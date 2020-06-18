72°F
TV best bets for the week of June 21

June 18, 2020
June 18, 2020 - 4:01 am
 

Sunday, June 21

“United We Sing: A Grammy Tribute to the Unsung Heroes”

CBS, 8 p.m.

Singer and actor Harry Connick Jr. hosts this two-hour special event celebrating essential workers across America. Connick and his filmmaker daughter, Georgia Connick, take a road trip in an RV to thank and celebrate essential workers who risk their own lives on a daily basis to keep us safe. Sandra Bullock, Drew Brees, Queen Latifah, Brad Pitt, Oprah Winfrey and Renée Zellweger will deliver surprise messages to America’s unsung heroes. Musical performers include Connick, Jon Batiste, Andra Day, John Fogerty, Jamie Foxx, Herbie Hancock, Cyndi Lauper, Little Big Town, Branford Marsalis, Wynton Marsalis, Dave Matthews, Tim McGraw, Rockin’ Dopsie, Irma Thomas and Trombone Shorty.

“Perry Mason”

HBO, 9 p.m.

New series

Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”) stars as the title character in this origin story behind how the famous fictional attorney came to be the courtroom crusader for justice readers and viewers know through Erle Stanley Gardner’s novels and Raymond Burr’s classic TV portrayal. The series is set in early 1930s L.A., when Mason is a somewhat sketchy private investigator until a shocking case starts him on a path toward redemption. This case also offers backstories for memorable Mason characters Della Street (Juliet Rylance) and Paul Drake (Chris Chalk). John Lithgow and Tatiana Maslany co-star.

“Yellowstone”

Paramount Network, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

Kevin Costner returns as rancher John Dutton in Season 3 of Paramount Network’s drama. Dutton’s ranch is in constant conflict with an expanding town, an Indian reservation and vicious business rivalries. A new foe is introduced in Season 3: Josh Holloway (“Lost”) plays Roarke Morris, a hedge fund manager with ambitious plans in Montana concerning the Dutton family. Returning stars include Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley and Cole Hauser.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us -- "Third Time's The Charm" -- Image Number: PEN701_0016r ...
Penn & Teller: Fool Us -- "Third Time's The Charm" -- Image Number: PEN701_0016r -- Pictured (L-R): Penn Jillette, Alyson Hannigan and Teller -- Photo: Scott Everett White/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Monday, June 22

“Penn & Teller: Fool Us”

The CW, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try to fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. Penn & Teller see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.

“Diesel Brothers”

Discovery Channel, 10 p.m.

Season premiere

The new season of the automotive reality series is filled with more mega builds, epic stunts and pranks than ever as Heavy D, Diesel Dave and the Muscle continue to blur the line between work and play. When Todd LeDuc challenges the Diesel Brothers to a desert race and picks Muscle to be on his team, Heavy D and Diesel Dave need to get their unfinished F100 in race-ready condition. Among the other action this season, Heavy D and Diesel Dave travel to Monster Jam in Florida to unveil Diesel Dave’s “Monster Truck Bro Camino.”

“Independent Lens: Pipe Dreams”

PBS, 10 p.m.

Follow four ultra-talented young people from all over the world as they play to win the Canadian International Organ Competition, which is open to virtuosos under age 35. Who will master the “king of instruments” and come out victorious?

Lady Mae (Lynn Whitfield) and Grace (Merle Dandridge) in "Greenleaf" (Guy D'Alema/OWN)
Lady Mae (Lynn Whitfield) and Grace (Merle Dandridge) in "Greenleaf" (Guy D'Alema/OWN)

Tuesday, June 23

“American Masters: Toni Morrison”

PBS, 8 p.m.

Toni Morrison, along with her peers and critics, explores the powerful themes she has confronted throughout her literary career in this examination of the life and work of the legendary storyteller.

“Star of the Month: Ann Sheridan”

TCM, beginning at 5 p.m.

Enjoy the funny side of famed actress Ann Sheridan in Tuesday’s lineup of films, which begins with Sheridan starring alongside Cary Grant in 1949’s “I Was a Male War Bride.” Also on the schedule are comedy classics such as “The Man Who Came to Dinner” (1942), “George Washington Slept Here” (1942), “The Doughgirls” (1944) and more.

Greenleaf

OWN, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

In the fifth and final season, the Greenleafs attempt to maintain a united front in the face of losing their church to Bob Whitmore and Harmony & Hope Ministries, but secrets past and present create what could be fatal fractures in the family’s fragile foundation. The bishop continues working to mend his rift with Lady Mae (Lynn Whitfield) while, day by day, Harmony & Hope’s grip on Calvary tightens.

Indianapolis Star investigative reporter Marisa Kwiatkowski in a scene from "Athlete A&quo ...
Indianapolis Star investigative reporter Marisa Kwiatkowski in a scene from "Athlete A" (Netflix)

Wednesday, June 24

“Athlete A”

Netflix

In 2016, the Indianapolis Star broke the story that Larry Nassar had been systematically abusing the USA Gymnastics team’s young female athletes. This documentary follows the reporting team as it uncovers more evidence of abuse and cover-ups.

“Hot Mess House”

HGTV, 8 p.m.

