‘#VegasStrong’ TV special offers resources for Route 91 shooting survivors

The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center and other helpful outlets will be spotlighted on the third anniversary of the shooting.

The Vegas PBS special “#VegasStrong: Connecting During COVID-19” highlights resources available to survivors on the third anniversary of the the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting. (Vegas PBS)

Survivors of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting may have a harder time coping with Oct. 1 this year as a result of feeling alone during the pandemic.

That’s the idea behind the Vegas PBS special “#VegasStrong: Connecting During COVID-19.”

Premiering at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, the episode will highlight the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center and the resources it makes available to survivors.

“We know that there are many families, victims and survivors who are suffering from feelings of isolation compounded by past trauma from the Route 91 tragedy,” Tennille Pereira, the center’s director, said in a statement. “We want them to know, wherever they are, they are not alone or forgotten.”

The special also features a visit to the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden as well as guidance from mental health professionals and social workers and a spotlight on virtual resources.

“#VegasStrong: Connecting During COVID-19” also can be seen at vegaspbs.org. Additional resources will be available at vegaspbs.org/vegasstrong.

