TV best bets for the week of May 17

This week’s top choices include the premiere of “Snowpiercer,” a series based on Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho’s 2013 film and the graphic novel that inspired it.

Daveed Diggs, Jennifer Connelly in Snowpiercer- Ep 101 8/28/18 ph: Justina Mintz SPS1_101_082818_0553.DNG 410105

Sunday, May 17

“Hightown”

Starz, 8 p.m.

New series

National Marine Fisheries agent Jackie Quiñones (Monica Raymund) discovers a dead body in the bay in Provincetown, Cape Cod, propelling her into a compulsion to figure out what happened in this new eight-part drama series.

“The Last Dance”

ESPN, 9 p.m.

Series finale

The 10-part documentary series about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls of the 1990s concludes Sunday with the final two episodes.

“Snowpiercer”

TNT, 9 p.m.

New series

Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”), who directed the cult 2013 feature film “Snowpiercer,” is a producer of this series adaptation based on that film and the graphic novel that inspired it. Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly (“A Beautiful Mind”) and Tony winner Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”) lead the cast in a tale set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, where the remnants of humanity now inhabit a perpetually moving train that circles the globe as class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out on board.

Monday, May 18

“War Hero Mondays”

SundanceTV, beginning at 5 p.m.

Continuing its May theme of airing movies about war and its aftermath, SundanceTV features a lineup including Henry Fonda and Robert Shaw in “Battle of the Bulge” (1965), back-to-back airings of John Wayne in “The Green Berets” (1968) and Bruce Willis in “In Country” (1989).

”The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart”

ABC, 8 p.m.

Season finale

As the show’s first season comes to a close, only one couple will be left standing.

“Pawn Stars”

History, 10 p.m.

When a customer comes in with items from Tony Soprano’s wardrobe, can Rick make him an offer he can’t refuse, or will he fuhgetaboutit? Then, a pair of papal artifacts inspires Rick and Chum to mix business with pleasure as they set off to Italy for a Roman holiday. Will the holy relics be the blessing they’re hoping for?

Tuesday, May 19

“The Story of Soaps”

ABC, 8 p.m.

This two-hour prime-time television event highlights the iconic impact of the soap opera and features Alec Baldwin, Carol Burnett, Andy Cohen, Bryan Cranston, Vivica A. Fox, Jon Hamm, Susan Lucci, Denise Richards, John Stamos, Chandra Wilson and many more.

“DC’s Stargirl”

The CW, 8 p.m.

New series

One day after its launch on the DC Universe streaming service, this new series gets its linear premiere on The CW. New episodes will continue to air Tuesdays following their Monday debuts on DCU. Brec Bassinger stars as high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore, who discovers a powerful cosmic staff that imbues her with superpowers. As Stargirl, Courtney inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop villains of the past. Luke Wilson and Amy Smart also star.

“The Voice”

NBC, 9 p.m.

Season finale

The star-studded live season finale will unveil incredible new performances, and host Carson Daly will reveal who America has chosen to be the winner.

Wednesday, May 20

“The 100”

The CW, 8 p.m.

Season premiere

The CW’s sci-fi hit returns for its final season. Season 6 ended on quite a cliffhanger, with an adult version of Hope (Shelby Flannery) potentially killing Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos). Season 7 will feature 16 episodes, bringing the total count for the series to, fittingly, 100.

“Ultimate Tag”

FOX, 9 p.m.

New series

NFL players and brothers J.J., T.J. and Derek Watt host this high-octane physical competition show based on the classic playground game of chase. Each week, competitors must vault, dodge, tumble and dive their way through several different obstacle courses. All the while, the contestants will be chased by resident Taggers. These larger-than-life characters have a range of incredible and jaw-dropping athletic skills. For the contestants, there is one simple rule: Don’t get caught!

“S.W.A.T.”

CBS, 10 p.m.

