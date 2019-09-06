TV best bets for the week of Sept. 8

This week’s top choices include the debut of “NFL: The Grind,” a weekly look at life in the pro football league, on and off the field.

Tennessee Titans center Hroniss Grasu gets set to snap the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half of a preseason NFL football game Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

Sunday, Sept. 8

“The Wrong Cheerleader”

Lifetime, 8 p.m.

High school senior Becky (Cristine Prosperi) flies under the radar when it comes to getting attention from boys. But that turns around when she earns a spot on the cheerleading squad led by Ms. Flynn (Vivica A. Fox). Becky catches the eye of the charming and handsome new student Rob (David Meza), who seems ideal until his affection turns into obsession.

“Country Music: Live at the Ryman”

PBS, 8 p.m.

Ahead of “Country Music,” Ken Burns’ 16-hour documentary film about the history of country music premiering next Sunday, PBS airs this concert special shot live in March at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium. It is hosted by Burns and features performances by many of the country artists appearing in the documentary, as well as clips from the film.

“Dog: Impossible”

Nat Geo Wild, 10 p.m.

New series

Dog behavior specialist Matt Beisner has dedicated his life to working with the most dangerous, most aggressive and most misunderstood dogs in the country. Each episode of this six-part series follows Beisner as he uses his customized, pioneering and progressive approach — grounded in respect, trust and love — to change a canine’s behavior and prove that there is no such thing as a bad dog.

Monday, Sept. 9

“The Deuce”

HBO, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

This third and final season of the series about New York City in the 1970s and ’80s, when porn and prostitution were prevalent, begins. James Franco (in a dual role playing twins) and Maggie Gyllenhaal (as a sex worker turned actress and director) lead the cast.

“A Very Brady Renovation”

HGTV, 9 p.m.

New series

The “Brady Bunch” kids are back together again and are reconstructing the actual home to match the studio sets — furniture, wall hangings and all. It’s an emotional reunion as the stars gather at the famous Studio City, California, home to begin demolition. “Property Brothers” stars Jonathan and Drew Scott team up with Christopher Knight (Peter) to transport the front exterior back to 1969. Then Jonathan and Drew work with Maureen McCormick (Marcia) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) to renovate the heart of the home, including the iconic staircase.

“Out of Omaha”

Starz, 9 p.m.

This documentary follows twin brothers Darcell and Darrell Trotter, two young black men coming of age in racially and economically divided Omaha, Nebraska. Intimately portraying the twins’ hopes and struggles — and the love and help they give and get along the way — the film examines how much it takes to overcome disadvantages rooted in historic injustice.

Tuesday, Sept. 10

“Rodman: For Better or Worse”

ESPN, 9 p.m.

The latest installment of ESPN’s “30 for 30” promises the “unfettered and definitive look” at the life and career of former NBA bad boy Dennis Rodman.

“American Experience: The Feud”

PBS, 9 p.m.

Discover the real story behind the most famous family conflict in American history — the bloody backwoods battle between Appalachian clans the Hatfields and the McCoys. This new film goes beyond the myth to show how the feud was ignited.

“Mr. Mercedes”

AT&T Audience Network, 10 p.m.

Season premiere

Season 3 of the thriller, based on Stephen King’s Bill Hodges trilogy, follows the story contained in the second book, “Finders Keepers.” When a beloved local author is found murdered, Hodges (Brendan Gleeson), Holly (Justine Lupe) and Jerome (Jharrel Jerome) — along with local police — must track down his killer and recover the dead writer’s valuable and unpublished manuscripts, stolen at the time of his death.

Wednesday, Sept. 11

“NFL: The Grind”

Epix, 9 p.m.

New series

Get the final word on the week in football, as well as an up-close and personal look at life in the NFL — on and off the field. In addition to a weekly deep dive into the games, each episode will feature original field pieces that will give fans an inside look behind the grind, documenting never-before-told stories of NFL players, coaches and more as they navigate the season.

