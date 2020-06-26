78°F
TV

TV best bets for the week of June 28

NTVB Media
June 26, 2020 - 4:28 am
 

Sunday, June 28

“Giada at Home 2.0”

Food Network, 12:30 p.m.

Season premiere

Like any good chef, Giada De Laurentiis knows how to make do with what’s on hand, even during quarantine. So this new batch of six episodes is self-shot but still loaded with tips for amateur foodies, like how-tos for a from-scratch pizza party with daughter Jade.

BET Awards 2020

BET & CBS, 8 p.m.

Comedian and actress Amanda Seales hosts the BET Awards telecast. Drake leads all nominees with six nods. Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch follow with five nominations each, and Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Lizzo and DaBaby each have four nominations. Performers include Alicia Keys, Chloe X Halle, DaBaby, D Smoke, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Jonathan McReynolds, Lil Wayne, Usher and others.

“I’ll Be Gone in the Dark”

HBO, 10 p.m.

New series

This six-part documentary series is based on Michelle McNamara’s 2018 best-selling book in which she investigates the violent predator who became known as the Golden State Killer.

A scene from the 1958 film "The 7th Voyage of Sinbad" (Everett Collection)
A scene from the 1958 film "The 7th Voyage of Sinbad" (Everett Collection)

Monday, June 29

“Ray Harryhausen 100th Birthday Tribute”

TCM, beginning at 5 p.m.

On the 100th anniversary of Ray Harryhausen’s birth, Turner Classic Movies celebrates his groundbreaking and still-amazing stop-motion animation visual effects work with a lineup of films featuring some of his influential creations that continue to entertain and inspire. The schedule includes “The 7th Voyage of Sinbad” (1958), “Earth vs. the Flying Saucers” (1956), “Mysterious Island” (1961), “Mighty Joe Young” (1949) and the original “Clash of the Titans” (1981), the final film for which Harryhausen created the visual effects before retiring.

“POV: And She Could Be Next”

PBS, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

Follow the story of a defiant movement of women of color, transforming politics from the ground up by fighting for a truly reflective democracy. Part 2 airs Tuesday.

“Cannonball”

NBC, 10 p.m.

Ahead of its formal series premiere July 9 on USA Network, NBC is airing a special telecast of its new competition series that features contestants facing off in a variety of water obstacles. WWE superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Rocsi Diaz host.

Members of the expedition with gear and supplies in a scene from "Lost on Everest." ( ...
Members of the expedition with gear and supplies in a scene from "Lost on Everest." (Renan Ozturk/National Geographic)

Tuesday, June 30

“Lost on Everest”

Nat Geo, 9 p.m.

On June 8, 1924, at just 800 vertical feet from the summit of Mount Everest, British explorers George Leigh Mallory and Andrew “Sandy” Irvine were swallowed by a storm cloud and never seen again. A team of elite climbers attempts to find Irvine’s remains and the camera he is believed to have carried that final day. Its journey is a thrilling, honest look that sets out to solve one of exploration’s greatest mysteries.

“The Genetic Detective”

ABC, 10 p.m.

Season finale

Investigative genetic genealogist CeCe Moore tackles her first active case and sees the first jury trial conviction from a cold case that she worked on.

“Welcome to Chechnya”

HBO, 10 p.m.

In the present-day Russian republic of Chechnya, gay and transgender citizens are targeted as part of a deadly “cleansing” campaign. This documentary follows a group of LGBTQ activists working undercover to rescue the victims of this aggression.

Aileen Quinn with Sandy in "Annie" (Columbia Pictures)
Aileen Quinn with Sandy in "Annie" (Columbia Pictures)

Wednesday, July 1

“Unsolved Mysteries”

Netflix

New series

The iconic series returns with 12 new episodes (the first six available at launch) rooted in the experiences of ordinary people who have lived the unthinkable — from the trauma of a loved one’s unexplained disappearance or horrific death, to the shock of a bizarre paranormal encounter. Fusing signature elements of the original series with contemporary immersive, character-driven storytelling, this reimagined series features family members who, alongside detectives and journalists, offer clues, present theories and identify suspects, hoping one viewer might hold the key to solving the mystery.

“Feel-Good Films: Toe Tappers”

TCM, beginning at 5 p.m.

Each Wednesday in July, TCM will air several films guaranteed to lift your spirits, all set to a particular theme. This week’s theme is memorable movie musicals. The evening begins with Gene Kelly, Donald O’Connor and Debbie Reynolds in 1952’s Oscar-nominated “Singin’ in the Rain,” followed by the Oscar-nominated “Annie” (1982); Astaire and Rogers in top form in the Oscar-nominated “Top Hat” (1935); the Oscar-winning “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” (1954); and Vincente Minnelli’s “Gigi” (1958), which won all nine of the Oscars for which it was nominated.

“Final 24: Jim Morrison”

AXS TV, 9 p.m.

