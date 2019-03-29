MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
TV

TV Best Bets for the week of March 31

NTVB Media
March 29, 2019 - 3:31 pm
 

Sunday, March 31

“Masterpiece: Mrs. Wilson”

PBS, 9 p.m.

New series

Meet Alison Wilson, a recent widow who discovers her spy novelist husband was secretly married to three other women. Determined to uncover the truth about the man she loved, she soon finds herself at the center of a mystery that proves truth can be stranger than fiction. Portraying her own grandmother, actress Ruth Wilson (“The Affair,” “Luther”) stars alongside Iain Glen.

Madam Secretary: “Ready”

CBS, 10 p.m.

In the new episode “Ready,” a NATO ally carries out a state-sponsored assassination attempt against one of its own citizens, who is also a U.S. resident and an old friend of Elizabeth (Tea Leoni).

“Veep”

HBO, 10:30 p.m.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus returns as Selina Meyer, the former vice president and president, as she hits the campaign trail in search of another term in the Oval Office. The comedy took a nearly two-year hiatus while its star successfully battled breast cancer but is back for seven episodes in the series’ seventh and final season.

Monday, April 1

“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”

The CW, 8 p.m.

It’s fitting that the Arrowverse’s most mischievous heroes are finally back on April Fools’ Day (in a new time slot) — but their ongoing hunt for Constantine’s (Matt Ryan) demonic foe Neron is still no joke, especially now that the big bad has possessed the exorcist’s beloved ex, Desmond (Christian Keyes).

“Hostile Planet”

National Geographic, 9 p.m.

New series

Bear Grylls hosts and narrates this new nature documentary series exploring the animal kingdom’s epic stories of survival in the world’s most extreme environments. In the premiere episode, “Mountains,” snow leopards, golden eagles, mountain goats, barnacle goslings and gelada monkeys endure extreme weather, scarce food supplies and limited oxygen on Earth’s high peaks.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Vegas”

ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Hollywood-based after-hours chat show takes over the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort this week. Fingers crossed that showgirls, magicians and Cirque du Soleil performers are on the guest list!

Tuesday, April 2

“Ellen’s Game of Games”

NBC, 8 p.m.

Season finale

“Game of Games” wraps this run with the most tame of games: the lip-reading contest “Say Whaat?” Seriously, no one is dunked or spun around or anything.

“Legendary Locations”

Travel Channel, 10 p.m.

Season premiere

Host Josh Gates returns for Season 2 with 13 new — now hourlong — episodes. Gates again pursues the unexpected stories behind fabled places around the globe, with the help of historians and local experts. Among the stories featured in the season premiere, Gates explores the natural and the supernatural as he examines an ancient cathedral made entirely of salt buried beneath a Polish city, as well as a mysterious symbol in Sicily believed to be written by a nun under demonic possession.

“The Last O.G.”

TBS, 10:30 p.m.

Season premiere

Comedy superstars Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish are back for a second season. After losing his job, Tray (Morgan) goes all-in on his dreams of becoming a chef, while Tray’s ex-girlfriend Shay (Haddish) has an intriguing business venture of her own on the horizon.

Wednesday, April 3

“In Search of Monsters”

Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

New series

Does Bigfoot exist? According to new eyewitness accounts and DNA evidence presented tonight — heck, yeah! Coming soon on this take-it-with-a-shaker-of-salt investigative series: intel on the Loch Ness Monster, Mothman and other cryptids.

“You’re the Worst”

FXX, 10 p.m.

Series finale

On the day of their wedding, Jimmy (Chris Geere) and Gretchen (Aya Cash) grapple with the meaning of marriage in the series finale, “Pancakes.”

“Brockmire”

IFC, 10 p.m.

Season premiere

Season 3 of the comedy takes place three months after baseball announcer Jim Brockmire’s (Hank Azaria) stint in rehab. He is doing play-by-play in the radio booth for the major leagues in central Florida during spring training while maintaining his brazen and narcissistic tendencies, despite actually being on the wagon. When an opportunity arises for Brockmire and new co-host Gabby (Tawny Newsome) to take over as lead broadcasters in Oakland, he must fight to change his ever-present amorality.

Thursday, April 4

“In the Dark”

The CW, 9 p.m.

New series

A promiscuous, heavy-drinking blind woman stumbles across the body of her friend in an alleyway, but when the police show up, the body is no longer there. Although the police dismiss her claims, she tries to figure out what happened while navigating relationships with her family and the world around her.

“The American Farm”

History, 10 p.m.

