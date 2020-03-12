TV best bets for the week of March 15

John Turturro stars in "The Plot Against America," debuting Monday on HBO. (Michele K. Short/HBO)

Sunday, March 15

“Westworld”

HBO, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

In Season 3 of this sci-fi series, Aaron Paul (“Breaking Bad”) and Lena Waithe (“The Chi”) join the cast as regulars, and the action moves to new locations: Los Angeles and a world set during World War II. Returning cast members include Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris and Jeffrey Wright.

“World of Weapons”

Smithsonian Channel, 9 p.m.

New series

The Smithsonian Channel explores the evolution of weapons throughout history and how they changed the course of mankind in this new documentary series. In the premiere episode, “Ranged Weapons,” experts demonstrate the most important long-range weapons in history, including the longbow and the Civil War-era Minié ball.

“Black Monday”

Showtime, 10 p.m.

Season premiere

Season 2 of the late ’80s-set half-hour comedy focuses on the aftermath of Black Monday — the massive 1987 stock market crash — and its ensuing personal and professional consequences. Dawn (Regina Hall) and Blair (Andrew Rannells) now run Jammer Group after conspiring against and firing Mo (Emmy nominee Don Cheadle), who is on the run with Keith (Paul Scheer). Two back-to-back episodes air each week.

Monday, March 16

“Roswell, New Mexico”

The CW, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

Torn between the heartache of Max’s (Nathan Parsons) sacrifice and the joy of Rosa’s (Amber Midthunder) resurrection, Liz (Jeanine Mason) suppresses her grief to focus on moving out of Roswell with Rosa. Meanwhile, Michael (Michael Vlamis) copes with Max’s death in his own self-destructive way, while Isobel (Lily Cowles) focuses her attention on honing her alien powers.

“The Plot Against America”

HBO, 9 p.m.

New series

David Simon and Ed Burns (“The Wire,” “Generation Kill”) created this six-part limited series based on Philip Roth’s acclaimed novel of the same name. It imagines an alternate American history during World War II, told through the eyes of a working-class Jewish family in New Jersey as they endure the political rise of Charles Lindbergh (Ben Cole), an aviator hero and xenophobic populist who captures the presidency and turns the nation toward fascism. Zoe Kazan, Winona Ryder, Morgan Spector and John Turturro lead the cast.

“Torn From the Headlines: New York Post Reports”

Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

New series

This series takes viewers across six seminal crime cases that dominated the headlines of the famed New York Post, introducing reporters who worked alongside law enforcement from crime scene to conviction. The first case explored is that of grad student Imette St. Guillen, whose bruised and battered body was found less than 24 hours after celebrating her upcoming 25th birthday. As the Post runs story after story about the shocking crime, police hunt a potential serial killer and expose a cover-up that will change New York forever.

Tuesday, March 17

“Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy”

Netflix

Comedian Bert Kreischer debuts his second stand-up comedy special for Netflix.

“Happy St. Patrick’s Day Movie Marathon”

TCM, beginning at 3:45 a.m.

Enjoy a day of films from a variety of genres featuring Irish characters. The marathon kicks off with “The Fighting 69th” (1940) and includes “Peg O’ My Heart” (1933), “The Quiet Man” (1952), “Finian’s Rainbow” (1968), “Ryan’s Daughter” (1970) and more.

“Niall Ferguson’s Networld”

PBS, 8 p.m.

New series

Historian and author Niall Ferguson reveals the intersection of social media, technology and cultural movements, demonstrating how human behavior, technology and profit can energize ideas and change the world. In three episodes airing Tuesday, Ferguson untangles issues surrounding social media networks, viral ideas and truth; illustrates how the web shifted to become a profitable network; and explores how democracies are threatened by forces that exploit and weaponize social media.

Wednesday, March 18

“Little Fires Everywhere”

Hulu

New series

Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington headline this eight-episode limited series about two very different families whose lives intersect in an affluent Ohio suburb. Issues of race, class and motherhood swirl as choices are questioned in this adaptation of Celeste Ng’s best-seller.

“Motherland: Fort Salem”

Freeform, 9 p.m.

New series

Slightly reminiscent of the “Harry Potter” and “Hunger Games” films, with some “Girls”-like edginess to it, Freeform’s new drama follows a group of warrior witches as they embark on basic training in combat magic, which eventually leads to terrifying and thrilling early deployment. The series is set in an alternate, present-day America, where witches are used as the U.S. government’s first line of defense in a troubled world.

“Brockmire”

IFC, 10 p.m.

