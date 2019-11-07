TV best bets for the week of Nov. 10

THE 53RD ANNUAL CMA AWARDS - Carrie Underwood hosts "The 53rd Annual CMA Awards" with special guest hosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, celebrating legendary women in Country Music throughout the ceremony. Country Music's Biggest NightT broadcasts live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville WEDNESDAY, NOV. 13 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Mark Seliger/ABC) DOLLY PARTON, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, REBA MCENTIRE

Sunday, Nov. 10

“Dublin Murders”

Starz, 8 p.m.

New series

Two detectives (Killian Scott, Sarah Greene) investigate the murder of a young girl in a small Irish town, as well as the disappearance decades earlier of three children in the woods.

“Unexplained and Unexplored”

Science Channel, 10 p.m.

New series

Explorers Justin Fornal and Emiliano Ruprah use historical maps as well as modern imaging techniques to explore various mysteries, from where the Ark of the Covenant might have ended up to how Meriwether Lewis really died. In the premiere, the two use an unusual map in an attempt to solve the legend of California’s Ghost Ship.

“Back to Life”

Showtime, 10 p.m.

New series

This hilarious British dramedy with traces of a dark side comes from the producers of the Amazon hit “Fleabag” and shares some of that series’ sensibilities. Daisy Haggard (“Episodes”) created, co-wrote (with Laura Solon) and stars in this series as Miri. After 18 years in prison following an incident when she was a teenager, Miri returns home and tries to start an adult life in the coastal town she once knew, while the mystery of her past looms large.

Monday, Nov. 11

Veterans Day Movie Marathon

TCM, beginning at 3 a.m.

Turner Classic Movies remembers veterans with a day of films beginning with “The Big Parade” (1925) and including “The Best Years of Our Lives” (1946), “Glory” (1989), “The Dirty Dozen” (1967) and more.

“The Voice”

NBC, 8 p.m.

The top 20 artists perform in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani for their chance at a spot in the top 13. All 20 artists will perform live.

“The Warrior Tradition”

PBS, 9 p.m.

Learn the heartbreaking, inspiring and largely untold story of Native Americans in the United States military. This film relates the stories of Native American warriors from their own points of view — stories of service, pain, courage and fear.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

“Very Ralph”

HBO, 9 p.m.

This documentary portrait of American fashion designer Ralph Lauren shows how he self-started his business empire, eventually becoming the patron saint of American style.

“Relatively Evil”

Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Newlyweds Lauren and Matthew Phelps are a made-for-social-media couple: geeky, young, attractive and fun. But this image is shattered by a panicked midnight call to 911 to report a death. Detectives must determine if this murder is caused by cold medicine or if it’s a coldblooded crime.

“Kings of Pain”

History, 10 p.m.

New series

This new eight-episode unscripted series follows wildlife biologist Adam Thorn and professional animal handler Rob “Caveman” Alleva as they intentionally get bit and stung by some of the most dangerous animals and vicious stinging insects in the world. They then measure the pain’s intensity and duration, as well as bodily damage inflicted, to create a complete and comprehensive pain index that will ultimately help save lives.

Wednesday, Nov. 13

CMA Awards

ABC, 8 p.m.

This year’s ceremony will celebrate legendary women in country music, hosted by Carrie Underwood along with two special guest hosts — Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton — from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

“The Preppy Murder: Death in Central Park”

AMC and SundanceTV, 9 p.m.

New miniseries

This five-part, three-night docuseries (airing through Friday) reexamines the infamous 1986 killing of Jennifer Levin at the hands of Robert Chambers and the ensuing trial that captivated New York City and the nation. Archival footage, interviews with people close to the events and reenactments help reveal what made the story unfold in the way that it did and the themes surrounding the case — including sexism, elitism and the role of tabloid media — that still impact our society.

“Life From Above: Changing Planet”

PBS, 10 p.m.

Series finale

Cameras in space show growing cities, disappearing forests and melting glaciers, but one country regenerated a landscape and helped save a chimpanzee family.

Thursday, Nov. 14

“Grey’s Anatomy”

ABC, 8 p.m.

In the 350th episode, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) faces the medical board as her future as a doctor remains uncertain, and she’s forced to reckon with her past in some challenging ways. Meanwhile, the interns are put to the test as they are each vying to be the most successful on their respective cases in the absence of some of the attending physicians.

”Thanksgiving Pie Fight”

Food Network, 9 p.m.

Four top pie bakers compete to create beautiful (and edible!) pies. The bakers will use height-defying techniques, intricate designs, dyed doughs and more to impress the judges in hopes of winning a $10,000 prize.

“The Good Place”

NBC, 9 p.m.

The group awaits the judge’s final decision on the fate of human existence in the new episode “The Funeral to End All Funerals.”

Friday, Nov. 15

“The Man in the High Castle”

Amazon Prime

Season premiere

The fourth and final season of the alternate-history drama will be rocked by war and revolution as Juliana Crain (Alexa Davalos) fights for a better world. As empires teeter, Chief Inspector Takeshi Kido (Joel de la Fuente) finds himself torn between his duty to his country and the bonds of family, and Reichsmarschall John Smith (Rufus Sewell) finds himself drawn to the portal the Nazis have built to another universe.

“Earthquake Bird”

Netflix

This thriller set in 1989 Tokyo follows Lucy (Alicia Vikander), an enigmatic expat haunted by a painful past, who enters into an intense relationship with Teiji (Naoki Kobayashi), a handsome yet similarly troubled local photographer. Lucy’s imperturbable exterior begins to crack when a naive newcomer, Lily Bridges (Riley Keough), becomes entangled in their lives and ends up missing — suspected dead.

“Fresh Off the Boat”

ABC, 8:30 p.m.

When Evan (Ian Chen) starts to behave more like a typical eighth-grader, Jessica (Constance Wu) worries that his future as doctor/president may be in danger. Meanwhile, Eddie (Hudson Yang) has decided on Allen Iverson as his “hero” subject for an essay, sending Louis (Randall Park) on a mission to prove that he’s just as worthy of that title, in the new episode “Practicum?!”

Saturday, Nov. 16

“Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures”

Discovery Family Channel, 10 a.m.

New series

This pellet-munching animated series starring Pac-Man and the residents of PacWorld premieres with the episode “The Adventure Begins Part One,” followed by the second part of the adventure. Thanks to the school bully, Pac-Man accidentally opens the portal to the Netherworld, unleashing an army of ghosts! Lucky for PacWorld, young Pac has the ability to eat the ghosts.

“My Sister’s Deadly Secret”

LMN, 8 p.m.

When Sharon (Katrina Begin) tracks down her estranged sister, Raven, (Katie Michels), she’s elated to be back together until she begins to suspect that Raven isn’t her sister at all, but rather an opportunistic impostor. Also starring Diora Baird and Mark Famiglietti.

“Saturday Night Live”

NBC, 8:30 and 11:30 p.m.

Recording artist Harry Styles pulls double duty, making his hosting debut and his second solo appearance as musical guest. Styles will present the first performance of his new single, “Lights Up.”