloyalty will not be tolerated.

Monday, June 17

“Penn & Teller: Fool Us”

The CW, 8 p.m.

Season premiere

Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try to fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will immediately attempt to figure out the trick and seeing it only once. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their show at the Rio.

2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

MTV, 9 p.m.

Always jam-packed with stars, this year’s ceremony is hosted by “Shazam!” star Zachary Levi.

“Grand Hotel”

ABC, 10 p.m.

New series

Demien Bichir and Roselyn Sanchez star in ABC’s soapy summertime drama as the glamorous power couple behind the last family-owned hotel on Miami Beach. Each episode will focus on the hotel’s wealthy and beautiful guests as they bask in luxury and create steamy drama, while the hotel’s staff embroil themselves in their own secrets and scandals.

Tuesday, June 18

“Wig”

HBO, 10 p.m.

This documentary offers a vibrant cultural history of drag and the annual outdoor festival that came to epitomize it: Wigstock. The film also follows legendary drag queen Lady Bunny and co-producers Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka as they attempt to resurrect the festival for a new generation.

“Ambitions”

OWN, 10 p.m.

New series

This multigenerational, soapy family saga is centered on a lawyer who returns to Atlanta, intent on revitalizing her marriage and career, but finds herself going head-to-head with some of the most powerful and deceitful players in the city.

“Hurricane Man”

Science Channel, 10 p.m.

New series

This eight-episode series follows veteran storm chaser Josh Morgerman as he goes into the heart of some of the most destructive hurricanes on the planet to discover the overwhelming impact they have on people around the world. His travels take him from remote Japanese cities and the far-north jungles of the Philippines to the coastal waters of America’s Deep South and the Pacific shoreline of Mexico.

Wednesday, June 19

“Beats”

Netflix

In this coming-of-age drama described as “the ultimate ode to Chicago’s South Side and its long history of creating music that forms the city’s beating heart,” a reclusive teenage musical prodigy (Khalil Everage) forms an unlikely friendship with a down-on-his-luck high school security guard (Anthony Anderson). United by their mutual love of hip-hop, they try to free each other from demons of their past and break into the city’s music scene.

“Rivers of Life “The Nile”

PBS, 8 p.m.

New miniseries

Visit the Nile, the world’s longest river, which provides a lifeline for Africa’s wildest beasts and for some of the world’s most incredible cultures. Learn about elephants, leopards, extreme kayakers and ancient wonders.

“Yellowstone”

Paramount Network, 10 p.m.

Season premiere

Kevin Costner returns as rancher John Dutton for Season 2 of Paramount’s Western drama. Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States, has to defend his turf in a war on all fronts. Neal McDonough joins the cast this season as a wealthy business mogul and casino owner who isn’t afraid to play dirty.

Thursday, June 20

“Holey Moley”

ABC, 8 p.m.

New series

NBA star Stephen Curry is among the executive producers of this mini-golf competition series in which self-proclaimed miniature golf lovers from around the country compete on an epic obstacle golf course. One winner per episode will take home the $25,000 prize, a trophy and a plaid jacket. Curry will also appear in every episode as the resident golf pro on the course. Rounding out the on-camera talent are color commentator Rob Riggle, play-by-play commentator Joe Tessitore and sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai.

“Family Food Fight”

ABC, 9 p.m.

New series

Hosted by renowned restaurateur and best-selling author Ayesha Curry, this competition features family teams dishing out their best culinary skills. Tapping into each family’s uniquely diverse cultural heritage, the series takes home-style cooking to a new level as teams square off with their most prized family recipes. They hope their dishes will impress a panel of experts including Curry, along with world-renowned chefs and TV personalities Cat Cora and Graham Elliot. One family will claim the title of America’s No. 1 Food Family and take home $100,000.

“Spin the Wheel”

Fox, 9 p.m.

New series

Justin Timberlake is an executive producer on this new game show hosted by actor Dax Shepard. Described as “a suspenseful, high-energy mix of pop culture trivia, strategy and simple whirling luck,” the game offers the possibility of winning cash prizes upward of $20 million with each spin of a massive, unpredictable wheel. With large amounts of prize money on the line, contestants must make sweat-inducing, gut-wrenching decisions: whether to walk away, or risk it all to spin the wheel one last time.

Friday, June 21

“Dark”

Netflix

Season premiere

In Season 2 of the award-winning German mystery series, Jonas finds himself trapped in the future and desperately tries to return to 2020. Meanwhile, his friends Martha, Magnus and Franziska are trying to uncover how Bartosz is involved in the mysterious incidents occurring in their small hometown of Winden. More and more people are drawn into the events orchestrated by an obscure figure who seemingly controls everything that is connected throughout different time zones.

“Mr. Iglesias”

Netflix

New series

In this multi-cam comedy, comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias plays a good-natured public high school teacher who works at his alma mater helping gifted but misfit kids unlock their full potential.

“MotherFatherSon”

Starz, 10 p.m.

New series

This new drama tells a story of family, loyalty, power and a country on the brink of change, as seen through the lens of a charismatic self-made newspaper magnate. Richard Gere, Billy Howle and Helen McCrory star.

Saturday, June 22

“To Have and to Hold”

Lifetime, 8 p.m.

Erika Christensen stars as a woman who reconnects and falls in love with her now-successful former teenage crush (Antonio Cupo) but learns that being a part of his world means giving up her own dreams. Then, when she discovers that he is repeatedly unfaithful, she finds herself falling for the boyfriend (Andy Favreau) of her best friend (Carmel Amit).

“Iron Chef America: Zakarian vs. Taymor”

Cooking Channel, 9 p.m.

Coastal Californian chef Ari Taymor rides a wave of success into Kitchen Stadium and immediately goes up against Iron Chef Geoffrey Zakarian. Judges Leslie Bargar Suter and Dr. Woo will determine the winner.

“The Last Bridesmaid”

Hallmark Channel, 9 p.m.

Becca (Rachel Boston) is always a bridesmaid, but at her cousin’s wedding she meets and bonds with Kyle (Paul Campbell), the handsome videographer covering every stage of the planning, and the charming best man, Aidan. Perhaps she won’t be the last woman standing for long.

