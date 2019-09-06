99°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
TV

TV best bets for the week of Sept. 8

NTVB Media
September 5, 2019 - 5:53 pm
 

Sunday, Sept. 8

“The Wrong Cheerleader”

Lifetime, 8 p.m.

High school senior Becky (Cristine Prosperi) flies under the radar when it comes to getting attention from boys. But that turns around when she earns a spot on the cheerleading squad led by Ms. Flynn (Vivica A. Fox). Becky catches the eye of the charming and handsome new student Rob (David Meza), who seems ideal until his affection turns into obsession.

“Country Music: Live at the Ryman”

PBS, 8 p.m.

Ahead of “Country Music,” Ken Burns’ 16-hour documentary film about the history of country music premiering next Sunday, PBS airs this concert special shot live in March at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium. It is hosted by Burns and features performances by many of the country artists appearing in the documentary, as well as clips from the film.

“Dog: Impossible”

Nat Geo Wild, 10 p.m.

New series

Dog behavior specialist Matt Beisner has dedicated his life to working with the most dangerous, most aggressive and most misunderstood dogs in the country. Each episode of this six-part series follows Beisner as he uses his customized, pioneering and progressive approach — grounded in respect, trust and love — to change a canine’s behavior and prove that there is no such thing as a bad dog.

Monday, Sept. 9

“The Deuce”

HBO, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

This third and final season of the series about New York City in the 1970s and ’80s, when porn and prostitution were prevalent, begins. James Franco (in a dual role playing twins) and Maggie Gyllenhaal (as a sex worker turned actress and director) lead the cast.

“A Very Brady Renovation”

HGTV, 9 p.m.

New series

The “Brady Bunch” kids are back together again and are reconstructing the actual home to match the studio sets — furniture, wall hangings and all. It’s an emotional reunion as the stars gather at the famous Studio City, California, home to begin demolition. “Property Brothers” stars Jonathan and Drew Scott team up with Christopher Knight (Peter) to transport the front exterior back to 1969. Then Jonathan and Drew work with Maureen McCormick (Marcia) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) to renovate the heart of the home, including the iconic staircase.

“Out of Omaha”

Starz, 9 p.m.

This documentary follows twin brothers Darcell and Darrell Trotter, two young black men coming of age in racially and economically divided Omaha, Nebraska. Intimately portraying the twins’ hopes and struggles — and the love and help they give and get along the way — the film examines how much it takes to overcome disadvantages rooted in historic injustice.

Tuesday, Sept. 10

“Rodman: For Better or Worse”

ESPN, 9 p.m.

The latest installment of ESPN’s “30 for 30” promises the “unfettered and definitive look” at the life and career of former NBA bad boy Dennis Rodman.

“American Experience: The Feud”

PBS, 9 p.m.

Discover the real story behind the most famous family conflict in American history — the bloody backwoods battle between Appalachian clans the Hatfields and the McCoys. This new film goes beyond the myth to show how the feud was ignited.

“Mr. Mercedes”

AT&T Audience Network, 10 p.m.

Season premiere

Season 3 of the thriller, based on Stephen King’s Bill Hodges trilogy, follows the story contained in the second book, “Finders Keepers.” When a beloved local author is found murdered, Hodges (Brendan Gleeson), Holly (Justine Lupe) and Jerome (Jharrel Jerome) — along with local police — must track down his killer and recover the dead writer’s valuable and unpublished manuscripts, stolen at the time of his death.

Wednesday, Sept. 11

“NFL: The Grind”

Epix, 9 p.m.

New series

Get the final word on the week in football, as well as an up-close and personal look at life in the NFL — on and off the field. In addition to a weekly deep dive into the games, each episode will feature original field pieces that will give fans an inside look behind the grind, documenting never-before-told stories of NFL players, coaches and more as they navigate the season.

“In the Shadow of the Towers: Stuyvesant High on 9/11”

HBO, 9 p.m.

This documentary tells the stories of eight students who were just starting their school day at Stuyvesant High School when the Twin Towers — located only a few blocks away — were attacked on Sept. 11, 2001.

“9/11: Inside Air Force One”

History, 9 p.m.

This two-hour documentary special remembers the terror attacks by taking viewers aboard Air Force One and into the cockpits, command centers and underground bunkers across the country on one of the most challenging, confusing and terrifying days in American history. Interviews with President George W. Bush, Vice President Dick Cheney and more are featured.

Thursday, Sept. 12

ABC News Democratic Candidates Debate

ABC, 5 p.m.

The top 10 Democratic front-runners face off in a three-hour debate about current issues.

“Mixtape”

AXS TV, 8:30 p.m.

New series

This star-studded classic rock series puts the spotlight on a different musical icon each week as they sit down to discuss their favorite songs of all time and share their own personal mixtape playlists. The series kicks off with Foreigner founder, songwriter and guitarist Mick Jones sharing priceless anecdotes.

