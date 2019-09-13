TV best bets for the week of Sept. 15

This week’s top choices include “Country Music,” documentarian Ken Burns’ eight-part, 16-hour look at the history of the genre.

Sunday, Sept. 15

“Warigami”

The CW, 8 p.m.

This two-hour presentation is actually a 10-part series consisting of 10-minute episodes. In the contemporary samurai saga, Wendy Ohata (Emily Piggford) has just made three startling realizations: She has a twin brother; she’s a kami-jin — a descendant of an ancient Japanese people who can turn paper into deadly weapons; and there’s a kami-jin warrior hunting her down for reasons she doesn’t understand.

“The Masked Singer: Super Sneak Peek”

Fox, 8 p.m.

Before TV’s biggest guessing game returns next week, host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke reflect on the success of the show’s first season, and Season 1 winner T-Pain returns to the stage for a special appearance. Plus, viewers will be formally introduced to the Season 2 characters and get the first clues about the costumed celebs’ identities.

“Country Music”

PBS, 8 p.m.

Ken Burns’ latest documentary film is an eight-part, 16-hour look at the history of country music. The series features never-before-seen footage and photographs, plus interviews with more than 80 country artists. The premiere installment, “The Rub (Beginnings-1933),” shows how what was first called “hillbilly music” started to reach new audiences through phonographs and radio and follows the genre’s first big stars: the Carter Family and Jimmie Rodgers.

Monday, Sept. 16

“Dancing With the Stars”

ABC, 8 p.m.

Season premiere

With a lineup of celebrities including a supermodel, a former White House press secretary, a Bachelorette, pro athletes from the NFL and NBA, a Supreme, and a TV icon, to name a few, the 28th season of the enduring reality show premieres Monday.

“American Ninja Warrior”

NBC, 8 p.m.

For the first time in four years, a winner will be crowned on the finale of “American Ninja Warrior.” A select group of competitors move forward in the competition to face Stage 3, which features seven daunting obstacles, three that are new to the course this year: Battering Ram, Curved Iron Maiden and Dynamic Pole Grasp. The elite few who conquer Stage 3 move on to Stage 4, a final climb up Mount Midoriyama, which they must complete in 30 seconds or less.

“A Little Late With Lilly Singh”

NBC, 1:35 a.m. (late night)

New series

The first late-night talk show to be hosted by a woman on a broadcast network since Joan Rivers’ Fox series over 30 years ago features actress, producer and writer Lilly Singh at the helm. Singh will conduct in-studio interviews on the half-hour series, as well as create and star in pretaped comedy sketches and signature segments.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

“CFB 150: The American Game”

ESPN, 7 p.m.

New series

Two new ESPN docuseries debut this month as part of the network’s College Football 150 initiative, celebrating the sesquicentennial of the popular sport. One of them is this 11-episode docuseries that explores not only the history of college football, but also how it became such a cultural phenomenon. ‘

“America’s Got Talent: Live Finals”

NBC, 8 p.m.

The final acts perform for the judges and viewers at home.

“Digital Addiction”

A&E, 9 p.m.

This groundbreaking new special uncovers the frightening world of digital addiction and the dramatic impact it has on those who battle it. Following Matthew, a video game-addicted teen, and Gina, a social-media-addicted mother, “Addiction” highlights the often-ignored crippling compulsions and dangerous behaviors that present themselves through these various digital dependencies.

Wednesday, Sept. 18

“MasterChef”

Fox, 8 p.m.

Season finale

The top three home cooks are ready to tackle the biggest culinary challenge of their lives: a three-course meal for judges Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich and Aaron Sanchez that will determine this season’s winner. At stake is the opportunity to learn hands-on in each judge’s restaurant and a $250,000 prize.

“America’s Got Talent: Live Results Finale”

NBC, 8 p.m.

Season finale

The Season 14 winner is determined.

“American Horror Story: 1984”

FX, 10 p.m.

Season premiere

The ninth season of Ryan Murphy’s horror anthology series is set at Camp Redwood and pays homage to classic slasher films. The cast includes Emma Roberts, Gus Kenworthy, Angelica Ross, Matthew Morrison, Cody Fern, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd and John Carroll Lynch.

Thursday, Sept. 19

“Return to Downton Abbey: A Grand Event”

NBC, 8 p.m.

This hourlong special is hosted by Emmy winner Derek Hough and filmed at the historic Highclere Castle in England. It features interviews with the cast of the new “Downton Abbey” theatrical film debuting in theaters Friday about what made the original series so unique and appealing, as well as how it easily segues into the feature film.

“The Last Days of Phil Hartman”

ABC, 9 p.m.

This ABC News special takes a look at the final days before the tragic death of actor and comedian Phil Hartman and how his loss is still felt today.

“Two Sentence Horror Stories”

The CW, 9 p.m.

Season finale

The finale pulls three stories into one — “Ma,” about a young woman’s new romance, her Chinese mother and the lengths she will take to keep her “perfect” daughter home; “Guilt Trip,” a hitchhiker horror tome following a good Samaritan who is forced to rethink her decision; and “Singularity,” centered on a biohacker tapping into more than just the internet.

Friday, Sept. 20

“Between Two Ferns”

Netflix

Zach Galifianakis stars in this adaptation of his cult web series created for Funny or Die. Scott Aukerman, co-creator of the series, co-wrote the film with Galifianakis and directed.

“Live PD”

A&E, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

Hosted by Dan Abrams with analysis from Tom Morris Jr. and Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin, this series showcases the policing of America, following diverse police departments from across the country in real time as they patrol their communities. Using dash cams along with fixed rig and handheld cameras, the show captures the work of a varied mix of urban and rural police forces on a typical Friday and Saturday night.

“Great Performances”

PBS, 9 p.m.

New miniseries

Each episode of this four-part fine-arts documentary miniseries is dedicated to a famed classical composition and proves how each piece remains relevant to today’s culture. Series host Scott Yoo journeys across Europe to discover how composers Bach, Vivaldi, Scarlatti and Handel created their timeless masterworks.

Saturday, Sept. 21

“Ancient Aliens: Declassified”

History, 8 p.m.

Possible historic evidence and beliefs are examined around the world. The Dogon people possess knowledge of a galaxy they claim was given to them by a star god named Amma; the Hopi and Zuni people celebrate Kachinas, gods from the sky; and Chinese legends tell of the Han leader, Huangdi, arriving on Earth on a flying, yellow dragon

“Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter”

Lifetime, 8 p.m.

This ripped-from-the-headlines film tells of a mother’s fight to save her child from a dangerous cult. After actress Catherine Oxenberg (Andrea Roth) and her daughter India (Jasper Polish) attend a leadership meeting led by the extremely enigmatic Keith Raniere (Peter Facinelli), India is drawn into the cult of NXIVM. She soon joins a secret sorority, led by actress Allison Mack (Sara Fletcher), where female members are branded, ordered to maintain a restricted diet and told to recruit other women as sex slaves.

“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”

HBO, 8 p.m.

The citizens of Bricksburg face a new enemy from outer space with destructive capabilities as they travel through various galaxies in an epic adventure to defend their city, fend off the invaders and prove their creativity and construction skills.