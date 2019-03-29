TV Best Bets for the week of March 31

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tony Hale in "Veep" photo: Colleen Hayes/HBO

Ashton Sanders, KiKi Layne. photo: HBO

Olivia Cheng.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- "Hell No, Dolly!" -- Image Number: LGN407b_0139b.jpg -- Pictured: Matt Ryan as Constantine -- Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW -- Ã‚Â© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! - "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Tuesday, March 26 included David Harbour (Hellboy), Science Bob, and musical Guest Rodrigo y Gabriela. (ABC/Randy Holmes) JIMMY KIMMEL

Sunday, March 31

“Masterpiece: Mrs. Wilson”

PBS, 9 p.m.

New series

Meet Alison Wilson, a recent widow who discovers her spy novelist husband was secretly married to three other women. Determined to uncover the truth about the man she loved, she soon finds herself at the center of a mystery that proves truth can be stranger than fiction. Portraying her own grandmother, actress Ruth Wilson (“The Affair,” “Luther”) stars alongside Iain Glen.

Madam Secretary: “Ready”

CBS, 10 p.m.

In the new episode “Ready,” a NATO ally carries out a state-sponsored assassination attempt against one of its own citizens, who is also a U.S. resident and an old friend of Elizabeth (Tea Leoni).

“Veep”

HBO, 10:30 p.m.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus returns as Selina Meyer, the former vice president and president, as she hits the campaign trail in search of another term in the Oval Office. The comedy took a nearly two-year hiatus while its star successfully battled breast cancer but is back for seven episodes in the series’ seventh and final season.

Monday, April 1

“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”

The CW, 8 p.m.

It’s fitting that the Arrowverse’s most mischievous heroes are finally back on April Fools’ Day (in a new time slot) — but their ongoing hunt for Constantine’s (Matt Ryan) demonic foe Neron is still no joke, especially now that the big bad has possessed the exorcist’s beloved ex, Desmond (Christian Keyes).

“Hostile Planet”

National Geographic, 9 p.m.

New series

Bear Grylls hosts and narrates this new nature documentary series exploring the animal kingdom’s epic stories of survival in the world’s most extreme environments. In the premiere episode, “Mountains,” snow leopards, golden eagles, mountain goats, barnacle goslings and gelada monkeys endure extreme weather, scarce food supplies and limited oxygen on Earth’s high peaks.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Vegas”

ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Hollywood-based after-hours chat show takes over the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort this week. Fingers crossed that showgirls, magicians and Cirque du Soleil performers are on the guest list!

Tuesday, April 2

“Ellen’s Game of Games”

NBC, 8 p.m.

Season finale

“Game of Games” wraps this run with the most tame of games: the lip-reading contest “Say Whaat?” Seriously, no one is dunked or spun around or anything.

“Legendary Locations”

Travel Channel, 10 p.m.

Season premiere

Host Josh Gates returns for Season 2 with 13 new — now hourlong — episodes. Gates again pursues the unexpected stories behind fabled places around the globe, with the help of historians and local experts. Among the stories featured in the season premiere, Gates explores the natural and the supernatural as he examines an ancient cathedral made entirely of salt buried beneath a Polish city, as well as a mysterious symbol in Sicily believed to be written by a nun under demonic possession.

“The Last O.G.”

TBS, 10:30 p.m.

Season premiere

Comedy superstars Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish are back for a second season. After losing his job, Tray (Morgan) goes all-in on his dreams of becoming a chef, while Tray’s ex-girlfriend Shay (Haddish) has an intriguing business venture of her own on the horizon.

Wednesday, April 3

“In Search of Monsters”

Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

New series

Does Bigfoot exist? According to new eyewitness accounts and DNA evidence presented tonight — heck, yeah! Coming soon on this take-it-with-a-shaker-of-salt investigative series: intel on the Loch Ness Monster, Mothman and other cryptids.

“You’re the Worst”

FXX, 10 p.m.

Series finale

On the day of their wedding, Jimmy (Chris Geere) and Gretchen (Aya Cash) grapple with the meaning of marriage in the series finale, “Pancakes.”

“Brockmire”

IFC, 10 p.m.

Season premiere

Season 3 of the comedy takes place three months after baseball announcer Jim Brockmire’s (Hank Azaria) stint in rehab. He is doing play-by-play in the radio booth for the major leagues in central Florida during spring training while maintaining his brazen and narcissistic tendencies, despite actually being on the wagon. When an opportunity arises for Brockmire and new co-host Gabby (Tawny Newsome) to take over as lead broadcasters in Oakland, he must fight to change his ever-present amorality.

Thursday, April 4

“In the Dark”

The CW, 9 p.m.

New series

A promiscuous, heavy-drinking blind woman stumbles across the body of her friend in an alleyway, but when the police show up, the body is no longer there. Although the police dismiss her claims, she tries to figure out what happened while navigating relationships with her family and the world around her.

“The American Farm”

History, 10 p.m.

New series

This eight-part docuseries comes from the creators of “Deadliest Catch” and “Storage Wars.” The series follows a year in the lives of five family farms across America. It’s an up-close look at one full year of family farming, told through breathtaking visuals, private moments and personal interviews.

“Ghost Bait”

Travel Channel, 10 p.m.

New series

Travel Channel revives this cult classic series in which paranormal investigators Bob Magill and Tina Storer use shocking techniques like isolation and sensory deprivation to help people overcome their fear of intense paranormal activity. They claim they can use a client’s increasing terror as bait to draw out a supernatural entity and force a confrontation. In the premiere episode, Magill and Storer travel to historic Brookdale Lodge in Santa Cruz, California, to investigate claims of an evil spirit bullying an employee.

Friday, April 5

“The Tick”

Amazon Prime

Season premiere

In Season 2, now that the Tick (Peter Serafinowicz) and Arthur (Griffin Newman) have freed the City from the Terror, they must defend it from new villains and old enemies.

“Our Planet”

Netflix

New series

Natural history film icon Sir David Attenborough narrates this documentary series that showcases our planet’s most precious species and fragile habitats. The latest in 4K camera technology presents amazing sights on Earth in ways they’ve never been seen, in this production whose director, Alastair Fothergill, created the original, acclaimed “Planet Earth” and “Blue Planet” series. This project was four years in the making and filmed in 50 countries across every continent.

“Warrior”

Cinemax, 10 p.m.

New series

Inspired by an idea from martial arts legend Bruce Lee, this gritty, action-packed crime drama is set during the brutal Tong Wars of San Francisco’s Chinatown in the second half of the 19th century. It follows a martial arts prodigy (Andrew Koji) who emigrates from China to San Francisco under mysterious circumstances and becomes a hatchet man for one of Chinatown’s most powerful organized crime families.

Saturday, April 6

“The Twilight Zone” Marathon

Syfy, 8 a.m.

Enjoy 22 hours of classic episodes from Rod Serling’s original sci-fi/fantasy anthology series. Prime time will feature particularly memorable installments, such as “Living Doll,” “Time Enough at Last,” “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet” and “To Serve Man.”

“Native Son”

HBO, 10 p.m.

Richard Wright’s 1940 novel comes to the screen in artist Rashid Johnson’s feature-length directorial debut. The film shares the life and challenges of 20-year-old Bigger Thomas, a young African-American man living on Chicago’s South Side. The film premiered at Sundance and stars Ashton Sanders, Bill Camp and Margaret Qualley.

“Saturday Night Live”

NBC, 8:30 and 11:30 p.m.

Just ahead of “Game of Thrones’ ” final season premiere next Sunday, star Kit Harington makes his SNL hosting debut. Sara Bareilles also makes her first appearance, as musical guest.