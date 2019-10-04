84°F
TV best bets for the week of Oct. 6

NTVB Media
October 4, 2019 - 4:26 pm
 

Sunday, Oct. 6

“Batwoman”

The CW, 8 p.m.

New series

Ruby Rose stars as Kate Kane in The CW’s latest entry in its universe of DC Comics-inspired superhero series. Kate is Bruce Wayne’s cousin, and three years after Wayne (and his secret alter ego Batman) mysteriously disappeared, the city of Gotham is overrun with criminal gangs. Can Kate overcome her own demons to become the new hero Gotham needs?

“The Walking Dead”

AMC, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

Season 10 will be the last for Michonne, so we could see a heartbreaking end to her storyline as the Whisperers and Alpha continue to terrorize the communities. Joining the cast for this season are Thora Birch (“American Beauty”) as Gamma and Kevin Carroll (“The Leftovers”) as Virgil, a highly intelligent and resourceful man who is desperately trying to get home to his family.

“Madam Secretary”

CBS, 10 p.m.

Season premiere

“Madam Secretary” will conclude with a 10-episode sixth season. In “Hail to the Chief,” there’s been a significant time jump from the Season 5 finale. Elizabeth (Téa Leoni) is president, and she must fend off a baseless investigation into her past that threatens to derail the first major legislation of her presidency. Stephen Colbert guest-stars as himself.

Monday, Oct. 7

“All American”

The CW, 8 p.m.

Season premiere

After winning the state championship, Spencer James (Daniel Ezra) faces a difficult decision that could transform his reputation. Billy (Taye Diggs) realizes he needs to make some major changes to get his life back on track, while Grace (Karimah Westbrook) and Corey (Chad L. Coleman) have a tough conversation regarding their family.

Our Boys

HBO, 10 p.m.

Series finale

“Our Boys” follows Simon (Shlomi Elkabetz), an Israeli terrorism investigator, as he investigates the murder of a Palestinian teen, which is believed to be a retaliation for the days-earlier kidnappings and murders of three Jewish teens by Hamas militants. It also examines how these horrific events of summer 2014 affected Jews and Arabs.

“Cash Cab”

Bravo, 11:30 p.m.

Season premiere

New Yorkers and tourists alike have pined for a chance to test their knowledge and win money in the iconic Cash Cab. Now, they may get a chance, and this time with a Bravo twist. In this series reboot, the questions will include more for lovers of pop culture and even a few appearances from Bravo-lebrities.

Tuesday, Oct. 8

2019 Hip Hop Awards

BET, 8 p.m.

Cardi B leads the field with 10 nominations at this year’s installment of the ceremony that highlights the best in hip-hop music. DJ Khaled, Travis Scott and J. Cole each tied for the second-most nominations with eight nods apiece. Other notable nominees include Drake, Nipsey Hussle, Megan Thee Stallion and Rick Ross.

“The Flash”

The CW, 8 p.m.

Season premiere

While Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) deal with the heartbreaking loss of their daughter, Nora, the team faces their greatest threat yet — one that threatens to destroy all of Central City. Meanwhile, Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) has a brush with death that results in an unexpected new dynamic that will change her relationship with Caitlin forever.

“Finding Your Roots”

PBS, 8 p.m.

Season premiere

In the episode “Hollywood Royalty,” Henry Louis Gates Jr. helps actors Isabella Rossellini, Anjelica Huston and Mia Farrow unearth surprising revelations about their family histories, taking them generations beyond their famous cinematic forebears.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

“Rhythm + Flow”

Netflix

New series

Judges Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. search for the next breakout hip-hop star in this music competition series. New hourlong episodes of the 10-episode series will roll out each Wednesday, beginning with the auditions (episodes 1-4), followed by cyphers, rap battles and music videos (episodes 5-7), and samples, collaborations and the finale (episodes 8-10).

“Riverdale”

The CW, 8 p.m.

Season premiere

Season 4 opens with an emotional goodbye to Fred Andrews and the late Luke Perry. The “Beverly Hills, 90210” icon’s longtime friend and former co-star Shannen Doherty guest-stars.

“Nancy Drew”

The CW, 9 p.m.

New series

Literary heroine Nancy Drew gets a modern and spooky makeover in this dark drama. When the teen sleuth, played by Kennedy McMann, finds herself a suspect in the murder of a wealthy socialite, she and the four other suspects team up to clear their names and solve the crime. But the quintet discover that this slaying isn’t their coastal town’s only secret. Also stars Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon and Scott Wolf.

Thursday, Oct. 10

“Supernatural”

The CW, 8 p.m.

Season premiere

The beloved horror show opens its final season in Winchester style — with demon hunters Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) in the midst of an apocalypse after an angry God (Rob Benedict) opened the gates of hell, releasing all the fiends.

“Horror Classics: Black Magic”

TCM, beginning at 5 p.m.

Thursday’s spooky movie lineup is themed around practitioners of the dark arts. The evening begins with 1934’s “The Black Cat” and includes “Curse of the Demon” (1958), “The Seventh Victim” (1943), “The Devil’s Bride” (1968) and more.

“Torn Apart: Separated at the Border”

HBO, 9 p.m.

This documentary from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ellen Goosenberg Kent (“Crisis Hotline: Veterans Press 1”), follows two mothers who were separated from their children at the U.S. border and are desperate to reunite with them. The film tracks both women as they attempt to find their children after months apart and await their asylum claims to be processed.

Friday, Oct. 11

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”

Netflix

“Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan wrote and directed this thriller that reunites fans of the former, beloved AMC drama with Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul). In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future. Charles Baker also stars, reprising his role as Skinny Pete.

“Gabby Duran & the Unsittables”

Disney Channel, 9 p.m.

New series

Thirteen-year-old Gabby Duran (YouTube star Kylie Cantrall) inadvertently lands a job babysitting an unruly group of VIP extraterrestrial children disguised as everyday kids. Gabby is resourceful and courageous and steps up to the challenge to protect these youngsters and their secret identities, while proving she’s the best babysitter in the galaxy.

“Ghost Nation”

Travel Channel, 10 p.m.

New series

Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves and Dave Tango — who largely started the current trend of paranormal investigation shows on TV with their former Syfy series “Ghost Hunters” — are back for new adventures. This time, they respond to urgent calls from fellow paranormal investigators nationwide who have reached a dead end with vexing personal cases.

Saturday, Oct. 12

“The College Admissions Scandal”

Lifetime, 8 p.m.

“The College Admissions Scandal” follows Caroline (Penelope Ann Miller) and Bethany (Mia Kirshner), two wealthy and successful mothers who are obsessed with getting their teens into elite colleges. When charismatic college admissions consultant Rick Singer (Michael Shanks) offers a side door into the institutions of their dreams, they partake with visions of coveted acceptance letters. But when Singer cooperates with the FBI and pleads guilty, the mothers must face the consequences of their crimes.

“The Banana Splits Movie”

Syfy, 9 p.m.

Leave it to Syfy to reimagine the beloved late ’60s/early ’70s Hanna-Barbera live-action/animated kids’ series “The Banana Splits” as a horror film. Although, when recalling how creepy the show’s costumed hosts — Fleegle, Drooper, Snorky and Bingo — looked, perhaps it makes perfect sense.

“Saturday Night Live”

NBC, 8:30 p.m.

“Stranger Things” star David Harbour makes his “SNL” hosting debut, and he is joined by Camila Cabello, making her own debut as musical guest.