New series

This eight-part docuseries comes from the creators of “Deadliest Catch” and “Storage Wars.” The series follows a year in the lives of five family farms across America. It’s an up-close look at one full year of family farming, told through breathtaking visuals, private moments and personal interviews.

“Ghost Bait”

Travel Channel, 10 p.m.

New series

Travel Channel revives this cult classic series in which paranormal investigators Bob Magill and Tina Storer use shocking techniques like isolation and sensory deprivation to help people overcome their fear of intense paranormal activity. They claim they can use a client’s increasing terror as bait to draw out a supernatural entity and force a confrontation. In the premiere episode, Magill and Storer travel to historic Brookdale Lodge in Santa Cruz, California, to investigate claims of an evil spirit bullying an employee.

Friday, April 5

“The Tick”

Amazon Prime

Season premiere

In Season 2, now that the Tick (Peter Serafinowicz) and Arthur (Griffin Newman) have freed the City from the Terror, they must defend it from new villains and old enemies.

“Our Planet”

Netflix

New series

Natural history film icon Sir David Attenborough narrates this documentary series that showcases our planet’s most precious species and fragile habitats. The latest in 4K camera technology presents amazing sights on Earth in ways they’ve never been seen, in this production whose director, Alastair Fothergill, created the original, acclaimed “Planet Earth” and “Blue Planet” series. This project was four years in the making and filmed in 50 countries across every continent.

“Warrior”

Cinemax, 10 p.m.

New series

Inspired by an idea from martial arts legend Bruce Lee, this gritty, action-packed crime drama is set during the brutal Tong Wars of San Francisco’s Chinatown in the second half of the 19th century. It follows a martial arts prodigy (Andrew Koji) who emigrates from China to San Francisco under mysterious circumstances and becomes a hatchet man for one of Chinatown’s most powerful organized crime families.

Saturday, April 6

“The Twilight Zone” Marathon

Syfy, 8 a.m.

Enjoy 22 hours of classic episodes from Rod Serling’s original sci-fi/fantasy anthology series. Prime time will feature particularly memorable installments, such as “Living Doll,” “Time Enough at Last,” “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet” and “To Serve Man.”

“Native Son”

HBO, 10 p.m.

Richard Wright’s 1940 novel comes to the screen in artist Rashid Johnson’s feature-length directorial debut. The film shares the life and challenges of 20-year-old Bigger Thomas, a young African-American man living on Chicago’s South Side. The film premiered at Sundance and stars Ashton Sanders, Bill Camp and Margaret Qualley.

“Saturday Night Live”

NBC, 8:30 and 11:30 p.m.

Just ahead of “Game of Thrones’ ” final season premiere next Sunday, star Kit Harington makes his SNL hosting debut. Sara Bareilles also makes her first appearance, as musical guest.