“Mr Inbetween”

FX, 10 p.m.

Season premiere

Juggling a relationship, parental responsibilities, friendships and a sick brother while earning a living would be difficult for anyone, but it’s particularly difficult when you’re a criminal for hire. Scott Ryan returns as Ray Shoesmith in Season 2 of this darkly funny series.

Friday, Sept. 13

“Undone”

Amazon Prime

New series

After Alma Winograd-Diaz (Rosa Salazar) suffers a near-fatal accident, she starts having visions of her late father, Jacob (Bob Odenkirk). He encourages her to tap into a mysterious and previously undiscovered ability to travel through space and time with the hopes of preventing his untimely death.

“Unbelievable”

Netflix

New series

This new drama is inspired by real-life events. When teenager Marie Adler (Kaitlyn Dever) files a police report claiming she’s been sexually assaulted by an intruder in her home, the investigating detectives, as well as the people closest to her, come to doubt the truth of her story. Meanwhile, hundreds of miles away, detectives Grace Rasmussen and Karen Duvall (Toni Collette and Merritt Wever) meet while investigating an eerily similar pair of intruder rapes, and they partner to catch a potential serial rapist.

“Murder in the Bayou”

Showtime, 9 p.m.

New docuseries

Showtime’s first true-crime docuseries uncovers the secrets of a troubled town and investigates a series of unsolved murders of eight women whose bodies were discovered from 2005 to 2009 in drainage canals and on desolate back roads in and around the rural town of Jennings, Louisiana.

Saturday, Sept. 14

College football

ABC, CBS, ESPN, FOX, FS1 & NBC, beginning at 9 a.m.

Top college football games on the Saturday schedule are Pittsburgh at Penn State (ABC), Ohio State at Indiana (FOX), New Mexico at Notre Dame (NBC), Alabama at South Carolina (CBS), Iowa at Iowa State (FS1), Arizona State at Michigan State (FOX), Florida at Kentucky (ESPN), Clemson at Syracuse (ABC), Oklahoma at UCLA (FOX) and Texas Tech at Arizona (ESPN).

“The Cheerleader Escort”

Lifetime, 8 p.m.

College freshman Cassie (Alexandra Beaton) is thrilled when she earns a spot on the cheerleading squad. When she meets Terry (Damon Runyan), the charismatic president of the alumni association, she finds herself falling for the older man. But all is not as it seems, and Cassie learns that members of the team moonlight as escorts for rich alumni, and that the man she’s falling in love with is part of that group.

“Ghost Adventures”

Travel, 9 p.m.

