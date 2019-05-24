TV best bets for the week of May 26

This week’s top choices include the return of “America’s Got Talent,” “Deadwood: The Movie” and the debut of “The Hot Zone,” starring Juliana Margulies.

Ian McShane in "Deadwood: The Movie" photo: Warrick Page/HBO

Sunday, May 26

National Memorial Day Concert

PBS, 8 p.m.

Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise co-host the 30th anniversary edition of this musical salute to America’s fallen heroes. The National Symphony Orchestra performs live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. Time to cry again!

“Game of Thrones: The Last Watch”

HBO, 9 p.m.

Shot in punishing conditions and under supreme secrecy, the final season of “Game of Thrones” is profiled in this two-hour documentary highlighting the humor and heart that went into making the iconic show a spectacle for the ages.

“Vida”

Starz, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

In the second season, Lyn and Emma continue to deal with their own relationship, their mother’s business and the changes their neighborhood continues to experience. This drama series stars Melissa Barrera, Mishel Prada and Ser Anzoategui.

Monday, May 27

“Saving Private Ryan”

AMC, 3 p.m.

In honor of Memorial Day, AMC presents back-to-back screenings of the 1998 Oscar-winning film from director Steven Spielberg with an all-star cast including Tom Hanks and Matt Damon.

“Chris Farley: Anything for a Laugh”

A&E, 9 p.m.

This two-hour special examines Farley’s tragically short life — both the amped-up force of nature in front of the camera and the shy, childlike figure people knew behind the scenes. Incorporating rare personal photos and videos, the program will feature new interviews with John Goodman, Al Franken, Kevin Nealon, Tom Arnold, Bobby Moynihan and more.

“The Hot Zone”

National Geographic, 9 p.m.

New miniseries

National Geographic presents this six-part, three-night miniseries based on Richard Preston’s 1994 nonfiction thriller about the origins of the Ebola virus and its arrival in the U.S. in 1989. Julianna Margulies stars as Dr. Nancy Jaax, chief pathologist at the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases, who risks everything to keep the Ebola virus contained before it causes a deadly epidemic. Topher Grace, Liam Cunningham and Noah Emmerich also star.

Tuesday, May 28

“America’s Got Talent”

NBC, 8 p.m.

Season premiere

NBC’s summertime staple returns with a new crop of acts vying for the show’s million-dollar grand prize. Host Terry Crews teases that a few of his favorite acts this season include a man known as “The Human Fuse” and a performer he’s dubbed a “comedic contortionist.”

“Animal Kingdom”

TNT, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

The ruthless Cody crime family returns for Season 4, and they will be as much of a threat to each other as they are to their targets. The series stars Ellen Barkin, Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole and Sohvi Rodriguez, and Emily Deschanel joins the cast this season in a recurring role.

“Songland”

NBC, 10 p.m.

New series

In this competition series that offers a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at the songwriting process, aspiring songwriters work with three music producers/writers responsible for some of today’s biggest hits to craft their own tunes. In each episode, one winner will have a song recorded for a global audience by the chart-topping artists featured in the show. “The Voice” executive producer Audrey Morrissey and coach Adam Levine are among the executive producers for this series.

Wednesday, May 29

“MasterChef”

Fox, 8 p.m.

Season premiere

In every episode, talented home cooks face culinary challenges and hope to impress the series’ judges — acclaimed chefs Gordon Ramsay and Aaron Sanchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich. At the end of the season, only one home cook will claim the title of MasterChef and win the $250,000 grand prize.

“American Ninja Warrior”

NBC, 8 p.m.

Season premiere

The athletic competition series is back for its eighth season, with award-winning host and actress Zuri Hall joining the show as sideline reporter. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila return as hosts. This season, after the Los Angeles qualifying rounds, the competition will head to Atlanta, Oklahoma City, Baltimore, Seattle/Tacoma, Cincinnati and, finally, Las Vegas for the national finals.

“The InBetween”

NBC, 10 p.m.