The docuseries that tracks the last day of celebs who died suddenly travels back to July 1971, when Jim Morrison passed in Paris at age 27. Stick around for the doc on “L.A. Woman,” his final album with the Doors, which follows.

Ghost hunter Zak Bagans poses with his Dybbuk Box, known as the world's most haunted object, at ...
Ghost hunter Zak Bagans poses with his Dybbuk Box, known as the world's most haunted object, at Zak Bagans' The Haunted Museum in downtown Las Vegas. (Review-Journal file photo)

Thursday, July 2

“Council of Dads”

NBC, 8 p.m.

Season finale

It’s Anthony (Clive Standen) to the rescue when Robin (Sarah Wayne Callies) and her son Theo (Emjay Anthony) end up in harm’s way following a massive storm. Will he still be a hero after a decades-old secret rocks the Perry family?

“Ghost Adventures: Quarantine”

Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Miniseries finale

The four-part, socially distant miniseries that finds Zak Bagans and the rest of the Ghost Adventures team quarantined inside Bagans’ Haunted Museum in Las Vegas concludes. The team has been investigating how heightened levels of fear during this unprecedented time influence the dark energies attached to the haunted objects found in the museum — including the infamous Dybbuk Box.

“Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition”

WE tv, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

This season Phaedra and Medina, Willie and Shanda, Tahiry and Vado, Kurupt and Toni, and Hazel-E and De’von have the awards, the view counts, the platinum records and the love of millions of fans, but they can’t seem to secure a relationship with the person who matters most. Dr. Ish’s unique sensibilities will be doled in a tough-love fashion to pull these celebrities out of the clouds and put them back into reality, along with Judge Lynn Toler, who brings her own style to the drills, which aim to test the boot campers and reveal which couple makes beautiful music together, and who should go solo.

THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB: (L to R) SHAY RUDOLPH as STACEY MCGILL, MOMONA TAMADA as CLAUDIA KISHI, ...
THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB: (L to R) SHAY RUDOLPH as STACEY MCGILL, MOMONA TAMADA as CLAUDIA KISHI, MALIA BAKER as MARY ANNE SPIER and SOPHIE GRACE as KRISTY THOMAS in EPISODE 4 of THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB. Cr. KAILEY SCHWERMAN/NETFLIX © 2020

Friday, July 3

“The Baby-Sitters Club”

Netflix

New series

This contemporary dramedy is based on the best-selling book series by Ann M. Martin, who is a producer. Like the books, it follows the friendship and adventures of Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary-Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph) and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez) as the middle schoolers start their babysitting business in the town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut. Rounding out the cast are Alicia Silverstone and Mark Feuerstein.

“Today”

NBC, 7 a.m.

Kelly Clarkson was supposed to launch a Vegas residency this summer. With those dates postponed, she’ll settle for headlining the latest edition of “Today’s” virtual music series, possibly from her bathroom in Montana. It’s got the best acoustics, y’all.

“Color Splash: Hot or Not”

HGTV, 9 p.m.

New series

David Bromstad looks back on some of his favorite “Color Splash” episodes and designs, walking viewers through his choice of colors, materials and textures. He’ll talk about some of his favorite moments, critique some older designs that haven’t exactly stood the test of time and, of course, dish out some hot design tips.

Photo: Show # 5018 - "The Fourth of July" Season 50; Sesame Street Production; Direct ...
Photo: Show # 5018 - "The Fourth of July" Season 50; Sesame Street Production; Director: Shannon Flynn; television production photographed: Friday, October 26, 2018; 9:00 AM at Studio J; Kaufman-Astoria Studios; Astoria, New York; Photograph: © 2018 RICHARD TERMINE PHOTO CREDIT - RICHARD TERMINE

Saturday, July 4

“Sesame Street”

HBO, 9 a.m.

The red, white and blue gets some love from the red, orange and pink when bighearted Muppets Elmo, Rudy and Abby Cadabby set off to find the perfect birthday present for America. Human pal Alan reminds them the best part this weekend’s patriotic holiday is spending time with friends and family, so the three eventually come up with a group-gift idea that not only benefits their neighborhood but also brings together everyone we love from TV’s most awesome address for a fireworks block party. Let’s just hope they keep Cookie Monster away from the dessert table!

“A Capitol Fourth”

PBS, 8 p.m.

Celebrate America’s 244th birthday with the 40th anniversary of the Independence Day celebration for our entire nation.

“Small Town Americana”

TCM, beginning at 5 p.m.

Movie towns don’t get more quintessentially American than the small, fictional hamlets featured in Saturday’s TCM musical double feature. First up, in 1962’s Oscar-winning adaptation of the stage smash “The Music Man,” there’s trouble right here in River City (Iowa) in the form of swindling con man “Professor” Harold Hill (Robert Preston). Then, in another film adaptation of a stage hit, 1963’s Oscar-nominated “Bye Bye Birdie,” Sweet Apple, Ohio, is the site of a rock star’s final performance before his induction into the Army.