“In the Shadow of the Towers: Stuyvesant High on 9/11”

HBO, 9 p.m.

This documentary tells the stories of eight students who were just starting their school day at Stuyvesant High School when the Twin Towers — located only a few blocks away — were attacked on Sept. 11, 2001.

“9/11: Inside Air Force One”

History, 9 p.m.

This two-hour documentary special remembers the terror attacks by taking viewers aboard Air Force One and into the cockpits, command centers and underground bunkers across the country on one of the most challenging, confusing and terrifying days in American history. Interviews with President George W. Bush, Vice President Dick Cheney and more are featured.

Thursday, Sept. 12

ABC News Democratic Candidates Debate

ABC, 5 p.m.

The top 10 Democratic front-runners face off in a three-hour debate about current issues.

“Mixtape”

AXS TV, 8:30 p.m.

New series

This star-studded classic rock series puts the spotlight on a different musical icon each week as they sit down to discuss their favorite songs of all time and share their own personal mixtape playlists. The series kicks off with Foreigner founder, songwriter and guitarist Mick Jones sharing priceless anecdotes.

“Mr Inbetween”

FX, 10 p.m.

Season premiere

Juggling a relationship, parental responsibilities, friendships and a sick brother while earning a living would be difficult for anyone, but it’s particularly difficult when you’re a criminal for hire. Scott Ryan returns as Ray Shoesmith in Season 2 of this darkly funny series.

Friday, Sept. 13

“Undone”

Amazon Prime

New series

After Alma Winograd-Diaz (Rosa Salazar) suffers a near-fatal accident, she starts having visions of her late father, Jacob (Bob Odenkirk). He encourages her to tap into a mysterious and previously undiscovered ability to travel through space and time with the hopes of preventing his untimely death.

“Unbelievable”

Netflix

New series

This new drama is inspired by real-life events. When teenager Marie Adler (Kaitlyn Dever) files a police report claiming she’s been sexually assaulted by an intruder in her home, the investigating detectives, as well as the people closest to her, come to doubt the truth of her story. Meanwhile, hundreds of miles away, detectives Grace Rasmussen and Karen Duvall (Toni Collette and Merritt Wever) meet while investigating an eerily similar pair of intruder rapes, and they partner to catch a potential serial rapist.

“Murder in the Bayou”

Showtime, 9 p.m.

New docuseries

Showtime’s first true-crime docuseries uncovers the secrets of a troubled town and investigates a series of unsolved murders of eight women whose bodies were discovered from 2005 to 2009 in drainage canals and on desolate back roads in and around the rural town of Jennings, Louisiana.

Saturday, Sept. 14

College football

ABC, CBS, ESPN, FOX, FS1 & NBC, beginning at 9 a.m.

Top college football games on the Saturday schedule are Pittsburgh at Penn State (ABC), Ohio State at Indiana (FOX), New Mexico at Notre Dame (NBC), Alabama at South Carolina (CBS), Iowa at Iowa State (FS1), Arizona State at Michigan State (FOX), Florida at Kentucky (ESPN), Clemson at Syracuse (ABC), Oklahoma at UCLA (FOX) and Texas Tech at Arizona (ESPN).

“The Cheerleader Escort”

Lifetime, 8 p.m.

College freshman Cassie (Alexandra Beaton) is thrilled when she earns a spot on the cheerleading squad. When she meets Terry (Damon Runyan), the charismatic president of the alumni association, she finds herself falling for the older man. But all is not as it seems, and Cassie learns that members of the team moonlight as escorts for rich alumni, and that the man she’s falling in love with is part of that group.

“Ghost Adventures”

Travel, 9 p.m.

Zak and the crew land in Deming, New Mexico, to investigate a mysterious school situated on land that is said to be soaked with the spirits of the Apache and their violent struggle to keep it from the pioneers during the 1800s.