TV best bets for the week of June 23

NTVB Media
June 21, 2019 - 11:16 am
 

Sunday, June 23

“Highwire Live in Times Square With Nik Wallenda”

ABC, 8 p.m.

“King of the Highwire” Nik Wallenda and his sister, Lijana, seventh-generation members of the Wallenda family circus troupe, will return to the high-wire for a never-before-attempted live walk approximately 1,300 feet long and 25 stories above street level, across New York City’s iconic Times Square.

2019 BET Awards

BET, 8 p.m.

Hip-hop artist Cardi B leads the nominees for this year’s installment of the ceremony that honors stars in entertainment and philanthropy. She has seven nominations, followed by Drake with five. Beyonce, Travis Scott and J. Cole are tied with four nods each. Filmmaker Tyler Perry will be honored with the Ultimate Icon Award for his cultural impact. Best actress nominee Regina Hall hosts.

“Apollo 11”

CNN, 9 p.m.

Relive the 1969 moon landing just in time for its 50th anniversary, with restored footage depicting the entire event — from the hardworking team at NASA to the hundreds of people lined up and waiting for launch to the landing.

Monday, June 24

“Years and Years”

HBO, 9 p.m.

New series

In the period from 2019 to 2034, an ordinary family in the north of England tries to muddle through as technology advances — and democracy fails — in this satiric drama from Russell T Davies (“Doctor Who”). Emma Thompson co-stars.

NBA Awards

TNT, 9 p.m.

The NBA Finals are over, but the Association still has some trophies to hand out. Will any go to the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, up for both MVP and Defensive Player of the Year?

“Legion”

FX, 10 p.m.

Season premiere

The third and final season of Noah Hawley’s mind-bending drama based on the Marvel Comics series finds David (Dan Stevens) at odds with everyone he once considered a friend. David enlists the help of a young mutant, Switch (Lauren Tsai), whose secret ability is key to his plans to repair the damage he caused. Stephanie Corneliussen will play David’s mother, Gabrielle, and Harry Lloyd will play his father, Professor X.

Tuesday, June 25

“Big Brother”

CBS, 8 p.m.

Season premiere

CBS’s long-running reality competition “Big Brother” has always brought the strangers-forced-to-live-together drama, but let’s not overlook the fun part: the challenges. When Season 21 kicks off with a two-night premiere, 16 houseguests begin their three-month crusade for a $500,000 prize. But first — in a season that embraces the great outdoors — they have to get through a silly summer camp.

“Chopped Junior”

Food Network, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

Jessica Alba joins chefs Scott Conant and Amanda Freitag for the new season’s first competition as four wannabe-cooks-with-curfews face an unappealing appetizer ingredient: beef tongue.

“Tiananmen: The People Versus the Party”

PBS, 9 p.m.

Uncover the true story of the seven-week period that changed China forever. On June 4, 1989, a pro-democracy demonstration ended in violence, leaving thousands dead and laying the foundation for China’s future.

Wednesday, June 26

“True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality”

HBO, 8 p.m.

This intimate portrait of Alabama public interest attorney Bryan Stevenson, founder and director of the Equal Justice Initiative, celebrates his longtime commitment to advocating on behalf of the poor, the incarcerated and the condemned, as well as his attempts to eradicate racial discrimination in the criminal justice system. The documentary also follows his struggle to create greater fairness in the system and shows how racial injustice emerged, evolved and continues to threaten the country.

“The Amazing Race”

CBS, 9 p.m.

Season finale

From the Swinging City to the Motor City: In the two-hour season ender, the final four white-knuckle through a London helicopter ride, rappel nearly 500 feet in Detroit, then hotfoot it to the finish line.

“Jane the Virgin”

The CW, 9 p.m.

When Lina (guest star Diane Guerrero) comes to town, Jane (Gina Rodriguez) is excited to see her until Lina asks her for a favor. Rafael (Justin Baldoni) begins to work with Petra (Yael Grobglas) again, but old tensions create new problems between them. Rogelio (Jaime Camil) creates a plan to pressure the network to pick up his pilot.

Thursday, June 27

“The This Old House Hour”

PBS, 8 p.m.

Season finale

The granddaddy renovation series reveals the “after” for a lackluster midcentury box in Brookline, Massachusetts — and the modern marvel is a site to see. Plus: More inspection nightmares!

“Life in Pieces”

CBS, 9 p.m.

Series finale

“Life in Pieces” ends its run on CBS with the final two episodes airing Thursday. In “Cabana Hero Action Son,” the Short family takes a luxurious trip to the Bahamas. Then in “Reverse Burden District Germany,” each member of the family enters a new chapter in their lives.

“In the Dark”

The CW, 9 p.m.

Season finale

Things start to take an interesting turn between Murphy and Dean as Season 1 wraps up.

Friday, June 28

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

ABC, 8 p.m.

After finding themselves in yet another gambling dilemma, a mysterious stranger offers Enoch and FitzSimmons a ride home where, it turns out, two shrikes aren’t better than one.

“Whistleblower”

CBS, 8 p.m.

Friday’s episode focuses on two high-profile subjects: a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers civilian who questioned a $7 billion contract awarded to Halliburton for work in Iraq, and a pharmaceutical rep who was fired and blackballed after refusing to sell an opioid-laced lollipop for minor ailments.

“CMT Crossroads: Brooks & Dunn and Friends”

CMT, 10 p.m.

This outdoor concert (taped in Nashville on June 4) reunites the legendary country duo with some of the artists who guest on their No. 1 album of greatest-hits duets, “Reboot.” “Brand New Man” with Luke Combs is a toe-tapper, but we bet “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” with Midland steals the show.

Saturday, June 29

“Family Pictures”

Lifetime, 8 p.m.

Justina Machado and Elisabeth Rohm star as two strangers living on opposite sides of the country, busy with motherhood and professional and social lives. But when their daughters meet on a college campus and become friends, they discover a shocking secret that upends their lives. Both women are unwilling to fall victim to their circumstances and team up to fight for their families. Matt Passmore also stars.

“The Son”

AMC, 9 p.m.

Series finale

The Western series starring Pierce Brosnan ends with the episode titled “Legend.”

“Ramy Youssef: Feelings”

HBO, 10 p.m.

On the heels of his groundbreaking Hulu series comes Ramy Youssef’s first HBO stand-up special. The Egyptian-American comedian shares anecdotes about his love of LeBron James, the best day of the week to pray and more.

