Vegas PBS now streaming on YouTube TV

Fans of Vegas PBS have a new option to check out the channel’s programs.

Braeden Klatt, 3, poses for a photo with PBS Kids television star Daniel Tiger during " Be My Neighbor Day" in Summerlin, June 2, 2019. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas PBS announced it is now streaming live on YouTube TV beginning today. Vegas PBS, Vegas PBS Kids and on-demand programming are available to YouTube TV subscribers.

YouTube TV offers subscribers live TV from more than 70 channels.