Season finale

In the Season 3 finale, “Diablo,” the SWAT team searches for a group of drug smugglers who crash a plane in a Los Angeles suburb and scatter, after a joint mission with the DEA to stop the shipment goes awry. (S.W.A.T. has been renewed for Season 4.)

Thursday, May 21

“Celebrity Escape Room”

NBC, 8 p.m.

NBC brings the phenomenon of escape rooms to television in this one-hour special that raises money to end child poverty across the world as part of the network’s annual Red Nose Day programming event. Jack Black serves as the show’s Game Master and guides his celebrity friends — Ben Stiller, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Adam Scott — through a series of clues and puzzles. Following “Celebrity Escape Room,” a two-hour Red Nose Day special will feature the biggest names across entertainment with a packed lineup of music, comedy and short documentary films aimed to raise money and awareness for millions of children living in poverty across America and around the world.

“Holey Moley II: The Sequel”

ABC, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

The 13-episode extreme mini-golf competition series swings into Season 2 and will showcase self-proclaimed mini-golf lovers from around the country as they compete head to head through an epic obstacle golf course. In each episode, eight contestants will put their miniature golf — and physical — skills to the test as they face off in out-of-this-world challenges on the supersized course.

“To Tell the Truth”

ABC, 10 p.m.

Season premiere

In each round, the panel of celebrities is presented with three people who all claim to be the same person with the same incredible talent, job or achievement. One is sworn to tell the truth while the other two use every trick they can to deceive the panel. The panel has a chance to grill each participant before taking turns deciding who they think is telling the truth.

Friday, May 22

“All on the Line”

Discovery Channel, 9 p.m.

New series

It’s late in the Atlantic bluefin tuna season. In the iconic fishing town of Gloucester, Massachusetts, many boats are done for the season. But there are two crews still fighting to land monster tuna and keep their family businesses going through the winter. As the weather worsens, the fish get bigger and the stakes get higher. These monster tuna can weigh more than 1,000 pounds and are reeled in the old-fashioned way — by hand — making it the ultimate battle of man versus beast. In this series, it’s all hands on deck as these fishermen risk everything to bring home a monster payday.

“AKA Jane Roe”

FX, 9 p.m.

FX’s first acquired documentary feature film, “AKA Jane Roe,” is the revealing story of Norma McCorvey, who was “Jane Roe” in the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark ruling on abortion rights. Behind the Supreme Court’s most polarizing decision is a woman as controversial as her case. In the final year of her life, McCorvey revealed the unvarnished truth about her journey in what she called her “deathbed confession.”

“Food Network Challenge”

Cooking Channel, 11 p.m.

Ian Ziering welcomes four cake artists to the kitchen as Food Network Challenge celebrates the 80th anniversary of “The Wizard of Oz.” Winning this contest takes courage, brains and a lot of heart, and although four start the journey, only three will continue down the yellow brick road. In the end, one challenger’s ruby red slippers will walk away with $10,000.

Saturday, May 23

“Memorial Day Marathon”

TCM, beginning at 3 a.m.

All day Saturday, and again over the next two days, Turner Classic Movies honors Memorial Day with a schedule of films chronicling the various aspects of war — from battles to the impact on veterans and their loved ones following the conflicts and more. Saturday’s films include classics such as “Glory” (1989), “Sergeant York” (1941), “D-Day the Sixth of June” (1956), “The Steel Helmet” (1951), “The Green Berets” (1968), “Casablanca” (1942) and others.

“Grilling Weekend”

Food Network, 7 a.m.

Get some Memorial Day barbecue inspiration. Saturday’s six-hour roundup features new episodes of “The Pioneer Woman,” “Trisha’s Southern Kitchen” and “Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro,” and a seven-hour marathon May 24 includes a fresh installment of “Valerie’s Home Cooking.”

“Jungle Animal Rescue”

Nat Geo Wild, 10 p.m.

Season finale

Catch the season finale of the series that followed a dedicated team of conservationists and vets in India on a mission to rescue animals in distress and find a way for India’s people and wildlife to coexist.