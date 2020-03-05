51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
TV

TV best bets for the week of March 8

NTVB Media
March 5, 2020 - 7:13 am
 

Sunday, March 8

“Family Karma”

Bravo, 9 p.m.

New series

This new docuseries gives viewers a never-before-seen look inside the intriguing lives of seven young Indian American friends. Growing up in traditional, multigenerational households, they are bonded by their strong cultural ties and vibrant Miami social lives. While their parents and grandparents instill cherished customs, these adult children are drifting more toward the “American way,” and the two worlds collide in the most unexpected ways.

“The Outsider”

HBO, 9 p.m.

Series finale

Sunday’s episode wraps this eerie 10-part series based on Stephen King’s bestselling novel.

“Rob Riggle: Global Investigator”

Discovery Channel, 10 p.m.

New series

Actor, comedian and retired Marine Rob Riggle takes on a new mission in this series — to travel the globe and unearth some of the world’s greatest legends and mysteries. Riggle will team with experts and scholars who help him use history, archaeology, science and more to uncover the truth behind the Holy Grail, the lost city of Atlantis, hidden pirate treasure and more.

Monday, March 9

“Cosmos: Possible Worlds”

National Geographic, 8 p.m.

Season premiere

The long-awaited follow-up to 2014’s “Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey” premieres with the episodes “Ladders to the Stars” and “The Fleeting Grace of the Habitable Zone.” Host and astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson says that “Cosmos: Possible Worlds” “explores the interwoven tapestry that is life on Earth and calls on us to remember this truth as we collectively build the future of civilization.”

“Better Call Saul”

AMC, 9 p.m.

In the new episode “Namaste,” we get some more clarity on Jimmy’s (Bob Odenkirk) transition to Saul as he doubles down on “Saul Goodman,” while a deeply conflicted Kim (Rhea Seehorn) brings him an interesting proposition. Gus (Giancarlo Esposito) makes a sacrifice in order to play the long game, and Mike (Jonathan Banks) attempts to smooth things over with his family.

“Spring Baking Championship”

Food Network, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

A new batch of 11 talented bakers compete to create delectable and delightful springtime desserts in the hope of earning praise from judges Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Lorraine Pascale. The bakers’ skills and techniques must measure up in themed challenges celebrating spring, from starry nights, playful puppies and flower crowns to margaritas for Mom, crafty yard sales and parties for prom. Only one baker will rise to the top to take home the grand prize of $25,000 and the title of Spring Baking Champion.

Tuesday, March 10

“The Bachelor”

ABC, 8 p.m.

Season finale

Tuesday marks the end of a whirlwind season, as airline pilot Peter Weber is faced with his most important decision yet.

“Women of Troy”

HBO, 9 p.m.

This documentary explores how the USC Trojans women’s basketball teams of the 1980s, led by star Cheryl Miller, changed the women’s game forever with their up-tempo style and superior athleticism.

“Diabolical”

Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

The series chronicling devious masterminds who use their wits and wiles to manipulate, seduce and try to get away with murder returns for Season 3.

Wednesday, March 11

“Dirty Money”

Netflix

Season premiere

The critically acclaimed investigative series returns for Season 2. It provides an up-close and personal view into untold stories of scandal, financial malfeasance and corruption in the world of business. This season offers a look inside Jared Kushner’s real estate empire, the Wells Fargo banking scandal and Malaysia’s 1MDB corruption case.

“On My Block”

Netflix

Season premiere

In Season 3 of the coming-of-age comedy series about four bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through a rough inner-city high school, the stakes get even higher for the group, who had thought their lives were about to return to what passes for normal.

“S.W.A.T.”

CBS, 10 p.m.

The SWAT team gets put in the middle of a kidnapping case when a prizefighter’s wife is abducted. Bill Bellamy guest-stars as a boxing promoter and Laila Ali guest-stars as herself in the new episode “Knockout.”

Thursday, March 12

“A Year in Music 1991”

AXS TV, 8:30 p.m.

Former MTV VJ Matt Pinfield revisits the year 1991, when music fans celebrated Metallica and R.E.M.’s rise to the top of the charts, watched as U2 reinvented itself once again, and mourned the passing of Queen superstar Freddie Mercury.

“Mom”

CBS, 9 p.m.

In “Mom’s” 150th episode, “A Judgy Face and Your Grandma’s Drawers,” the ladies help out Marjorie (Mimi Kennedy) as she babysits her granddaughter for the first time.

“Swamp People: Serpent Invasion”

History, 10 p.m.

New series

The Florida Everglades are being decimated by an invasion of nonnative Burmese pythons. With alligator season now over, Louisiana’s best hunters are stepping up to help: “Swamp People” favorites Troy Landry and son Chase, Bruce Mitchell and Zak Catchem team with professional snake hunter Bill Booth to dive deep into the underbelly of the Everglades to capture and remove the serpents.

