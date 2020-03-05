TV best bets for the week of March 8

THE BACHELOR - "2406" - On the second explosive episode this week, airing on a special night, WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC, Peter will need to concentrate on his developing relationships in Santiago, the vibrant capital of Chile. His first date raises serious concerns when she reveals she has never been in love before. Can she convince Peter that she is ready to settle down and get married? Another woman is getting a second one-on-one date causing a furor with one devastated bachelorette who hasn't even had one yet. (ABC/Francisco Roman) PETER WEBER

Sunday, March 8

“Family Karma”

Bravo, 9 p.m.

New series

This new docuseries gives viewers a never-before-seen look inside the intriguing lives of seven young Indian American friends. Growing up in traditional, multigenerational households, they are bonded by their strong cultural ties and vibrant Miami social lives. While their parents and grandparents instill cherished customs, these adult children are drifting more toward the “American way,” and the two worlds collide in the most unexpected ways.

“The Outsider”

HBO, 9 p.m.

Series finale

Sunday’s episode wraps this eerie 10-part series based on Stephen King’s bestselling novel.

“Rob Riggle: Global Investigator”

Discovery Channel, 10 p.m.

New series

Actor, comedian and retired Marine Rob Riggle takes on a new mission in this series — to travel the globe and unearth some of the world’s greatest legends and mysteries. Riggle will team with experts and scholars who help him use history, archaeology, science and more to uncover the truth behind the Holy Grail, the lost city of Atlantis, hidden pirate treasure and more.

Monday, March 9

“Cosmos: Possible Worlds”

National Geographic, 8 p.m.

Season premiere

The long-awaited follow-up to 2014’s “Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey” premieres with the episodes “Ladders to the Stars” and “The Fleeting Grace of the Habitable Zone.” Host and astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson says that “Cosmos: Possible Worlds” “explores the interwoven tapestry that is life on Earth and calls on us to remember this truth as we collectively build the future of civilization.”

“Better Call Saul”

AMC, 9 p.m.

In the new episode “Namaste,” we get some more clarity on Jimmy’s (Bob Odenkirk) transition to Saul as he doubles down on “Saul Goodman,” while a deeply conflicted Kim (Rhea Seehorn) brings him an interesting proposition. Gus (Giancarlo Esposito) makes a sacrifice in order to play the long game, and Mike (Jonathan Banks) attempts to smooth things over with his family.

“Spring Baking Championship”

Food Network, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

A new batch of 11 talented bakers compete to create delectable and delightful springtime desserts in the hope of earning praise from judges Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Lorraine Pascale. The bakers’ skills and techniques must measure up in themed challenges celebrating spring, from starry nights, playful puppies and flower crowns to margaritas for Mom, crafty yard sales and parties for prom. Only one baker will rise to the top to take home the grand prize of $25,000 and the title of Spring Baking Champion.

Tuesday, March 10

“The Bachelor”

ABC, 8 p.m.

Season finale

Tuesday marks the end of a whirlwind season, as airline pilot Peter Weber is faced with his most important decision yet.

“Women of Troy”

HBO, 9 p.m.

This documentary explores how the USC Trojans women’s basketball teams of the 1980s, led by star Cheryl Miller, changed the women’s game forever with their up-tempo style and superior athleticism.

“Diabolical”

Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

The series chronicling devious masterminds who use their wits and wiles to manipulate, seduce and try to get away with murder returns for Season 3.

Wednesday, March 11

“Dirty Money”

Netflix

Season premiere

The critically acclaimed investigative series returns for Season 2. It provides an up-close and personal view into untold stories of scandal, financial malfeasance and corruption in the world of business. This season offers a look inside Jared Kushner’s real estate empire, the Wells Fargo banking scandal and Malaysia’s 1MDB corruption case.

“On My Block”

Netflix

Season premiere

In Season 3 of the coming-of-age comedy series about four bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through a rough inner-city high school, the stakes get even higher for the group, who had thought their lives were about to return to what passes for normal.

“S.W.A.T.”

CBS, 10 p.m.

The SWAT team gets put in the middle of a kidnapping case when a prizefighter’s wife is abducted. Bill Bellamy guest-stars as a boxing promoter and Laila Ali guest-stars as herself in the new episode “Knockout.”

Thursday, March 12

“A Year in Music 1991”

AXS TV, 8:30 p.m.

Former MTV VJ Matt Pinfield revisits the year 1991, when music fans celebrated Metallica and R.E.M.’s rise to the top of the charts, watched as U2 reinvented itself once again, and mourned the passing of Queen superstar Freddie Mercury.

“Mom”

CBS, 9 p.m.

In “Mom’s” 150th episode, “A Judgy Face and Your Grandma’s Drawers,” the ladies help out Marjorie (Mimi Kennedy) as she babysits her granddaughter for the first time.

“Swamp People: Serpent Invasion”

History, 10 p.m.

New series

The Florida Everglades are being decimated by an invasion of nonnative Burmese pythons. With alligator season now over, Louisiana’s best hunters are stepping up to help: “Swamp People” favorites Troy Landry and son Chase, Bruce Mitchell and Zak Catchem team with professional snake hunter Bill Booth to dive deep into the underbelly of the Everglades to capture and remove the serpents.

Friday, March 13

“Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail”

Discovery Channel, 8 p.m.

Season premiere

As another Klondike winter shuts down the Yukon, gold-mining prodigy Parker Schnabel is determined to expand his operation and dig year-round. Following his gut instinct and a few solid leads, Parker and his friends journey to the vast terrains of Australia, home to record-sized nuggets and the largest untapped gold reserves in the world. If Parker can find gold and stake a claim Down Under, it could revolutionize his business, turning a self-made Yukon miner into a global mining operation.

“Remembering Anne Frank: 75 Years After Her Death”

TCM, beginning at 5 p.m.

Anne Frank, the girl whose diary documenting her family’s years of hiding from the Nazis has made her one of the most discussed victims of the Holocaust, is remembered with two films 75 years after her death in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in spring 1945. TCM is airing “The Diary of Anne Frank” (1959), George Stevens’ film based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning play, followed by the 1995 British documentary film “Anne Frank Remembered.”

“Portals to Hell”

Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman return for a second season of investigating historically haunted locations in the United States and confronting sinister stories of the supernatural. In Friday’s special two-hour premiere, they head to Paulding, Ohio, to investigate the Old Paulding Jail, an almost 150-year-old site rumored to be haunted by the spirits of former inmates, sheriffs and even the victim of a horrific, 60-year-old cold-case crime.

Saturday, March 14

“X-Men Movie Marathon”

IFC, beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Enjoy a marathon of the first three films in the original X-Men franchise, based on the Marvel Comics. Things start with the 2000 original, “X-Men,” followed by “X2” (2003) and “X-Men: The Last Stand” (2006).

“Say Yes to the Dress America”

TLC, 8 p.m.

Series finale

With an event this size, nothing could go wrong, right?! The entire season has been leading up to this epic, over-the-top group wedding — featuring a couple from every state. In the two-hour finale, 10 featured brides have already found their gowns, and now it’s time for the remaining 42 to say yes — all on the same mass shopping day. Then it’s off to Central Park for the wedding of a lifetime, officiated by bridal designer Randy Fenoli.

“Seasonal Wonderlands”

BBC America, 9 p.m.

New series

Actor Domhnall Gleeson narrates this three-part nature documentary series exploring regions with some of Earth’s most spectacular seasonal changes. The premiere episode visits New England, which is the stage for an incredible color change when the greens of summer give way to the golds of autumn.