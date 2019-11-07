77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
TV

TV best bets for the week of Nov. 10

NTVB Media
November 7, 2019 - 12:09 pm
 

Sunday, Nov. 10

“Dublin Murders”

Starz, 8 p.m.

New series

Two detectives (Killian Scott, Sarah Greene) investigate the murder of a young girl in a small Irish town, as well as the disappearance decades earlier of three children in the woods.

“Unexplained and Unexplored”

Science Channel, 10 p.m.

New series

Explorers Justin Fornal and Emiliano Ruprah use historical maps as well as modern imaging techniques to explore various mysteries, from where the Ark of the Covenant might have ended up to how Meriwether Lewis really died. In the premiere, the two use an unusual map in an attempt to solve the legend of California’s Ghost Ship.

“Back to Life”

Showtime, 10 p.m.

New series

This hilarious British dramedy with traces of a dark side comes from the producers of the Amazon hit “Fleabag” and shares some of that series’ sensibilities. Daisy Haggard (“Episodes”) created, co-wrote (with Laura Solon) and stars in this series as Miri. After 18 years in prison following an incident when she was a teenager, Miri returns home and tries to start an adult life in the coastal town she once knew, while the mystery of her past looms large.

Monday, Nov. 11

Veterans Day Movie Marathon

TCM, beginning at 3 a.m.

Turner Classic Movies remembers veterans with a day of films beginning with “The Big Parade” (1925) and including “The Best Years of Our Lives” (1946), “Glory” (1989), “The Dirty Dozen” (1967) and more.

“The Voice”

NBC, 8 p.m.

The top 20 artists perform in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani for their chance at a spot in the top 13. All 20 artists will perform live.

“The Warrior Tradition”

PBS, 9 p.m.

Learn the heartbreaking, inspiring and largely untold story of Native Americans in the United States military. This film relates the stories of Native American warriors from their own points of view — stories of service, pain, courage and fear.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

“Very Ralph”

HBO, 9 p.m.

This documentary portrait of American fashion designer Ralph Lauren shows how he self-started his business empire, eventually becoming the patron saint of American style.

“Relatively Evil”

Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Newlyweds Lauren and Matthew Phelps are a made-for-social-media couple: geeky, young, attractive and fun. But this image is shattered by a panicked midnight call to 911 to report a death. Detectives must determine if this murder is caused by cold medicine or if it’s a coldblooded crime.

“Kings of Pain”

History, 10 p.m.

New series

This new eight-episode unscripted series follows wildlife biologist Adam Thorn and professional animal handler Rob “Caveman” Alleva as they intentionally get bit and stung by some of the most dangerous animals and vicious stinging insects in the world. They then measure the pain’s intensity and duration, as well as bodily damage inflicted, to create a complete and comprehensive pain index that will ultimately help save lives.

Wednesday, Nov. 13

CMA Awards

ABC, 8 p.m.

This year’s ceremony will celebrate legendary women in country music, hosted by Carrie Underwood along with two special guest hosts — Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton — from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

“The Preppy Murder: Death in Central Park”

AMC and SundanceTV, 9 p.m.

New miniseries

This five-part, three-night docuseries (airing through Friday) reexamines the infamous 1986 killing of Jennifer Levin at the hands of Robert Chambers and the ensuing trial that captivated New York City and the nation. Archival footage, interviews with people close to the events and reenactments help reveal what made the story unfold in the way that it did and the themes surrounding the case — including sexism, elitism and the role of tabloid media — that still impact our society.

“Life From Above: Changing Planet”

PBS, 10 p.m.

Series finale

Cameras in space show growing cities, disappearing forests and melting glaciers, but one country regenerated a landscape and helped save a chimpanzee family.

Thursday, Nov. 14

“Grey’s Anatomy”

ABC, 8 p.m.

In the 350th episode, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) faces the medical board as her future as a doctor remains uncertain, and she’s forced to reckon with her past in some challenging ways. Meanwhile, the interns are put to the test as they are each vying to be the most successful on their respective cases in the absence of some of the attending physicians.

”Thanksgiving Pie Fight”

Food Network, 9 p.m.

Four top pie bakers compete to create beautiful (and edible!) pies. The bakers will use height-defying techniques, intricate designs, dyed doughs and more to impress the judges in hopes of winning a $10,000 prize.

“The Good Place”

NBC, 9 p.m.

The group awaits the judge’s final decision on the fate of human existence in the new episode “The Funeral to End All Funerals.”

Friday, Nov. 15

“The Man in the High Castle”

Amazon Prime

Season premiere

The fourth and final season of the alternate-history drama will be rocked by war and revolution as Juliana Crain (Alexa Davalos) fights for a better world. As empires teeter, Chief Inspector Takeshi Kido (Joel de la Fuente) finds himself torn between his duty to his country and the bonds of family, and Reichsmarschall John Smith (Rufus Sewell) finds himself drawn to the portal the Nazis have built to another universe.

