TV best bets for the week of March 17

March 14, 2019 - 10:32 am
 

Sunday, March 17

NCAA Basketball Selection Show

CBS, 3 p.m.

The 68-team NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament field is announced live on CBS, featuring analysis, discussion, interviews and reactions from teams’ coaches and players.

“Tricky Dick”

CNN, 9 p.m.

New series

This four-part documentary series tracks the rise and fall of President Richard Nixon. Using never-before-seen footage, “Tricky Dick” chronicles Nixon’s early political maneuvers in California, the game-changing Kennedy-Nixon debates and Nixon’s disgraceful exit from politics in the wake of the Watergate scandal.

“Billions”

Showtime, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

A new rivalry is promised for the series’ fourth season. Axe’s (Damian Lewis) newest archenemy is his former protege Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon), who left him to form a new hedge fund. Maybe Chuck (Paul Giamatti) and Axe will work together this season?

Monday, March 18

“TCM Remembers Stanley Donen”

TCM, 5 p.m.

Turner Classic Movies celebrates the career of legendary director and choreographer Stanley Donen, who passed away Feb. 21 at age 94, with a five-film tribute. The evening begins with the hourlong special “Private Screenings: Stanley Donen,” a 2006 interview between the filmmaker and host Robert Osborne. This is followed by back-to-back airings of classic Donen films: “Singin’ in the Rain” (1952), “On the Town” (1949), “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” (1954), “Royal Wedding” (1951) and “It’s Always Fair Weather” (1955).

“The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley”

HBO, 9 p.m.

This latest documentary from filmmaker Alex Gibney — whose award-winning prior films include Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief, Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room and Taxi to the Dark Side — traces the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes and her formerly hot medical technology startup Theranos.

“The Fix”

ABC, 10 p.m.

New series

After a devastating defeat in prosecuting A-list celeb Severen “Sevvy” Johnson (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) in an O.J. Simpson-esque murder trial, District Attorney Maya Travis (Robin Tunney) flees Los Angeles for rural Washington state, and a quieter life. Eight years later, another woman with ties to the star is murdered, and Maya is lured back to Los Angeles, set on justice, redemption and revenge. Scott Cohen, Adam Rayner and Breckin Meyer also star in this legal thriller co-written and executive produced by attorney and author Marcia Clark.

Tuesday, March 19

“Mental Samurai”

Fox, 9 p.m.

New series

Rob Lowe hosts this thrilling new competition series that pushes every aspect of human intelligence and mental agility. Each episode finds people from all walks of life battling to quickly and accurately answer questions that challenge their knowledge, memory and puzzle-solving and sequencing abilities while they are physically transported around the set in a specially designed, rotating capsule.

“One of a Kind”

HGTV, 10 p.m.

New series

This eight-episode series stars home renovator and interior designer Grace Mitchell as she creates eclectic, imaginative spaces in Fort Worth, Texas. Throughout the series, Grace amazes homeowners with out-of-the-box ideas such as wall art made from a rusted antique car, a fiber-optic night sky on a dining room ceiling and custom 3D wallpaper.

“Lost Gold of World War II”

History, 10 p.m.

New series

Legend has it that in the final days of World War II, Japanese soldiers led by Gen. Yamashita, along with Allied POWs, constructed secret tunnels and hid treasure worth hundreds of billions of dollars in them. Now a group of dedicated investigators and engineers is using the latest technology to search for the treasure, and the truth.

Wednesday, March 20

“The Act”

Hulu

Hulu gets in on the true-crime trend with this anthology about seemingly ordinary types — who aren’t at all what they appear. Patricia Arquette plays Dee Dee Blanchard, a Missouri single mom who lied that her totally healthy daughter Gypsy (Joey King) had brain damage, cancer, asthma — you name it — and scored charity from it.

“Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists”

Freeform, 8 p.m.

New series

This Pretty Little Liars spinoff follows Alison DiLaurentis and Mona Vanderwaal (played by Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish), who find themselves living in a small, Portland-area town where Alison is teaching at a prestigious college. Series executive producer I. Marlene King is excited to share new chapters for the complicated characters, especially Ali. “What we’re really having fun with in PLL: The Perfectionists is watching the transformation and really shining a light on Alison’s transformation from mean girl to mentor.”

“Buble”

NBC, 10 p.m.

Grammy winner Michael Buble is back with his seventh music special for NBC, billed as the singer’s most personal to date. The program takes audiences on a musical journey through his career and features six songs from his new album, “Love,” including “When You’re Smiling” and “Such a Night.” Accompanied by a 36-piece orchestra, Buble will also perform classic songs that inspired his early career, such as “Fly Me to the Moon,” and a selection of romantic standards, including a duet with Cecile McLorin Salvant on “La Vie en Rose.”

Thursday, March 21

NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: First Round

CBS, TBS, TNT & truTV, beginning at 9 a.m.

With the First Four games finished, the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament begins in earnest with first-round action from around the country Thursday and Friday on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.

“Gotham”

Fox, 8 p.m.

Gordon (Ben McKenzie) and Bruce (David Mazouz) find themselves face to face with Eduardo, who is newly transformed into the powerful brute Bane.

“Better Things”

FX, 10 p.m.

Sam (Pamela Adlon) decides to speak up about working conditions on a film set in the new episode “Monsters in the Moonlight.”

Friday, March 22

“Cold War”

Amazon Prime

The triple Oscar-nominated film (for best foreign language film, best director for Pawel Pawlikowski and best cinematography for Lukasz Zal) comes to the streaming service. This beautiful black-and-white love story is set against the background of the 1950s Cold War and follows a music director (Tomasz Kot) who falls for a Polish singer (Joanna Kulig) and tries to persuade her to flee her communist homeland for France.

“The Dirt”

Netflix

Based on the best-selling autobiography from rock band Motley Crue, this film tells the story of four misfits who rose from the streets of Hollywood to the heights of international fame.

“Great Performances: ‘Birgit Nilsson: A League of Her Own’ ”

PBS, 9 p.m.

Celebrate the life of Swedish soprano Birgit Nilsson, the face of opera in the 1950s through ’70s. This performance documentary showcases her greatest roles, including in “Elektra” and the Ring cycle, plus features interviews with Placido Domingo and others.

Saturday, March 23

NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Second Round

CBS, TBS, TNT, beginning at 9 a.m.

The 32 teams still alive in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament field compete in the second round on CBS, TBS and TNT.

“Love to the Rescue”

Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m.

When two families both want to adopt the same precious pooch, they agree to co-foster the dog for a month to determine the best home. But when the dog parenting styles of free-spirited studio animator Kate Healy (Nikki DeLoach) and type-A go-getter Eric Dees (Michael Rady) clash, the two must work together to find a middle ground.

“A Daughter’s Deception”

Lifetime, 8 p.m.

After being forced to give up her child for adoption, Laura is thrilled to welcome her now-adult daughter Bree back into her life. She quickly discovers that Bree is a sociopath with murderous tendencies who poses a clear and present danger to anyone who gets in her way. Jade Harlow, Rusty Joiner, Kennedy Tucker, Skyler Wright, Rene Ashton and Brian McGovern star in this original movie.

