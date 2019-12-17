Vegas PBS now streaming on YouTube TV
Fans of Vegas PBS have a new option to check out the channel’s programs.
Vegas PBS announced it is now streaming live on YouTube TV beginning today. Vegas PBS, Vegas PBS Kids and on-demand programming are available to YouTube TV subscribers.
YouTube TV offers subscribers live TV from more than 70 channels.
