TV best bets for the week of Sept. 29

NTVB Media
September 26, 2019 - 5:32 pm
 

Sunday, Sept. 29

“Poldark”

PBS, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

Aidan Turner returns as the heroic Ross Poldark, Eleanor Tomlinson revisits her role as Demelza, and Jack Farthing stars as George Warleggan in Season 5 of this drama set in Cornwall.

“Godfather of Harlem”

Epix, 10 p.m.

New series

Forest Whitaker stars as the infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson, who in the early 1960s returned from 10 years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles. With the streets controlled by the Italian mob, Bumpy looks to regain control and aligns with the radical preacher Malcolm X (Nigel Thatch). Vincent D’Onofrio, Giancarlo Esposito and Ilfenesh Hadera also star.

“Preacher”

AMC, 10:10 p.m.

Series finale

The curtain falls on the Apocalypse Revue as the fate of the world is decided, and the long journey of a preacher (Dominic Cooper) and his friends comes to an end. The comic book-based series also stars Joseph Gilgun, Ruth Negga, Graham McTavish, Ian Colletti, Pip Torrens, Noah Taylor, Julie Ann Emery, Mark Harelik and Tyson Ritter.

Monday, Sept. 30

“9-1-1”

Fox, 8 p.m.

When a massive tsunami hits the Santa Monica Pier, Buck (Oliver Stark) and Christopher (Gavin McHugh) find themselves in danger. Former UFC star Ronda Rousey guest-stars.

“The Good Doctor”

ABC, 10 p.m.

As Dr. Andrews (Hill Harper) vows to help a good Samaritan who was injured while stopping a sexual assault, Dr. Lim (Christina Chang) faces a difficult decision when a young patient’s parents suspect that Dr. Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) made a mistake. Meanwhile, Dr. Murphy (Freddie Highmore) fields advice following his disastrous date with Dr. Lever (Jasika Nicole); and Dr. Browne (Antonia Thomas) gets a surprise visit from her mother.

“Bluff City Law”

NBC, 10 p.m.

Elijah (Jimmy Smits) and Sydney (Caitlin McGee) must put personal feelings aside to help a group of farmers who are in danger of losing everything to an insidious corporate scheme. Anthony (Michael Luwoye) and Jake (Barry Sloane) team up to take on a seemingly lighthearted case about a stolen barbecue sauce recipe that actually would have a deeper impact on the city than anyone knows.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

“Diego Maradona”

HBO, 9 p.m.

Drawing on more than 500 hours of never-before-seen footage from Argentine soccer icon Diego Maradona’s personal archives, this documentary feature charts the trials and triumphs of the legendary footballer.

“In a Man’s World”

Bravo, 10 p.m.

New series

Four dynamic women embark on the journey of a lifetime as they transform into men to experience life from the opposite side. With the help of an Academy Award-winning special-effects makeup team and skilled voice and movement coaches, each woman develops her own alter ego and spends two days living in a man’s world. These women are looking to flip the script and experience a day without bias from the people who held them back in the past.

“Most Terrifying Places”

Travel Channel, 10 p.m.

New series

In Travel Channel’s “Ghostober” Halloween event, spooky premieres will air each night throughout October. Things kick off Tuesday with this new six-episode series that counts down the scariest places on the globe. Cinematic reenactments, interviews with locals and insights from historians reveal why these locations have become so frightening.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 1

The CW, 8 p.m.

Recorded last month at T-Mobile Arena and hosted by Ryan Seacrest, this two-night event showcases musical acts Alicia Keys, Cage the Elephant, Camila Cabello, Chance the Rapper, Halsey, Miley Cyrus, Mumford & Sons, Tim McGraw, Zac Brown Band and more. The second night will air Thursday.

“Almost Family”

Fox, 9 p.m.

New series

This lighthearted dramedy tells the story of a pioneering fertility doctor (Timothy Hutton) who used his own sperm to conceive upward of 100 children. “Pitch Perfect’s” Brittany Snow stars as Julia Bechley, the doctor’s adoring only child whose life is upended when her father is exposed and potential siblings start flocking to the clinic for genetic tests.

“Wild Metropolis”

PBS, 10 p.m.

New series

Discover the extraordinary animals adapting to life in the world’s most loved cities and witness the remarkable ways they meet the challenges of surviving in the newest habitat on the planet.

Thursday, Oct. 3

MLB Playoffs: NL division series

TBS, beginning at 2 p.m.

TBS has exclusive coverage of both best-of-5 National League division series beginning Thursday. The two winners advance to the NL Championship Series beginning Oct. 11.

“Horror Classics: Bewitched!”

TCM, beginning at 5 p.m.

Every Thursday in October, Turner Classic Movies will air a night of themed spooky movies. This week’s lineup features movies about witches, kicking off with “Bell, Book and Candle” (1958) and including “Horror Hotel” (1960), “The Devil’s Own” (1966), “Suspiria” (1977) and more.

“The Holzer Files”

Travel Channel, 10 p.m.

New series

Paranormal investigator Dave Schrader, psychic medium Cindy Kaza and equipment technician Shane Pittman investigate terrifying true hauntings from the recently discovered case files of one of America’s most well-known ghost hunters, Dr. Hans Holzer. Holzer’s captivating files include documents, letters, photographs and chilling audio and visual recordings dating back to the 1950s.

Friday, Oct. 4

“Peaky Blinders”

Netflix

Season premiere

As the British gangster series returns for Season 5, the family’s world is thrown into turmoil by the financial crash of 1929. When Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy), now a member of parliament, is approached by a charismatic politician (Sam Claflin) with a bold vision for Britain, he realizes that his response will impact not only the future of his family but also that of the entire nation.

The Blacklist

NBC, 8 p.m.

Season premiere

The hit drama returns for Season 7, following a sixth-season finale in which Red (James Spader) was abducted by Katarina (Lotte Verbeek) after he traveled to Paris to warn her about the KGB.

“In Search Of”

History, 10 p.m.

Season premiere

Host/executive producer Zachary Quinto is back to explore more mysteries in the second season of this updating of the classic paranormal investigation series originally hosted by Leonard Nimoy. The new season will explore the Loch Ness Monster, UFOs, the Bermuda Triangle, the lost colony of Roanoke, the Ark of the Covenant and more.

Saturday, Oct. 5

“31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest”

Freeform, 8 p.m.

This special celebrates favorite Halloween movies such as “Hocus Pocus,” “Ghostbusters” and “The Addams Family” and pop culture icons who make our spines shiver. The hourlong special also features surprise guest stars and tribute performances.

“Ghost Adventures: Serial Killer Spirits”

Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

New miniseries

In this four-part miniseries, the Ghost Adventures team of Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley embark on a journey to see if evil energy lingers within the locations associated with America’s notorious serial killers — from John Wayne Gacy’s prison cell to H.H. Holmes’ murder house and more.

“Saturday Night Live”

NBC, 8:30 p.m.

Fresh off her Emmy Awards triumph, “Fleabag” creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge makes her “SNL” hosting debut. She’s joined by Taylor Swift, making her third appearance as musical guest and performing songs from new album “Lover.”

