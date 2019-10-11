64°F
TV best bets for the week of Oct. 13

NTVB Media
October 11, 2019 - 11:20 am
 

Sunday, Oct. 13

“Why We Hate”

Discovery, 10 p.m.

New series

Tennessee Williams said hate “can only exist where there is no understanding.” This ambitious six-part docuseries from Steven Spielberg and documentarian Alex Gibney digs deep into that emotion and the destruction it causes.

“Ballers”

HBO, 11 p.m.

Series finale

The comedy that explores the world of pro football through the eyes of past and present players comes to an end. The series stars Dwayne Johnson as ex-superstar Spencer Strasmore, who has reinvented himself as a financial manager.

“Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America”

AMC, Midnight

New series

Each episode of this musical docuseries from executive producers Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter and Alex Gibney and directors Erik Parker and One9 focuses on a groundbreaking song. The premiere episode delves into Kanye West’s “Jesus Walks” and how, in an era of excess, a Christian rap song challenged the church and its own ideals about religion and rap music.

Monday, Oct. 14

“The Casagrandes”

Nickelodeon, 1:30 p.m.

New series

This spinoff of the Nickelodeon animated series “The Loud House” follows the adventures of 11-year-old Ronnie Anne after she, her mom and her older brother move into the city to live above the family’s mercado as a large and loving multigenerational family. The series premieres with back-to-back episodes, “Going Overboard” and “Walk Don’t Run.”

“The Voice”

NBC, 8 p.m.

The blind auditions come to an end as the coaches finalize their teams. The battle rounds then begin, and the coaches enlist music industry powerhouses Normani (Team Kelly), Darius Rucker (Team Blake), Usher (Team Legend) and will.i.am (Team Gwen) to prepare their artists for a dueling duet. After the vocal faceoff, each coach must choose the stongest artist from their team to move forward to the knockout rounds. The battle rounds continue Tuesdat.

“Ultimate Cowboy Showdown”

INSP, 9 p.m.

New series

Country superstar Trace Adkins hosts this weeklong reality competition that will test a dozen real-life cowboys (and cowgirls) in team and individual challenges. At the end of the competition-filled week, a single cowboy will rise above the rest and earn the title of Ultimate Cowboy.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

“NCIS”

CBS, 8 p.m.

In the new episode “Someone Else’s Shoes,” the NCIS team links a bizarre crime scene at Arlington National Cemetery to a string of attacks on homeless veterans.

“The Purge”

USA, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

The second season of the series based on the hit horror films — which revolve around a 12-hour period when all crime, including murder, is legal — dives into what life is like the rest of the year. Opening on Purge Night, the season follows the characters as they are changed by their experiences and now face 364 days to prepare for the next Purge holiday.

“Treadstone”

USA, 10 p.m.

New series

Set amid the CIA black ops program Operation Treadstone, this series explores the origin story and present-day actions of the infamous covert program that uses behavior modification protocol to turn recruits into nearly superhuman assassins. The first season follows sleeper agents across the globe as they’re mysteriously “awakened” to resume their deadly missions.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

CMT Artists of the Year 2019

CMT, 8 p.m.

The 10th annual celebration will honor this year’s Artists of the Year: Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett. The 90-minute special will also feature country icon Reba McEntire being honored with the Artist of a Lifetime award, joining the ranks of previous Lifetime recipients including Loretta Lynn (2018), Kenny Rogers (2015) and Merle Haggard (2014).

“Riverdale”

The CW, 8 p.m.

Archie (KJ Apa) encourages Mad Dog (Eli Goree) to attend Riverdale High and join the football team. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) meets Mr. Chipping (guest star Sam Witwer), who offers him a spot at an elite school called Stonewall Prep. Veronica (Camila Mendes) is conflicted when information about her involvement in Hiram’s (Mark Consuelos) arrest leaks to the public.

“Chicago Fire”

NBC, 8 p.m.