Zak and the crew land in Deming, New Mexico, to investigate a mysterious school situated on land that is said to be soaked with the spirits of the Apache and their violent struggle to keep it from the pioneers during the 1800s.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Gordon Ramsay renovating Las Vegas steakhouse - VIDEO
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is preparing to re-launch his Paris Las Vegas restaurant, Gordon Ramsay Steak. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cats owners compete for top show awards
The annual Jazzy Cats event is taking place at the Rio Convention Center this weekend attracting cats owners from around the country and the world to compete for the top show awards. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas serves blackened Cajun catfish - VIDEO
Troy Remer, sous chef at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq Promenade in Las Vegas, blackens Cajun catfish on the grill before serving it with mashed potatoes and collard greens. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Gold Encrusted Filet Mignon at Mr. Chow - VIDEO
This just may be the gold standard for the filet mignon. Mr. Chow at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas has introduced The Gold Encrusted Filet Mignon, which is coated with real 24-karat gold. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Working as a mermaid in Las Vegas - VIDEO
McKenzie Kawano works as a mermaid at the aquarium at the Silverton in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pinkbox Doughnuts opens third store in Las Vegas area
Las Vegas-based Pinkbox Doughnuts, which opened its third store at 9435 W. Tropicana Ave., specializes in doughnuts such as the new Station Wagon, with Butterfinger; pink-velvet Pretty in Pink; and hybrid Glazed DoughCro Bites. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal, with image courtesy of Pinkbox Doughnuts
Starbucks brings back Pumpkin Spice early
Starbucks declares Aug. 27 the first day of fall as they make their pumpkin spice items available a full month early. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bachelor Party Fra Diavolo at Carmine’s in Las Vegas
Roberto Leon, a line cook at Carmine’s at The Forum Shops at Caesars in Las Vegas, makes Bachelor Party Fra Diavolo with eight pounds of lobster, a pound each of mussels, clams and shrimp, two pounds of pasta and two gallons of sauce. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'American Idol' auditions in Las Vegas
“American Idol” was in Las Vegas Monday looking for singers to compete in its upcoming 2020 season. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegan part of the Harlem Globetrotters
Scooter Christensen, who grew up in Las Vegas, will play with the Harlem Globetrotters at The Orleans in Las Vegas Sunday, Aug. 25. (Mat Luschek / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MSG Sphere at The Venetian to cost $1.2B plus
Scheduled to open in 2021, it is expected to be busier than Madison Square Garden in New York. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terra Rossa Returns To Red Rock. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terra Rossa at Red Rock Resort is set to open on Aug. 26.
Hubert Keller’s Backyard Kitchen
Chef Hubert Keller of Fleur and Burger Bar shows off his backyard kitchen in Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Watermelon Mojitos and Chicken ‘N’ Watermelon ‘N’ Waffles at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar
Bartender Cassy Leedom and Chef Norberto Ortega make a Watermelon Mojito and Chicken ‘N’ Watermelon ‘N’ Waffles at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar at The Venetian in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Juan’s Flaming Fajitas in Las Vegas celebrates National Fajita Day
Cook Ruben Fuentes and general manager Taylor Pulliam of Juan’s Flaming Fajitas in Las Vegas prepare steak and shrimp fajitas with the restaurant’s signature fiery treatment. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pasta Shop Ristorante serves a watermelon-shrimp salad
Pasta Shop Ristorante & Art Gallery in Henderson serves a summer salad that combines watermelon with greens, feta and shrimp. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Factory Kitchen in Las Vegas makes classic affogato
Jorge Luque, pastry chef at The Factory Kitchen at The Venetian in Las Vegas, makes affogato with two simple ingredients - house-made gelato and fresh espresso. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review Journal with image from The Factory Kitchen)
The Cereal Killerz Kitchen serves over 100 cereals
Christopher Burns, owner of The Cereal Killerz Kitchen at Galleria at Sunset mall in Henderson, makes a Milk & Cookies Shake from his more than 100 varieties of cereal. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer in Las Vegas makes a State Fair CrazyShake
Bianca Zepeva, a shaker at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer at The Venetian in Las Vegas, makes a State Fair CrazyShake with a kettle corn rim, caramel, corn-based ice cream, popcorn brittle, crushed kettle corn, sprinkles and a cherry. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
Balboa Pizza Company makes Thai peanut chicken wings
Irma Perez, kitchen manager at Balboa Pizza Company at The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, near Las Vegas, brines chicken wings for 24 hours before roasting and frying them and finishing them in various styles such as Thai peanut. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
New Venetian pool deck
Final touches are currently being added to the hotel’s main tower pool deck, which consists of five pools. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who is Vegas Vic? (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada State Museum Director Dennis McBride explains the origins of the Vegas icon.
Slater’s 50/50 in Las Vegas serves a 4-pound Big Island Feast Burger
Cindy Sun, general manager of Slater’s 50/50 in Las Vegas, makes the Big Island Feast Burger with 2 1/2 pounds of the house bacon/beef blend, Napa-cilantro slaw, six slices of American cheese, a can of grilled Spam, six slices of chargrilled pineapple, four fried eggs and a drizzle of teriyaki and serves it with macaroni salad. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Get a first look of MSG Sphere construction in Las Vegas
Representatives of The Madison Square Garden Company give the first glimpse of progress Tuesday of the under-construction MSG Sphere — a first-of-its-kind performance venue with high-tech audio and visual capabilities.
Shark Week cupcakes at Freed’s Bakery in Las Vegas
Brittnee Klinger, a cake decorator at Freed’s Bakery in Las Vegas, makes Shark Week cupcakes with ocean-blue buttercream, fondant fins and a blood-red strawberry filling. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans and friends recall Elvis opening in Las Vegas
Fifty years ago on July 31st 1969, Elvis Presley opened at the International hotel in Las Vegas. He went on to do 837 consecutive sold-out shows at the property.
Hot peach cobbler at Beaumont’s Southern Kitchen at Texas Station
Michael Ross, room chef/pitmaster at Beaumont’s Southern Kitchen at Texas Station in Las Vegas, makes peach cobbler by baking peaches in a cast-iron pan with batter and crumble, then topping with Haagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream and bourbon-caramel sauce. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Water Grill opens at The Forum Shops at Caesars in Las Vegas
Water Grill, from a 30-year-old California company opening its first Las Vegas location, specializes is fresh seafood including 16 types of oysters. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cat's Meow comes to Las Vegas
New Orleans-based karaoke chain opens new location in Neonopolis. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making the Loco Moco Breakfast Burger at Broken Yolk Cafe in Las Vegas
Manny Menina, line cook at Broken Yolk Cafe in Las Vegas, stacks 8 ounces of beef, 2 strips of bacon, hash browns, caramelized onions and 2 fried eggs on 4 King’s Hawaiian slider buns to make the Loco Moco Breakfast Burger. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Actress Valerie Harper laughs during an interview in New York in 1987. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm)
Valerie Harper, who played Rhoda on TV, dies at 80
By John Rogers The Associated Press

Valerie Harper, who scored guffaws, stole hearts and busted TV taboos as the brash, self-deprecating Rhoda Morgenstern on back-to-back hit sitcoms in the 1970s, has died.