New series

Cassie (Harriet Dyer) was born with a rare ability — she has visions, whether she likes it or not. Sometimes she sees events that have previously occurred or will happen in the future, and she sometimes even encounters unsettled spirits who need her help. When her father, Detective Tom Hackett (Paul Blackthorne), and his new partner, former FBI agent Damien Asante (Justin Cornwell), need assistance solving a dark and puzzling murder, Cassie reluctantly agrees to use her abilities to help solve some of the city’s most challenging cases.

Thursday, May 30

“TCM Spotlight: WWII Homefront”

TCM, beginning at 5 p.m.

TCM concludes its monthlong look at films chronicling various ways the homefront endured World War II, with the theme of “Coming Home.” Movies depicting how veterans experienced returning to their loved ones after months or years spent fighting overseas include “The Best Years of Our Lives” (1946), “Hail the Conquering Hero” (1944) and “Pride of the Marines” (1945).

NBA Finals: Game 1

ABC, 6 p.m.

The NBA’s best-of-7 championship series tips off on ABC.

“Elementary”

CBS, 10 p.m.

In the new episode “Gutshot,” Holmes (Jonny Lee Miller) and Watson (Lucy Liu) try to work an investigation from London when someone close to them is gravely wounded by an unknown perpetrator in the United States.

Friday, May 31

“Good Omens”

Amazon Prime

New series

This six-episode miniseries, based on Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s 1990 fantasy novel, tells of the unlikely alliance between an angel (Michael Sheen) and a demon (David Tennant) who are trying to prevent an impending Armageddon. The comedic series also stars Jon Hamm, Nick Offerman, Miranda Richardson, Mireille Enos, Michael McKean, Anna Maxwell Martin, Jack Whitehall and Josie Lawrence, with Frances McDormand voicing God and Benedict Cumberbatch voicing Satan.

“When They See Us”

Netflix

New series

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay (“13th,” “Selma”) created, co-wrote and directed this four-part dramatized account of the “Central Park Five” case, where five teenagers of color were convicted of a rape they did not commit. Beginning in 1989, when the young men were first questioned about the incident, the series spans 25 years, highlighting their exoneration in 2002 and the settlement reached with the city of New York in 2014. Michael K. Williams, Vera Farmiga, John Leguizamo, Felicity Huffman, Niecy Nash and Blair Underwood lead the cast.

“Deadwood: The Movie”

HBO, 8 p.m.

For this new film, based on David Milch’s award-winning 2004-06 series of the same name, the indelible characters of the show are reunited (almost all of the original cast returns, including Ian McShane, Timothy Olyphant and Molly Parker) after a decade to celebrate South Dakota’s statehood. Former rivalries are reignited, alliances tested and old wounds reopened as all are left to navigate the inevitable changes that modernity and time have wrought.

Saturday, June 1

“Death at the Mansion: Rebecca Zahau”

Oxygen, 6 p.m.

New series

Rebecca Zahau was found dead in the courtyard of her billionaire boyfriend’s Coronado mansion in 2011, just two days after his 6-year-old son suffered a fatal accident while under Rebecca’s care. This captivating new series follows an elite team of investigators as they take another look at this mysterious case.

“Dodo Heroes”

Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

Season 2 of this series from Animal Planet and popular animal website The Dodo spotlights more powerful stories of animals in need across the globe and the people who go to extraordinary lengths to help them. The new season will include people helping kangaroos, seals, wombats, elephants and other animals in places including Ireland, the United States, Kenya and Australia.

“Wedding at Graceland”

Hallmark Channel, 9 p.m.

Singer and talk show host Kellie Pickler stars in the follow-up to her successful holiday film “Christmas at Graceland.” This film reunites Pickler with her co-star Wes Brown. Their characters Laurel and Clay are headed down the aisle and have set their sights on getting hitched at Graceland. When a last-minute opening occurs at the famous location’s new Chapel in the Woods wedding venue, they have a scant three weeks to pull off the wedding of their dreams.