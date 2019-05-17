70°F
TV best bets for the week of May 19

NTVB Media
May 17, 2019 - 9:54 am
 
Updated May 17, 2019 - 10:05 am

Sunday, May 19

“American Idol”

ABC, 5 p.m.

Season finale

Following a cross-country search for the next singing sensation, the iconic competition rounds out its second season on ABC. For the first time, America’s live coast-to-coast vote will determine the winner, with all voting taking place during the show. The crowning moment will be preceded by special performances from music legends, among other surprises.

“The Red Line”

CBS, 8 p.m.

The limited series “The Red Line” concludes with a two-episode finale. In “I Must Tell You What We Have Inherited,” Tia’s (Emayatzy Corinealdi) political campaign is in jeopardy after it is revealed that Jira (Aliyah Royale) is her daughter, whom she gave up for adoption. Then in “This Victory Alone Is Not the Change We Seek,” Paul (Noel Fisher) makes a profound and life-changing revelation.

“Game of Thrones”

HBO, 9 p.m.

Series finale

The cultural phenomenon that brought dragons into the mainstream takes its final bow.

Monday, May 20

“The Voice”

NBC, 8 p.m.

In the final phase of the competition, the final four artists perform live in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton. Each finalist performs three times — one new solo cover, a special duet with their coach and a debut of their first original single. The season concludes with Part 2 of the final Tuesday night.

“The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special”

CBS, 10 p.m.

Join James Corden for another prime-time special featuring an all-new “Carpool Karaoke” with Celine Dion and a look back at some of Corden’s favorite moments from “The Late Late Show’s” past year.

“Pawn Stars”

History, 10 p.m.

A limited-edition autographed “Game of Thrones” item is up for grabs. Will Rick be able to make this deal before winter comes? Then, as Chumlee stirs up commotion with an Amazonian blowgun, picker Spencer Victory drops by with an ancient Middle Eastern sword. Later, Rick checks out an intriguing collectible from an early 1900s Democratic National Convention. Will he elect to make this deal?

Tuesday, May 21

“Wanda Sykes: Not Normal”

Netflix

Emmy-winning actress and 30-year comedy veteran Wanda Sykes delivers a hilarious critique on the state of the world in her first Netflix stand-up special.

“NCIS”

CBS, 8 p.m.

In the Season 16 finale, “Daughters,” Gibbs (Mark Harmon) is haunted by his history with vigilante justice when a former colleague (guest star Joe Spano) pleads with him to take down local drug dealers and suppliers.

“Black-ish”

ABC, 9 p.m.

After Junior (Marcus Scribner) gets an offer for his dream job working with Migos, Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) are determined to convince him to return to college and get his degree. Anderson directs the Season 5 finale and Quavo guest-stars.

Wednesday, May 22

“Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’ ”

ABC, 8 p.m.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel presents a live, 90-minute prime-time event in tribute to classic television sitcoms. Woody Harrelson will take on the role of Archie Bunker, alongside Marisa Tomei who will be playing Edith Bunker, with Jamie Foxx and Wanda Sykes playing George and Louise Jefferson. Ellie Kemper will play Gloria Stivic, Will Ferrell will appear as Tom Willis, and Justina Machado is set to play Florence Johnston.

“NOVA: Lost Viking Army”

PBS, 9 p.m.

Bioarchaeologists investigate a ninth-century mass grave in a rural English village. Will the remains unlock the mystery of the “Great Heathen Army,” a legendary Viking fighting force that once invaded England?

“The Butcher”

History, 10 p.m.

Throughout history, the skilled craft of the butcher has been essential to human survival. Today, there are thousands of people who continue this tradition, but only a select few with the right expertise can be considered a Master Butcher. This new competition series seeks out those masters. In each episode, best-in-class butchers use their sharp knives and sharper skills to carve their way through painstaking challenges, adapt to historical twists and reveal the fascinating secrets of the butcher’s world. In the end, one will take home a $10,000 prize.

Thursday, May 23

“Red Nose Day Special”

NBC, 8 p.m.

The fifth annual special that raises money for children in need will again showcase a night of music, comedy and Hollywood’s biggest names. The evening’s performances include “Voice” coaches Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton, while popular comedic talent will join the fun with their own entertaining Red Nose Day spin. The special will also showcase a fun video reimagining of the classic Hall and Oates hit “You Make My Dreams” with celebrities including Julianne Hough, Rob Gronkowski and Chrissy Metz. Sketches will feature “Saturday Night Live” star Kate McKinnon.

“Elementary”

CBS, 10 p.m.

Season premiere

In the show’s seventh and final season, Holmes (Jonny Lee Miller) and Watson’s (Lucy Liu) new careers as consultants for Scotland Yard are disrupted by news that a member of their inner circle has been gravely wounded in the United States. As Holmes’ stateside legal trouble — the result of a confession to a murder he didn’t commit — threatens to keep them from returning to New York, their greatest foe to date waits on the horizon to test their limits.

“The Name of the Rose”

SundanceTV, 10 p.m.

New series

This eight-part limited series about medieval Italy in the 1300s airs over four weeks, with two episodes per night. The premiere introduces us to a brilliant friar, William of Baskerville (John Turturro), as he takes on a young novice (Damian Hardung) and travels to an abbey in the Alps. When a monk is found murdered — and another soon follows — William must investigate the abbey’s labyrinthine library, looking for clues about the killer’s identity.

Friday, May 24

“She’s Gotta Have It”

Netflix

Season premiere

In Season 2 of Spike Lee’s sexy comedy series based on his 1986 breakthrough film, free-spirited artist Nola Darling (DeWanda Wise) struggles with newfound success. Against a backdrop of black art and culture, Nola must decide if she will remain true to her creative ideals or give in to the corporate world. The season also finds Nola and her circle of friends expanding their journey outside of their Brooklyn enclave of Fort Greene, which continues to evolve and change as gentrification remakes the neighborhood.

“What/If”

Netflix

New series

This neo-noir social thriller explores what happens when acceptable people start doing unacceptable things. The season focuses on a mysterious woman’s lucrative but dubious offer to a cash-strapped pair of San Francisco newlyweds. The series comes from Mike Kelley (Revenge) and stars Renee Zellweger (“Chicago”), Jane Levy (“Castle Rock”) and Blake Jenner (“Glee”).

“Dynasty”

The CW, 8 p.m.

Season finale

As various members of the Carrington family make the ultimate decision between preserving their legacies and protecting their personal relationships, allegiances are tested — while dark secrets from the past resurface.

Saturday, May 25

Memorial Day Movie Marathon

Syfy, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Three days of movies over the holiday weekend include titles such as “Iron Man” (2008), “Real Steel” (2011), “X-Men: The Last Stand” (2006) and plenty more.

“Ransom”

CBS, 9 p.m.

Season finale

In the Season 3 finale, “Story for Another Day,” Eric (Luke Roberts) and his team are forced to break all the rules when Cynthia (Karen LeBlanc) and her younger brother, Tyler (guest star Emmanuel Kabongo), are abducted.

“From Friend to Fiance”

Hallmark Channel, 9 p.m.

When Ted (Ryan Paevey) gets engaged to the high school mean girl and asks Jess (Jocelyn Hudon), his childhood best friend, to plan their wedding, things get complicated because Jess’ true feelings for Ted keep getting in the way.

