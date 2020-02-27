55°F
TV best bets for the week of March 1

NTVB Media
February 27, 2020 - 9:07 am
 

Sunday, March 1

“Little Big Shots”

NBC, 8 p.m.

Season premiere

Executive producer Melissa McCarthy takes over as the host in what is described as a “completely reimagined new season” of the series that highlights the stories of talented, inspiring and hilarious kids from around the globe. A repeat of the first episode, which had a special preview in February, precedes this premiere.

“What’s Eating America”

MSNBC, 9 p.m.

Host Andrew Zimmern, a former addict who is now almost 30 years sober, reveals how he found his way from homelessness to recovery through food and cooking. He also focuses on the growing problem of alcohol and addiction in the restaurant business and how cooking can offer a path forward to those in recovery.

“Dispatches From Elsewhere”

AMC, 10:05 p.m.

New series

“How I Met Your Mother’s” Jason Segel writes, directs and stars in this unusual drama that follows a diverse foursome brought together by chance — or perhaps design — as they embark on a journey of self-discovery that opens their eyes to a world of possibility and magic. The two-night premiere continues Monday.

Monday, March 2

“Better Call Saul”

AMC, 9 p.m.

Season 5’s third episode finds Jimmy’s (Bob Odenkirk) business heading into uncharted territory, and Kim’s (Rhea Seehorn) confidence is tested when she’s faced with a legal problem that only she can solve. Nacho (Michael Mando) navigates increased pressure from Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), while Mike (Jonathan Banks) continues to spiral.

“Brain Games”

National Geographic, 9 p.m.

Season finale

Actress Tiffany Haddish and actor-director Jordan Peele join Keegan-Michael Key to play games that show how Hollywood pros manipulate our brains to make us feel genuine emotion while watching movies. Challenges and demos include taking a closer look at some of the bizarre tactics used to create sound effects in movies, identifying a performer in disguise and illuminating how filmmakers manipulate our brains with editing.

“Breeders”

FX, 10 p.m.

New series

Set in London, FX’s new 10-episode comedy “Breeders” tackles the toils of parenting in a realistic and relatable way seldom seen on TV. Martin Freeman (“Sherlock”) and Daisy Haggard (“Episodes”) lead the cast as Paul and Ally, parents of young Luke (George Wakeman) and Ava (Jayda Eyles). Together, Paul and Ally juggle their careers, finances and relationship, all while raising their kids and dealing with their own aging parents. In the premiere episode, “No Sleep,” Paul spends the night fighting his own anger and his children’s inability to fall asleep. Then in “No Places,” the surprise arrival of Ally’s estranged father (Michael McKean) causes Paul and Ally to examine their hopes and dreams for their kids.

Tuesday, March 3

“Empire”

Fox, 9 p.m.

New episodes

“Empire” returns for the series’ final 10 episodes beginning Tuesday. Find out what happens to Lucious (Terrence Howard), Cookie (Taraji P. Henson), Hakeem (Bryshere Y. Gray), Andre (Trai Byers) and others as the Lyon family saga comes to an end.

“Master Distiller”

Discovery Channel, 10 p.m.

New series

Mark, Digger and Tim of Discovery’s “Moonshiners” (a new episode of which airs right before this series premiere) judge this competition that pits America’s top legal and outlaw distillers against one another in the ultimate booze-making battle. Three competitors will face off each week in a series of challenges focused on making a specific type of spirit. The winner of each episode will receive a limited release of their winning recipe through Sugarlands Distilling Co.

“Reasonable Doubt”

Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Season premiere

Retired homicide detective Chris Anderson and criminal defense attorney Fatima Silva are back for a third season of this series that profiles the gut-wrenching process of re-exploring murder cases where the people convicted of the crime maintain their innocence.

Wednesday, March 4

“Volcano Live! With Nik Wallenda”

ABC, 8 p.m.

In this two-hour live special, high-wire daredevil Nik Wallenda embarks on another incredible feat, which may be his most dangerous yet — a daring 1,800-foot-long wire-walk over Nicaragua’s active Masaya Volcano. This marks the longest and highest crossing Wallenda has ever attempted. “I am pushing myself beyond my comfort zone,” he admits, “but I know that I am up to the challenge.”

“Twenties”

BET, 10 p.m.

New series

Lena Waithe (“The Chi”) created and executive produces this comedy that centers around screenwriter Hattie (Jonica T. Gibbs) and her girlfriends Marie (Christina Elmore) and Nia (Gabrielle Graham) as they pursue their dreams and look for love while testing the limits of “diversity, equity and inclusion” in Los Angeles.

“Dave”

FXX, 10 p.m.

New series

Dave Burd — better known to the world as rapper and comedian Lil Dicky — stars as himself in this semiautobiographical comedy beginning with two episodes Wednesday. Dave is a neurotic man in his late 20s who has convinced himself that he’s destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. In the series premiere “The Gander,” Dave meets rapper GaTa (playing himself) for the first time and gets educated on the social dynamics of the rap world. In “Dave’s First,” Dave books his first live performance, but it’s in the worst setting imaginable.

Thursday, March 5

“TCM Remembers Kirk Douglas”

TCM, beginning at 3 a.m.

Turner Classic Movies celebrates the life and career of Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas, who passed away Feb. 5 at age 103, with a 24-hour programming tribute featuring many of his legendary films. The day begins with Douglas’ film debut in “The Strange Love of Martha Ivers” (1946) and includes “Out of the Past” (1947), “Young Man With a Horn” (1950), “Lust for Life” (1956), “Paths of Glory” (1957), “Spartacus” (1960) and more.

“Vegas Chef Prizefight”

Food Network, 10 p.m.

New series

Who will be America’s next great chef? Host Anne Burrell welcomes eight rising stars in the culinary world to Las Vegas, where they compete in a series of brutal challenges in front of judges Scott Conant and Caesars Entertainment’s Eileen Moore. The chefs must perform at the highest skill level to have a chance at winning the ultimate prize: the job of head chef at a new restaurant at the Flamingo.

“Better Things”

FX, 10 p.m.

Season premiere

The adventures of single mom and working actor Sam Fox (Pamela Adlon) and her three daughters in Los Angeles continue with a two-episode Season 4 premiere. Sam picks up the girls from a trip in “Steady Rain.” In “She’s Fifty,” Sam embraces her state of being.

Friday, March 6

“Spenser Confidential”

Netflix

Mark Wahlberg stars in this action-comedy as Spenser, an ex-cop better known for making trouble than solving it. Spenser has just gotten out of prison and is leaving Boston for good, but first he gets roped into helping his old boxing coach and mentor, Henry (Alan Arkin), with a promising amateur named Hawk (Winston Duke). When two of Spenser’s former colleagues turn up murdered, he recruits his foulmouthed ex-girlfriend Cissy (Iliza Shlesinger) and Hawk to help him bring the culprits to justice.

“The Most Dangerous Animal of All”

FX, 8 p.m.

New miniseries

Based on the New York Times best-selling book of the same name, “The Most Dangerous Animal of All” is a four-part documentary series that explores one man’s search for the father who abandoned him, only to uncover the worst: He believes his father is the Zodiac Killer, one of the most infamous serial killers in American history. All four parts premiere Friday on FX.

“The Trade”

Showtime, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

The docuseries returns for a second season, this time spotlighting human smuggling and trafficking and following Central American migrants trying to get to the United States.

Saturday, March 7

“My Nightmare Landlord”

Lifetime, 8 p.m.

Lydia (Caroline Harris) moves into a new apartment after breaking up with her longtime boyfriend, finding herself more and more isolated as her apartment manager becomes obsessed with her.

“Critter Fixers: Country Vets”

Nat Geo Wild, 10 p.m.

New series

Dr. Hodges and Dr. Ferguson are two lifelong friends who own and operate Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital about 100 miles south of Atlanta. Together with their loving staff, these physicians bring real heart, soul and a lot of humor to their treatment and care of more than 20,000 patients a year.

“Saturday Night Live”

NBC, 8:30 and 11:30 p.m.

Daniel Craig, who returns as James Bond in the April 10 theatrical release “No Time to Die,” is also back for his second stint as “SNL” host Saturday. He is joined by recording artist the Weeknd, making his third appearance as musical guest.