Friday, March 13

“Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail”

Discovery Channel, 8 p.m.

Season premiere

As another Klondike winter shuts down the Yukon, gold-mining prodigy Parker Schnabel is determined to expand his operation and dig year-round. Following his gut instinct and a few solid leads, Parker and his friends journey to the vast terrains of Australia, home to record-sized nuggets and the largest untapped gold reserves in the world. If Parker can find gold and stake a claim Down Under, it could revolutionize his business, turning a self-made Yukon miner into a global mining operation.

“Remembering Anne Frank: 75 Years After Her Death”

TCM, beginning at 5 p.m.

Anne Frank, the girl whose diary documenting her family’s years of hiding from the Nazis has made her one of the most discussed victims of the Holocaust, is remembered with two films 75 years after her death in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in spring 1945. TCM is airing “The Diary of Anne Frank” (1959), George Stevens’ film based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning play, followed by the 1995 British documentary film “Anne Frank Remembered.”

“Portals to Hell”

Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman return for a second season of investigating historically haunted locations in the United States and confronting sinister stories of the supernatural. In Friday’s special two-hour premiere, they head to Paulding, Ohio, to investigate the Old Paulding Jail, an almost 150-year-old site rumored to be haunted by the spirits of former inmates, sheriffs and even the victim of a horrific, 60-year-old cold-case crime.

Saturday, March 14

“X-Men Movie Marathon”

IFC, beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Enjoy a marathon of the first three films in the original X-Men franchise, based on the Marvel Comics. Things start with the 2000 original, “X-Men,” followed by “X2” (2003) and “X-Men: The Last Stand” (2006).

“Say Yes to the Dress America”

TLC, 8 p.m.

Series finale

With an event this size, nothing could go wrong, right?! The entire season has been leading up to this epic, over-the-top group wedding — featuring a couple from every state. In the two-hour finale, 10 featured brides have already found their gowns, and now it’s time for the remaining 42 to say yes — all on the same mass shopping day. Then it’s off to Central Park for the wedding of a lifetime, officiated by bridal designer Randy Fenoli.

“Seasonal Wonderlands”

BBC America, 9 p.m.

New series

Actor Domhnall Gleeson narrates this three-part nature documentary series exploring regions with some of Earth’s most spectacular seasonal changes. The premiere episode visits New England, which is the stage for an incredible color change when the greens of summer give way to the golds of autumn.