Season premiere

In Season 4, it’s 15 years into the dystopian future and Brockmire (Hank Azaria) is now the commissioner of baseball as the once-legendary announcer is back on top and his struggles with sobriety are behind him. However, at this later stage of his life, he is tasked with saving America’s pastime as the world around him descends into chaos, all while trying to salvage his relationship with his newfound daughter (Reina Hardesty) and rekindle the love he once had for Jules (Amanda Peet).

Thursday, March 19

“Stories of Wyatt Earp”

TCM, beginning at 5 p.m.

Legendary Old West lawman Wyatt Earp has been featured in many notable films throughout Hollywood history, and Turner Classic Movies will air six of them Thursday: “My Darling Clementine” (1946, Henry Fonda as Earp), “Wichita” (1955, Joel McCrea as Earp), “Winchester ’73” (1950, Will Geer as Earp), the network premiere of “Doc” (1971, Harris Yulin as Earp), “Dodge City” (1939, Errol Flynn’s fictional Wade Hatton is based on Earp) and “Badman’s Country” (1958, Buster Crabbe as Earp).

“After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News”

HBO, 9 p.m.

In the age of social media, this eye-opening documentary examines the rising phenomenon of “fake news” in the U.S. and the impact that disinformation, conspiracy theories and false news stories have on the average citizen.

“Top Chef”

Bravo, 10 p.m.

Season premiere

“Top Chef” is back for Season 17 in sunny Los Angeles with a cast of all-stars ready to vie for the title — again. Host Padma Lakshmi, head judge Tom Colicchio and judge Gail Simmons return as front-runners and fan favorites battle it out in culinary competition.

Friday, March 20

“Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker”

Netflix

New series

Oscar winner Octavia Spencer stars as Madam C.J. Walker, the trailblazing African American hair care entrepreneur who was America’s first female self-made millionaire. This four-part limited series is inspired by the book “On Her Own Ground,” which was written by Walker’s great-great-granddaughter A’Lelia Bundles. Blair Underwood and Tiffany Haddish also star.

“My Daughter’s Psycho Friend”

LMN, 8 p.m.

When Sierra moves to Los Angeles with her family and goes to a new school, she encounters the devious and psychotic Lexi and her posse of friends. Soon afterward at a party, a teenager dies as a result of a Lexi prank. When Lexi tries to frame Sierra for the kid’s death, Sierra fights back, putting her own life in danger. Taylor Blackwell, Avery Pohl and Cerina Vincent star.

“The Blacklist”

NBC, 8 p.m.

New episodes

Season 7 of the hit James Spader-led drama picks up again with two back-to-back new episodes Friday. Ahead of this return, NBC announced that the series has been renewed for Season 8. In the first episode, “Victoria Fenberg,” the Task Force helps Red (Spader) track a gifted art forger who has thwarted his plans to sell stolen pieces. Then, in “Cornelius Ruck,” Red is secluded on a private island where he reunites with an old flame (guest star Joely Richardson) and a ring of thieves in a plot to make millions off stolen art.

Saturday, March 21

“A Predator’s Obsession”

Lifetime, 8 p.m.

Alison and her younger brother are saved from a vicious shark attack by the mysterious Daniel. To Alison’s mother, Daniel is a hero. To Alison’s boyfriend, Daniel is a threat whose stories don’t quite add up. When Alison’s loved ones start to go missing, she discovers Daniel isn’t who he says he is and that he has a dark past with a body count. Houston Stevenson, Julia Blanchard, Felicity Mason, Sarah Wisser, Jackson Dockery and Brayson Goss star.

“Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet”

Nat Geo Wild, 8 p.m.

Season premiere

Every day is a new challenge for Dr. Michelle Oakley, the only all-species vet for hundreds of miles in the Yukon. This season, on her quest to keep the animals in her charge safe and healthy, she’ll meet some wolves and team up with a specialist to treat a horse with a bone infection.

“Safe at Home?”

TCM, beginning at 5 p.m.

Hollywood thrillers have often drawn suspense from the fact that home isn’t always the safest place to be, especially when a killer knows you’re there alone! Two of the most finely crafted of these air Saturday. First, in Hitchcock’s “Dial M for Murder” (1954), Grace Kelly is threatened by an intruder her husband (Ray Milland) has hired to kill her. Then, in “Wait Until Dark” (1967), Oscar nominee Audrey Hepburn plays a blind woman terrorized by a violent criminal (Alan Arkin) seeking the smuggled drugs she’s unaware are hidden in her apartment.