Chicago Fire airs at a special time Wednesday as it kicks off a three-show crossover among the Chicago series. A rare but deadly bacteria takes its toll on numerous victims around the city, leaving Chicago’s finest first responders to work together alongside the CDC to resolve the dangerous situation. Following a fire at a local university that ties into the outbreak, Severide (Taylor Kinney) has suspicions that something bigger is happening.

Thursday, Oct. 17

“Grey’s Anatomy”

ABC, 8 p.m.

After Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) inadvertently stirs up negative press for Grey Sloan, she tries to make things right with her former colleagues, jeopardizing her community service hours. “Station 19’s” Ben (Jason George) and Vic (Barrett Doss) bring a young woman into the hospital, and Jackson (Jesse Williams) stands up to Koracick (Greg Germann) when he goes too far with a patient’s family.

“Horror Classics: Ghost Stories”

TCM, beginning at 5 p.m.

Thursday’s spooky film lineup goes bump in the night with several classic ghost movies, beginning with “The Uninvited” (1944) and featuring “The Haunting” (1963), “The Fog” (1980), “Poltergeist” (1982) and more.

“Liberty: Mother of Exiles”

HBO, 9 p.m.

This documentary follows fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, “godmother” of the Statue of Liberty, in her quest to discover how sculptor Auguste Bartholdi’s dream became a reality and what the statue means to people around the world. The film spotlights almost 70 subjects whose lives have been touched by the statue, from street artists and factory workers to the families who lived on Liberty Island until their homes were destroyed by Hurricane Sandy.

Friday, Oct. 18

“Looking for Alaska”

Hulu

New series

Miles “Pudge” Halter (Charlie Plummer) enrolls in boarding school to find himself and meets the mysterious Alaska Young (Kristine Froseth), whom he immediately begins to develop feelings for. But when tragedy strikes, Miles and his group of friends try to figure out life, death and how to let go.

“The Laundromat”

Netflix

When her idyllic vacation takes an unthinkable turn, Ellen Martin (Meryl Streep) begins investigating a fake insurance policy, only to find herself down a rabbit hole of questionable dealings that can be linked to a law firm with a vested interest in helping the wealthy amass even larger fortunes. Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas also star in Steven Soderbergh’s film.

“Sid & Judy”

Showtime, 8:05 p.m.

Narrated by Emmy winner Jon Hamm and Academy Award nominee Jennifer Jason Leigh, this documentary explores the dramatic career and personal struggles of entertainer Judy Garland through rare concert footage, never-before-heard voice recordings and personal photos. The memories of Garland’s confidant, manager and third husband Sid Luft help paint a poignant portrait of the troubled singer/actress.

Saturday, Oct. 19

“Stephen King Marathon”

AMC, beginning at 3 a.m.

Pay tribute to author Stephen King, the Maine master of the macabre, with a marathon of movies based on his works: “Graveyard Shift” (1990), “Cujo” (1983), “Misery” (1990), “Thinner” (1996), “Silver Bullet” (1985), “The Shining” (1980), “Christine” (1983), “Pet Sematary” (1989), “Pet Sematary Two” (1992) and “Creepshow” (1982).

“Patsy & Loretta”

Lifetime, 8 p.m.

Actresses/singing stars Megan Hilty and Jessie Mueller portray country music legends Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn in this gripping and emotional biopic about the short but heartfelt friendship that developed between the women. Nashville creator Callie Khouri directed the film, which features Hilty and Mueller performing several iconic Cline and Lynn songs.

“Critters Attack!”

Syfy, 9 p.m.

This is the fifth entry in the “Critters” horror/comedy film franchise about killer aliens. While babysitting, a college student (Tashiana Washington) discovers that the alien Krites have landed in a nearby forest. They soon receive help from the mysterious Aunt Dee (Dee Wallace, who starred in the original film), who might have a history with the hungry intergalactic beasts.