MOST READ
1
Henderson woman undergoes 18th surgery for flesh-eating bacteria
Henderson woman undergoes 18th surgery for flesh-eating bacteria
2
Visitor from Hawaii hits $441K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
Visitor from Hawaii hits $441K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
3
Garth Brooks to play first concert at Allegiant Stadium
Garth Brooks to play first concert at Allegiant Stadium
4
Clark County OKs plans for high-speed train station
Clark County OKs plans for high-speed train station
5
Terry Fator leaving Mirage on Las Vegas Strip
Terry Fator leaving Mirage on Las Vegas Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Garth Brooks to play first concert at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Country megastar Garth Brooks is the first non-football event announced for the $2 billion, 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Post Malone reveals his face tattoos are due to being 'ugly' - VIDEO
In a new interview with 'GQ,' the 24-year-old admitted his body art is linked to insecurity issues. [The face tattoos do] maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look .., Post Malone, via 'GQ'. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 Las Vegas chefs to watch - VIDEO
If you want to know what’s next for dining in Las Vegas, we suggest paying close attention to these five accomplished chefs. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Slanted Door in The Forum Shops at Caesars - VIDEO
The Slanted Door, Charles Phan's James Beard Award-winning modern Vietnamese restaurant, will open a Las Vegas location on March 2. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas REview-Journal)
Buddy V opens PizzaCake at Harrah’s - VIDEO
Buddy Valastro, aka Cake Boss Buddy V, is in town this week overseeing the soft opening of his new restaurant, PizzaCake, in Harrah’s Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making mist-shrouded tuna poke at Marssa at the Westin Lake Las Vegas - VIDEO
E.J. Estrella, banquet chef at Marssa at the Westin Lake Las Vegas, makes tuna poke by mixing chunks of bigeye tuna with sliced green onions, julienned white onions and house-made poke sauce and serving it on a bed of seaweed salad garnished with lotus chips and suspended over melon-scented mist. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making baked goat cheese at Ri Ra in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Shea Wafford, sous chef and pastry chef at Ri Ra at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place in Las Vegas, makes baked goat cheese served with honey-nut pesto, pickled red onions, peppadew relish and sourdough baguette. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bruce Kalman cooking at Ada’s - VIDEO
Celebrity chef Bruce Kalman will be cooking at Ada's in Tivoli Village in Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making banana cream pie at Cut in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Nicole Earl, pastry chef at Cut at the Palazzo in Las Vegas, makes an updated banana cream pie by layering banana ice cream, custard and compote with house-made Cool Whip, vanilla wafers and 24-karat gold leaf in a milk chocolate sphere and drizzling it with warm banana-caramel sauce so it devolves into petals. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Chile Colorado at Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas
Javier Chavez, chef/owner of Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas, makes Chile Colorado by braising pork belly with three kinds of peppers and serving it atop stewed black beans with crema and pickled jalapeño, carrots and onions, with flour tortillas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Black Tap introduces its vegan CrazyShake - VIDEO
Black Tap at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip has a new CrazyShake that's vegan -- The Black ’N White CakeShake. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guy Fieri reflects on the Las Vegas dining scene
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri talks about the Las Vegas food scene while in town celebrating his 52nd birthday. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Familiar faces among Circa culinary lineup
Derek Stevens and chefs Barry Dakake and Dan Coughlin talk about some of the new restaurants for Stevens' Circa resort project. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making the Ausser Rand und Band (Over the Top) bloody mary at the Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas
The Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas serves the Ausser Rand und Band bloody mary with Hofbrau Dunkel, vodka, bloody mary mix, a Tajin rim and a soft pretzel, slider, bacon, sausage and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Custom Pizza Truck is a 'kitchen on wheels' - VIDEO
Custom Pizza Truck serves pizzas in a one of a kind food truck that traveled to Poland and back. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
Squidhat Records comes to an end - VIDEO
Founder Allan Carter explains decision to shutter the Las Vegas label. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kaiseki Yuzu relocates to Chinatown - VIDEO
Kaiseki Yuzu restaurant celebrated its move from Henderson to Chinatown at 3900 Spring Mountain Road on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Panic! at the Disco frontman opens studio for kids - VIDEO
Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie launches Notes for Notes at a Henderson Boys & Girls Club. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A sneak peek at the new Mas Por Favor in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Mas Por Favor in Las Vegas’ Chinatown is an Instagram dream come true with original art, an arch of skulls and one of roses. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegan menu unveiled on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Truth & Tonic, one of the two dining spots within The Venetian’s Canyon Ranch Spa + Fitness, rolled out its new plant-based menu on Friday. Executive chef Pete Ghione talks about the menu. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making lobster and avocado flatbread at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Josh Grimes, chef de cuisine at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, created a lobster and avocado flatbread that also has avocado-creme fraiche spread, yellow tomatoes, red onion and Hearts On Fire microgreens. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Riding the new 15-minute "Star Wars" ride at Disneyland
What it's like to ride the new 15-minute "Star Wars" ride At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Main St. Provisions is coming to the Arts District - VIDEO
Kim Owens talks about her new Arts District restaurant, Main Street Provisions, which is under construction. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Artist Wayne Littlejohn on “Spin Baby” - VIDEO
Wayne Littlejohn’s sculpture celebrates Las Vegas entertainers. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiësto headlines CES 2020 closing party at Hakkasan Nightclub - VIDEO
Tiesto performs for CES conventioneers and clubgoers during the DreamlandXR Closing Night Party at Hakkasan Nightclub at the MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip in the early hours of Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Locals cheer on James Holzhauer at 'Jeopardy!' watch party - VIDEO
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But James Holzhauer would have a better chance at winning “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” tournament if Ken Jennings would stop copying his aggressive betting strategy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Drake's first show of 2020 at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Drake performs at the indoor/outdoor XS and Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip in the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ceremony held for Elvis artist Trent Carlini - VIDEO
A ceremony was held for Elvis impersonator Trent Carlini on Wednesday night at The Space in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Small appliances unveiled in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The small appliances on show at Sands Expo at CES 2020 in Las Vegas include a Keurig cocktail maker, autonomous cooking system, nitrogen coffee ampules and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Impossible Foods debuts Impossible Pork in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Before a packed press conference at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Impossible Foods executives introduced Impossible Pork, its newest product. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Alex Trebek marks 1-year mark in cancer fight
By Lynn Elber The Associated Press

Alex Trebek marked his one-year battle against pancreatic cancer with candor about how hard it’s been and a vow to keep going.

Jason Segel as Peter - Dispatches from Elsewhere _ Season 1, Episode 1 - Photo Credit: Jessica ...
TV best bets for the week of March 1
NTVB Media

Top choices this week include the premieres of “Dispatches From Elsewhere” and “Vegas Chef Prizefight.”

Actor Jussie Smollett, center, departs after an initial court appearance at the Leighton Crimin ...
Former ‘Empire’ actor Smollett enters not guilty plea
By Don Babwin The Associated Press

Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty Monday to restored charges that accuse him of staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself.