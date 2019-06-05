102°F
TV Best Bets for the week of June 9

NTVB Media
June 5, 2019 - 4:26 pm
 

Sunday, June 9

73rd annual Tony Awards

CBS, 8 p.m.

James Corden hosts Broadway’s biggest night — and TV faves Jeff Daniels (“To Kill a Mockingbird”) and Bryan Cranston (“Network”) duke it out for best actor in a play.

“Big Little Lies”

HBO, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

After the deadly events of last season, the ladies of Monterey are hoping to move on. But questions soon arise, and the arrival of Celeste’s (Nicole Kidman) mother-in-law (Meryl Streep) threatens to bring the women’s secrets into the open.

“Claws”

TNT, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

After the shocking season finale where Virginia (Karrueche Tran) took a bullet for Desna (Niecy Nash), the ladies quickly learn that the stakes couldn’t be higher in the casino world in Season 3. Desna takes a gamble as she enters into business with a sinister couple, Mac (guest star Michael Horse) and Melba (guest star Rebecca Creskoff).

Monday, June 10

“Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader”

Nickelodeon, 7 p.m.

New series

Hosted by John Cena, this new version of the hit game show follows the original premise — where adult contestants put their knowledge to the test by answering questions taken directly from elementary school curriculum and rely on a panel of precocious schoolchildren for help — to prove that they are smarter than a 5th grader.

“Good Witch”

Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m.

The magical series presents a new episode on a special night as Cassie (Catherine Bell) and Sam (James Denton) finally walk down the aisle. As the town of Middleton prepares for the most enchanting event of the season, Sam receives some magical help from Grace (Bailee Madison) in finding the Forever Tree. However, the wedding brings up complex emotions for Grace, who becomes nostalgic for her late father, while Cassie worries her foster brother will let her down and miss the nuptials.

“Private Lives of the Monarchs: George III & the Prince Regent”

Smithsonian Channel, 8 p.m.

The story of England’s tragic “mad” King George III and his son, the Prince Regent, are forever intertwined, a tough and complicated relationship between father and son that would largely define them both. Host Tracy Borman explains how a handsome and popular young man turned into a bloated, boorish and bullying monster.

Tuesday, June 11

“Press Your Luck”

ABC, 10 p.m.

New series

Elizabeth Banks hosts this reboot of the classic game show that finds three contestants competing against each other by answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board. Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the infamous Whammy, which could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing. The winning contestant moves to the bonus round to face the Whammy in a final battle for the chance to win a fortune. After Tuesday’s premiere, the series moves to its regular Wednesday slot the following night.

“Pose”

FX, 10 p.m.

Season premiere

Season 2 of FX’s groundbreaking drama series “Pose” flashes forward in time to 1990. On the heels of the ball community establishing itself in pop culture and going mainstream, the House of Evangelista is forced to reevaluate its goals. Meanwhile, the AIDS crisis worsens, and the reaction from a group of activists reaches a fever pitch.

“Cheerleader Generation”

Lifetime, 10 p.m.

New series

Donna Martin, the cheerleading coach of Dunbar High School in Lexington, Kentucky, and her daughter, Ole Miss head cheerleading coach Ryan O’Connor, have the goal of being the first mother-daughter coaches to lead their respective competitive squads to national titles. But to raise the trophy, they’ll have to push their teams to new heights while dealing with the drama facing their high school and collegiate athletes.

Wednesday, June 12

“Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese”

Netflix

Also available in select theaters, Martin Scorsese’s film is described as “part documentary, part concert film, part fever dream” as it captures the troubled spirit of America in 1975 and the joyous music that Bob Dylan performed during the fall of that year.

“Card Sharks”

ABC, 9 p.m.

New series

Joel McHale hosts this reboot of the classic game show. Two players face off in a head-to-head elimination race where the winning player claims a $10,000 cash prize and a chance to turn that amount into a life-changing payday. The anticipation builds as the winning contestant risks their prize on predicting seven final cards. The player leaves the game with whatever amount of money they have in their bank after their prediction, and results are revealed on the flip of their seventh and final card.