New series

Organization expert and coach Cassandra Aarssen helps families tackle the chaos and challenges of home organization. In each episode, Cassandra will take a video tour of the client’s home, where she finds overflowing playrooms, stuffed kitchens and inundated basements. After the home tours, she will help them identify an organization style that works best for their unique situation and give them the necessary resources and tools for a stress-free, decluttered life.

“History of the Swimsuit: Part 3”

TCM, beginning at 5 p.m.

TCM’s film salute to beach season concludes Wednesday with classic movies featuring men and women in swimsuits. Among the highlights, you can enjoy several Annette Funicello and Frankie Avalon “beach” films such as “Beach Party” (1963), “Muscle Beach Party” (1964) and “Beach Blanket Bingo” (1965), as well as other famous pairings, such as Brooke Shields and Christopher Atkins in “The Blue Lagoon” (1980).

"Sammy's Party" -- When Sammy's birthday party location suddenly falls through, the f ...
"Sammy's Party" -- When Sammy's birthday party location suddenly falls through, the family rushes to set up the celebration in the backyard and is surprised by an unexpected guest. Also, Javier and Elizabeth decide to look for their own apartment, on the series finale of BROKE, Thursday, June 25 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Kyle Bornheimer returns as Barry, Jackie's ex-husband and Sammy's father. Pictured: Pauley Perrette as Jackie, Natasha Leggero as Elizabeth, Jaime Camil as Javier, Antonio Raul Corbo as Sammy, Izzy Diaz as Luis. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Thursday, June 25

“Broke”

CBS, 9:30 p.m.

Series finale

The freshman sitcom starring Pauley Perrette won’t get a sophomore season on CBS, so the Season 1 finale episode “Sammy’s Party” is also the series finale. When Sammy’s (Antonio Corbo) birthday party location suddenly falls through, the family rushes to set up the celebration in the backyard. Also, Javier (Jaime Camil) and Elizabeth (Natasha Leggero) decide to look for their own apartment.

“Alone”

History, 10 p.m.

As they enter the second week of the competition, the participants focus on securing a food source that can last them 100 days. Many focus on fishing, which makes one participant the recurring target of a relentless predator. Another puts himself in a dangerous position to keep his food safe — with disastrous consequences. Signs of nearby big game pique the interest of a number of survivalists, and one comes face to face with a game-changing opportunity.

“Variety’s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes”

Lifetime, 10 p.m.

This one-hour special will celebrate the courageous women on the front lines of the pandemic — including doctors, nurses, teachers and researchers, among others — who are putting themselves at risk to make a difference and working toward finding a solution in this crisis. The special will take a look at ways women are confronting domestic violence, changes to the way we educate our children, mental health, homelessness and other areas that affect our daily lives.

Harrison Ford in The Fugitive (Warner Bros.)
Harrison Ford in The Fugitive (Warner Bros.)

Friday, June 26

“The Fugitive”

IFC, 5 p.m.

The classic 1960s TV series was given a fantastic, big-screen update in this 1993 thriller starring Harrison Ford as Dr. Richard Kimble, who finds himself on the run when he is mistakenly suspected of murdering his wife. In hot pursuit of Kimble is Deputy U.S. Marshal Samuel Gerard, memorably portrayed by best supporting actor Oscar winner Tommy Lee Jones in a performance popular enough to give the character his own spinoff film, “U.S. Marshals,” a few years later.

47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards

CBS, 8 p.m.

The best in daytime television are honored in this two-hour awards special, with recipients and other special guests appearing remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “General Hospital” leads all nominees with 23 total, followed by “Days of Our Lives” (22), “The Young and the Restless” (21) and “The Bold and the Beautiful” (13).

“Gloria: A Life”

PBS, 9 p.m.

Experience a unique interpretation of feminist icon Gloria Steinem’s life as told by an all-female cast starring Emmy Award winner Christine Lahti and directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus.

Renée Zellweger as Judy Garland in JUDY. (David Hindley/LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions)
Renée Zellweger as Judy Garland in JUDY. (David Hindley/LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions)

Saturday, June 27

“Judy”

Epix, 8 p.m.

Beloved actress and singer Judy Garland (Renée Zellweger) arrives in London to perform at the Talk of the Town nightclub in 1968. While there, she reminisces with friends and fans and begins a whirlwind romance with musician Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband. Zellweger won best actress trophies at the Oscars, Golden Globes, the SAG Awards and the U.K.’s BAFTA Awards for her role.

“Doctor Sleep”

HBO, 8 p.m.

Traumatized by the sinister events from his childhood, Dan Torrance (Ewan McGregor) meets a teen (Kyliegh Curran) who shares his extrasensory gift of the “shine.” They must soon join forces to battle a cult whose members try to feed off the shine of innocents to become immortal.

’60s Rock Films

TCM, beginning at 5 p.m.

Enjoy two notable 1960s films about legendary musical artists. First, the Beatles try to avoid screaming fans and the paparazzi in director Richard Lester’s frenetically fun musical 1964 comedy about 36 hours in the lives of the Fab Four, “A Hard Day’s Night,” which is fictional, but perhaps not entirely so given it was made during the height of Beatlemania. After that is “Don’t Look Back,” the 1967 documentary chronicling Bob Dylan’s 1965 concert tour in England.