“Earthquake Bird”

Netflix

This thriller set in 1989 Tokyo follows Lucy (Alicia Vikander), an enigmatic expat haunted by a painful past, who enters into an intense relationship with Teiji (Naoki Kobayashi), a handsome yet similarly troubled local photographer. Lucy’s imperturbable exterior begins to crack when a naive newcomer, Lily Bridges (Riley Keough), becomes entangled in their lives and ends up missing — suspected dead.

“Fresh Off the Boat”

ABC, 8:30 p.m.

When Evan (Ian Chen) starts to behave more like a typical eighth-grader, Jessica (Constance Wu) worries that his future as doctor/president may be in danger. Meanwhile, Eddie (Hudson Yang) has decided on Allen Iverson as his “hero” subject for an essay, sending Louis (Randall Park) on a mission to prove that he’s just as worthy of that title, in the new episode “Practicum?!”

Saturday, Nov. 16

“Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures”

Discovery Family Channel, 10 a.m.

New series

This pellet-munching animated series starring Pac-Man and the residents of PacWorld premieres with the episode “The Adventure Begins Part One,” followed by the second part of the adventure. Thanks to the school bully, Pac-Man accidentally opens the portal to the Netherworld, unleashing an army of ghosts! Lucky for PacWorld, young Pac has the ability to eat the ghosts.

“My Sister’s Deadly Secret”

LMN, 8 p.m.

When Sharon (Katrina Begin) tracks down her estranged sister, Raven, (Katie Michels), she’s elated to be back together until she begins to suspect that Raven isn’t her sister at all, but rather an opportunistic impostor. Also starring Diora Baird and Mark Famiglietti.

“Saturday Night Live”

NBC, 8:30 and 11:30 p.m.