Entertainment Videos
Las Vegan Aunt Chippy talks about being on Jimmy Kimmel's show
Concetta Potenza, Aunt “Chippy” to Jimmy Kimmel, talks about her first time being featured on her nephew’s show. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The "Flight Unknown" At Bar Centro at Bazaar Meats Las Vegas Features 5 Innovative Cocktails
The "Flight Unknown" At Bar Centro At Bazaar Meats Las Vegas Features 5 Innovative Cocktails (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cotton candy crowns pancakes in Las Vegas
At Maxie’s at The Linq Promenade in Las Vegas, executive chef David Mangual fills pancakes with fruit and cream cheese and piles on pastel cotton candy, which is melted in a stream of chocolate syrup. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Bananas Foster Pancakes go up in flames at The Stove near Las Vegas
Chef Antonio Nunez at The Stove in Henderson, near Las Vegas, flames the pancakes tableside for a fiery presentation. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
El Loco Rollercoaster at Circus Circus' Adventuredome
The El Loco rollercoaster opened at the Circus Circus' Adventuredome in February 2014. It features a 90-foot ascent, followed by a drop that produces a negative 1.5 "verticle G," a 180-degree turn, and reverse 240-degree roll that turns into an inverted drop. The coaster reaches a maximum speed of 45 mph and is the only indoor coaster of it's kind in the U.S., and is the second indoor El Loco coaster in the world, according to MGM Resorts.
Bartending flair competition at the Nightclub & Bar Show
Highlights from the ten contestants who competed for the Shake It Up Flair and Classic Competition at the Nightclub & Bar Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Justin Kingsley Hall shares details on his next gig
Chef Justin Kinglsey hall shares some details about the newArts District restaurant he's developing with Kim Owens. (Al Mancini/Las Vegs Review-Journal)
Film prompted Carrie Hogan to found 2 farmers markets in Las Vegas
Carrie Hogan founded Fresh 52 Farmers and Artisan Market in Las Vegas after realizing she had to do something about the influence of factory farms on the food supply. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Seafood dishes being made at Pasta Shop near Las Vegas
Executive chef Edwin Martinez incorporates fresh pasta into Lobster Salmon and Saffron Shrimp Sauté at Pasta Shop Ristorante & Art Gallery in Henderson, near Las Vegas. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Andrew Carmean will be the only local participant in upcoming demolition derby
Andrew Carmean, a demolition driver, will be the only local participant in upcoming derby at the Plaza Hotel. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Masso Osteria first anniversary in Las Vegas
Scott Conant was in town Tuesday to host a one-year anniversary party for his Red Rock Resort restaurant Masso Osteria.
Baked Alaska a specialty at Favorite Bistro in Las Vegas
Award-winning pastry chef Claude Escamilla makes Baked Alaska with strawberry sorbet and vanilla gelato and flames it at Favorite Bistro at The Linq Promenade in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Chili cooks face fierce and friendly competition at Nevada cook-off
Forty chili cooks competed in the Nevada State Chili Cookoff in Pahrump on Sunday, March 17, 2019, with the winners advancing to the World Championship Chili Cook-off in Des Moines, Iowa. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Arcade ‘speakeasy’ leads to secret door and Banksy art in Las Vegas
Arcade ‘speakeasy’ leads to secret door, Banksy art in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hazel in Las Vegas serves modern takes on traditional cocktails
Hazel serves modern takes on traditional cocktails (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas celebrates St. Patrick's Day
Tonight the city lit the Welcome sign green, McMullan's Irish Pub and the Guinness store also prepare for this weekend's St. Patrick's Day festivities. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Reuben sandwich at Served in Henderson, near Las Vegas
Matthew Meyer, chef/owner of Served, makes a Reuben sandwich with house-brined corned beef, house-made sauerkraut and gooey melted cheese at his restaurant in Henderson, outside Las Vegas. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Las Vegas day club season returns with big-name DJs
Rick Ross, March 23, at Daylight Beach Club at Mandalay Bay The Chainsmokers, March 30, at Encore Beach Club Marshmello, April 6, Kaos Dayclub at the Palms Chuckie, May 11, Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Calvin Harris, May 11, Wet Republic at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Pizza expert Chris Bianco makes meatballs in Las Vegas
Chris Bianco, who was the keynote speaker at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, demonstrates meatball making for expo attendees. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Las Vegas pulmonologist talks about new movie dealing with cystic fibrosis
Dr. Craig Nakamura, Director of Cystic Fibrosis Center of Southern Nevada, talks about the upcoming romantic drama “Five Feet Apart” where both of the lead characters suffer from cystic fibrosis. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
World Pizza Champion crowned in Las Vegas
At the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, Italian pizzaiolo Federico De Silvestri took the top prize and more than $12,000. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Italian wins Pizza Maker of the Year at Pizza Expo
Federico De Silvestri of Verona, Italy, wins the finals in the non-traditional pizza category during the International Pizza Challenge at the International Pizza Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center Thursday, March 7, 2019. De Silvestri went on to beat winners from each of the four other categories — traditional, pan, pizza Napoletana and Roman — to win Pizza Maker of the Year. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Good Pie Coming To Arts District
Local pizzaiolo Vincent Rotolo says Good Pie is coming to the Arts District. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Local comedian says "It's ok to laugh, ...the comedy club is dark."
K-Von, a half-Persian comedian, talks about his style of comedy which keeps audiences entertained.
Pizza Dough Throwing Competition
Contestants participate in the World Pizza Games at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, Wednesday night. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
World Pizza Games showcased in Las Vegas
The World Pizza Games, part of the International Pizza Expo, drew competitors from all over the world to Las Vegas to compete in events such as dough stretching and box folding. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Pizza competitors dazzle at international expo
The International Pizza Expo at Las Vegas Convention Center included the first rounds of the World Pizza Games. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas showcases products and trends
At the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, vegan and gluten-free menu choices and compostable packaging were highlighted, as well as Detroit-style and Roman-style pizza. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Chef Dan Krohmer talks about a new restaurant
Chef Dan Krohmer talks about the construction of his new restaurant at Fremont Street’s Fergusons Downtown complex in downtown Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Neon Museum lights up the Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign
The Neon Museum in Las Vegas flipped the switch on its latest acquisition Monday night, the Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
TOP NEWS
ad-infeed_1x2_1
Home Front Page Footer Listing