“Savage Builds”

Science Channel, 10 p.m.

New series

Former MythBusters star Adam Savage returns in this eight-part series that sees him taking on the biggest and baddest builds of his career. Whether it’s making a 3D-printed titanium suit of armor inspired by the Iron Man films that actually flies or experimenting with highly volatile liquid nitroglycerin, Savage enters explosive and unpredictable situations with high-stakes payoffs. Peter Jackson, Gary Oldman and Tory Belleci will be among the featured guests.

Thursday, June 13

“Jinn”

Netflix

New series

Netflix’s first Arabic-language original series follows a group of teenagers as their friendships and budding romances are tested when they unknowingly invite the supernatural forces of jinn into their world. As good battles evil, can the friends come together in time and find the answers needed to save everything?

“Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta”

WE tv, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

This season, R. Kelly’s ex-wife Andrea “Drea” Kelly and her three children move back to Atlanta and are breaking their silence in a buzzing child support battle. Also, a violent night between rapper Bow Wow and his then-girlfriend Kiyomi sends Atlanta police rushing to the scene, where the pair are arrested and charged with battery.

“Baskets”

FX, 10 p.m.

Season premiere

Big changes are underway for the Baskets family as the comedy returns for Season 4. After 49 years, Chip (Zach Galifianakis) decides it’s finally time to move out of his mom’s (Louie Anderson) place. But even with the help of Martha (Martha Kelly) and a life coach, he learns that leaving the nest is hard.

Friday, June 14

“Too Old to Die Young”

Amazon Prime

New series

This gripping noir drama from “Drive” filmmaker Nicolas Winding Refn explores the criminal underbelly of Los Angeles by following the existential journey of killers as they strive to become samurai. The series stars Miles Teller, Jena Malone, John Hawkes, William Baldwin, Nell Tiger Free, Babs Olusanmokun, Callie Hernandez and Cristina Rodlo.

“Marvel’s Jessica Jones”

Netflix

Season premiere

The last Marvel Comics-inspired series to air original episodes on Netflix returns for a third and final season. When Jessica (Krysten Ritter) crosses paths with a highly intelligent psychopath, she and Trish (Rachael Taylor) must repair their fractured relationship and team up to take him down. But a devastating loss reveals their conflicting ideas of heroism and sets them on a collision course that will forever change them both.

“16 Shots”

Showtime, 9 p.m.

This documentary examines the 2014 shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald by Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke and the cover-up that ensued. After the police initially ruled the shooting was justified, journalists and activists fought for footage of the event to be released, sending the Chicago Police Department and local government officials into upheaval as the community demanded justice.

Saturday, June 15

“Back of the Net”

Disney Channel, 8 p.m.

Star student Cory Bailey (Sofia Wiley) heads to Sydney to embark on a semester at sea aboard a research vessel, but when she lands in Australia, she inadvertently boards the wrong bus, misses the boat and winds up at Harold Soccer Academy. She’s stuck there for the summer and despite her disinterest in soccer — and some serious thwarting by a butt-kicking soccer mean girl — she applies her strength in science to help end her team’s losing streak.

“Tempting Fate”

Lifetime, 8 p.m.

Alyssa Milano stars as Gabby, a mother of two whose picture-perfect marriage to Elliott (Steve Kazee) is jeopardized when she meets Matt (Zane Holtz), a handsome and wildly successful younger man. What begins as a business opportunity soon leads Gabby to make a decision that has life-changing consequences.

“Death in the Bayou: The Jennings 8”

Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

This four-part special begins with two parts Saturday and concludes with two parts Sunday. It explores the killings of eight women in Jennings, Louisiana, from 2005 to 2009. With a few suspects but no one ever charged, the unsolved cases remain a source of fear and frustration in the community. Now, tired of waiting for justice, one victim’s family takes viewers deep inside their search for answers, revealing the dark underbelly of this small Southern town.

