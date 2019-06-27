TV best bets for the week of June 30

89°F
Sunday, June 30

“The Rook”

Starz, 8 p.m.

New series

Emma Greenwell (“Shameless”) stars in this sci-fi spy thriller as Myfanwy Thomas, a woman who wakes up to find herself surrounded by dead bodies and her memory gone. Soon she discovers she belongs to a secret government agency that monitors people with enhanced abilities and must attempt to discover who wiped her memory and why.

“What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage”

Fox, 9:30 p.m.

New series

Fred Savage lampoons the after-show genre in this smart new comedy that is part mocumentary, part talk show. In each episode, Savage is joined by celebrity guests to discuss the immediately preceding episode of the nonexistent sci-fi drama “The Flare.” “What Just Happened??!” will also make visits to the fictitious set and invite “The Flare’s” cast members, producers and superfans to discuss the series.

“The Loudest Voice”

Showtime, 10 p.m.

New series

Russell Crowe stars as Fox News founder Roger Ailes in this seven-episode limited series based on Gabriel Sherman’s best-selling book. The series focuses on the past decade of Ailes’ life from his political career up until the sexual harassment accusations and settlements that ultimately ended his Fox News reign.

Monday, July 1

“In the Key of Love”

Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m.

When Maggie (Laura Osnes) took over her grandmother’s photography business two years ago, she left Nashville, her boyfriend, Jake (Scott Michael Foster), and their singing duo Colby & Case behind. But now, Jake’s sister, Jennifer (Andrea Brooks), has hired Maggie to be her wedding photographer, and tensions run high when Jake and Maggie spend time together during pre-wedding festivities. After Jennifer convinces them to sing a favorite duet for her reception’s first dance, the duo begin to see each other in a new light.

“Divorce”

HBO, 10 p.m.

Season premiere

Now amicably divorced, Frances (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Robert (Thomas Haden Church) face new challenges in Season 3 of the bittersweet comedy. While Frances moves to a city apartment, makes a career change and dallies with new beau Henry (James Lesure), Robert reveals his fiancee Jackie’s (Becki Newton) pregnancy to his ex and their kids.

“Pawn Stars”

History, 10 p.m.

All engines rev when Corey flips a limited-edition Dodge Demon. Then an antique California license plate rolls in that might result in a gold rush for the shop. Later, a vintage suit worn by the legendary Dale Earnhardt Sr. sends Corey and Chumlee racing.

Tuesday, July 2

“30 for 30: The Good, the Bad, the Hungry”

ESPN, 8 p.m.

This installment of “30 for 30” tells the story of Takeru Kobayashi, who won the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest six consecutive times, and Joey Chestnut, the Californian who dethroned the Japanese legend in 2007 and became competitive eating’s greatest champion.

“Secrets of the Dead: Galileo’s Moon”

PBS, 8 p.m.

Explore the ancient genius of Galileo’s “Sidereus Nuncius” (“Starry Messenger”) and the celestial revolution it launched when it was published in 1610. An original copy of the book enthralled the bibliophile world in 2005 when it came on the market. This rare treasure was believed to be signed by the famed astronomer and to include original watercolors painted by his own hand, but it was eventually proved to be a fake.

“Air Crash Confidential”

Reelz, 8 p.m.

New series

With firsthand testimony from survivors and witnesses, in-depth interviews with investigators, and high-end dramatic reconstructions of events, this series examines the most notorious disasters in aviation history that were seen in movies. Hourlong episodes examine the real-life crashes re-created in films such as “We Are Marshall,” “Sully,” “Alive” and more.

Wednesday, July 3

“Grown-ish”

Freeform, 8 p.m.

Zoey (Yara Shahidi) takes her college friends home to Sherman Oaks for a weekend of self-care — and an appearance by brother Junior (Marcus Scribner).

“Rivers of Life: The Mississippi”

PBS, 8 p.m.

See the many faces of the massive, muddy Mississippi. Its fingers stretch into nearly half of the USA, from the frozen North to the nation’s agricultural heart to mysterious Southern swamps where alligators still rule.

“Lone Star Justice: Driven to Murder”

Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

On a quiet morning in 1999, a dog walker discovered the body of 18-year-old William Young II, dead from a single gunshot. The investigation led to two main suspects, but the lack of conclusive evidence and testimony brought the case to a standstill. Years later, the Lone Star Justice team thinks time and maturity may be exactly what they needed to get a witness to talk.

Thursday, July 4

“Stranger Things 3”

Netflix

Season premiere

Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Will (Noah Schnapp), Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the gang in Hawkins, Indiana, are going to make the summer of 1985 the best ever. Of course, some creature(s) from the Upside Down dimension and a few nefarious humans are doing their worst to spoil their fun.

“Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular”

NBC, 8 p.m.

The annual Independence Day event is back, airing for two hours, with an encore presentation immediately following. Maren Morris, Brad Paisley, Luke Bryan and more perform.

“A Capitol Fourth”

PBS, 8 p.m.

Celebrate America’s 243rd birthday with an Independence Day celebration for our entire nation. The country’s longest-running July 4 national broadcast tradition returns from the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol.

Friday, July 5

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

ABC, 8 p.m.

To face The Galaxy-Hopping Hate-Beast That Eats Planets, the team on Earth asks for help in all the wrong places. While back on the Lazy Comet, something weird is going on with Izel’s (Karolina Wydra) crew, and it’s not just the puffies.

“The Wrong Stepmother”

Lifetime Movies, 8 p.m.

Vivica A. Fox, who appeared in Lifetime Movies’ 2018 films “The Wrong Cruise” and “The Wrong Friend,” stars in and produces four new “Wrong” movies this month. In “The Wrong Stepmother,” when Michael (Corin Nemec), a widower with two daughters, starts a romance with Maddie (Cindy Busby), his daughter Lily (Calli Taylor) is initially overjoyed. But Lily’s feelings turn into suspicions as she gets to know her dad’s new girlfriend.

“1939: Hollywood’s Golden Year, Part 1”

TCM, 5 p.m.

Some film historians consider the year 1939 to be Hollywood’s greatest ever, based on all the iconic movies that premiered. TCM celebrates the 80th anniversary of that “golden year” with a marathon of some of those classics airing each Friday this month. Things kick off with “The Wizard of Oz,” “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” and “Gunga Din,” along with the 2009 documentary “1939: Hollywood’s Greatest Year.”

Saturday, July 6

’80s Movie Marathon

AMC, beginning at 2:45 a.m.

Catch a marathon of these movies from the 1980s: “Stand by Me” (1986), “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” (1982), “Summer Rental” (1985), “Footloose” (1984), “Road House” (1989), “First Blood” (1982), “Ghostbusters” (1984) and “Ghostbusters II” (1989).

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

HBO, 8 p.m.

Academy Award winner Rami Malek stars as Freddie Mercury in this biopic about the life and inspiration of the late singer of the rock group Queen. Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joe Mazzello, Aidan Gillen, Tom Hollander and Mike Myers also star.

“Supersize My Pool”

HGTV, 9 p.m.

New series

Mario Lopez will surprise families in need of a backyard upgrade with stunning news — their lackluster pools will be transformed into spectacular resort-style oases. Each episode showcases Mario as he helps homeowners with their wish list of fantasy pool features, including oversize grottos, caves, waterslides and hot tubs.