Recording artist Harry Styles pulls double duty, making his hosting debut and his second solo appearance as musical guest. Styles will present the first performance of his new single, “Lights Up.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Smith Center will now be charging $5 fee to park - VIDEO
Patrons now have to pay to park to attend events at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts in downtown, continuing a recent trend in the Las Vegas Valley. (James Schaeffer / Review-Journal)
Prove you're a local: Try to pronounce these Nevada cities - VIDEO
Try your hand at pronouncing these Nevada cities and watch as other locals from Downtown Summerlin attempt to get the names right along with you. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Cochinita Pibil Tacos at Santos Guisados Tacos & Beer in Las Vegas
Lola Vasquez, a cook at Santos Guisados Tacos & Beer in Las Vegas, makes Cochinita Pibil Tacos by rubbing a pork shoulder with signature seasoning, marinating it in a mixture of achiote, peppercorns, clove, cumin, salt and fresh lime and orange juices and roasting overnight. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal )
Joey D'Ambrosio talks about playing on "Rock Around the Clock" - VIDEO
Saxophonist Joey D'Ambrosio, who lives in Henderson, was a member of Bill Haley & His Comets. “People were looking for something new,” D’Ambrosio said. "When they heard ‘Rock Around the Clock,’ there was something about that record that turned them on.” (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nation’s Largest Student Farmers Market
600 students participate in massive farmers market, Oct. 23,2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Giant Student Farmers Market in Las Vegas
The largest student-run farmers market in the country involved 600 kids from more than 50 schools in the Las Vegas area selling fruits and vegetables grown at their schools. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ryan Reaves beer special in the Las Vegas Arts District - VIDEO
James Manos of Able Baker Brewing talks about offering a Golden Knights game-day promotion to celebrate partner Ryan Reaves at its Main Street tasting room. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas native Ethan William Childress of "Mixed-ish" - VIDEO
Interview with Las Vegas native Ethan William Childress, a young star of the new ABC comedy "Mixed-ish." (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review -Journal) @bizutesfaye
Sourdough Cafe at Arizona Charlie’s in Las Vegas makes horseradish potato chips - VIDEO
Sean Gassaway, room chef at the Sourdough Cafe at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur in Las Vegas, makes horseradish potato chips by heating prepared horseradish to remove some of the moisture, mixing it with kosher salt and further dehydrating it, tossing it with house-made chips and serving it as a monthly special with a bratwurst on a roll, sauerkraut, spicy mustard and a cup of cheese dip. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Central Perk coffee shop opens for business
As part of Saturday’s “Friends” Fan Experience at New York-New York hotel-casino, the artist Nathan Sawaya debuts his life-size, 700-square-foot re-creation of the show’s Central Perk coffee shop that’s constructed entirely out of Lego bricks. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Binion's debuts a spinning bar overlooking Fremont Street Experience - VIDEO
Binion's debuted its spinning bar inside the Whiskey Licker Up Saloon. The Rotating bar only goes at one full rotation per 15 minutes overlooking the Fremont Street Experience. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Green Eggs and Ham at Carson Kitchen in Las Vegas
Scott Simon, executive chef at Carson Kitchen in Las Vegas, makes a Green Eggs and Ham Flatbread with pistou, smoked mozzarella, tasso ham and eggs. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Lemon Semifreddo Dessert at Vetri Cucina in Las Vegas
Ashley Costa, pastry chef at Vetri Cucina at the Palms in Las Vegas, freezes lemon curd with whipped cream, sandwiches it between polenta-based crumiri cookies, sprinkles it with powdered sugar and drizzles it with argrumato, a lemon olive oil. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Las Vegas supermarket has a full-service wine and beer bar - VIDEO
Smith’s Marketplace on Skye Canyon Park Drive draws 300 people a day to socialize in what has become a neighborhood gathering spot. (James Schaeffer/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hard Rock Memorabilia Exhibition
The 2,600-square-foot exhibit, which is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays to Mondays through Jan. 31, spans eras and genres alike. There are numerous rare and never-before-seen items here, featuring artists from ZZ Top to Nine Inch Nails, Bo Diddley to Britney Spears. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Museum of Selfies coming to Las Vegas - VIDEO
The interactive attraction offers several new selfie opportunities. (Museum of Selfies)
Show of Strength in 'A Choreographers Showcase' - VIDEO
"A Choreographers Showcase" pairs artists from Nevada Ballet Theater and staff from all facets of Cirque du Soleil to design an annual show. (Elizabeth Page Brumleyy/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
David Chang talks about what to expect at his new restaurant, Majordomo Meat & Fish - VIDEO
David Chang tells fans what to expect at his new restaurant, Majordomo Meat & Fish, at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pink Lady and Rosey Mary cocktails at Therapy in Las Vegas
Terence Beach, bartender at Therapy restaurant in Las Vegas, makes original pink cocktails to benefit breast cancer research. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Torrijas dessert served at Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill in Las Vegas
Chef Christian Lee of Sugarcane at The Venetian in Las Vegas makes a dessert of torrijas, a Latin French toast, serving it with a caramelized-apple sauce and cinnamon ice cream. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
David Chang to sell Tasty Patties at Palazzo in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Chef David Chang has announced a casual concept that will accompany his new Majordomo Meat & Fish at Palazzo on the Las Vegas Strip. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Latkes, tzimmes at Market Place Buffet in Las Vegas for Rosh Hashanah
Ryan Swanson, Market Place Buffet room chef at the JW Marriott/Rampart Casino in Las Vegas, makes potato dishes as part of the resort’s Rosh Hashanah buffet. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
How Elphaba In "Wicked" turns green - VIDEO
Mariand Torres gets "painted" by makeup supervisor Joyce McGilberry for her role as Elphaba in "Wicked" at The Smith Center. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Hangover is served at The Crack Shack in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Khine Moore, executive chef at The Crack Shack at Park MGM in Las Vegas, makes The Hangover with a fried chicken breast or thigh dipped in honey-butter, sprinkled with Crack Seasoning and topped with an egg. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dessert Before Dinner winner Becky Quan
Nine of Las Vegas’ top women pastry chefs offered original creations built around Girl Scouts Trefoils shortbread cookies Saturday night at Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada’s annual Desserts Before Dinner Gala. The top dessert, as voted on by the audience, was an homage to Good Humor’s old-fashioned Strawberry Shortcake ice cream bars created by NoMad’s Becky Quan. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Chef Sammy D is cooking again in Las Vegas
Sam DeMarco served his first public meal since returning to Las Vegas on Sunday, with a pop-up brunch at 7th & Carson. And the veteran of the First Food & Bar, Rattlecan and Sam’s American has more in store for the downtown spot. The chef, known as Sammy D. to his friends, is taking on a consulting chef role with restaurant that will see some of Sunday’s offerings added to the regular menu. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Carl’s Donuts in Las Vegas celebrates National Cream-Filled Doughnut Day
Carl’s Donuts, a Las Vegas-based company that’s been serving the city since 1966, celebrates National Cream-Filled Doughnut Day with specialties themed to fall. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rick Harrison of "Pawn Stars" has a new store - VIDEO
Rick Harrison, the Pawn Stars co-star and owner of Gold & Silver Pawn, talks to the Review-Journal’s John Katsilometes about his soon-to-open Rick’s Collection retail outlet of mostly mid-century masterworks at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pok Pok Wing at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas serves Pad Thai Thamadaa - VIDEO
Because of popular request, the 1-year-old Pok Pok Wing at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas serves Pad Thai Thamadaa, with shrimp, ground pork, neither or both. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trial by Fire cocktail at the Golden Tiki in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Adam Rains, head bartender (also Grand Poobah and a few other things) at The Golden Tiki in Las Vegas, makes one of the bar’s tiki drinks, (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Dafne Keen in "His Dark Materials" (HBO)
TV best bets for the week of Nov. 3
NTVB Media

This week’s top choices include HBO’s adaptation of Philip Pullman’s award-winning trilogy “His Dark Materials.”