90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
TV

‘#VegasStrong’ TV special offers resources for Route 91 shooting survivors

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 29, 2020 - 2:38 pm
 

Survivors of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting may have a harder time coping with Oct. 1 this year as a result of feeling alone during the pandemic.

That’s the idea behind the Vegas PBS special “#VegasStrong: Connecting During COVID-19.”

Premiering at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, the episode will highlight the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center and the resources it makes available to survivors.

“We know that there are many families, victims and survivors who are suffering from feelings of isolation compounded by past trauma from the Route 91 tragedy,” Tennille Pereira, the center’s director, said in a statement. “We want them to know, wherever they are, they are not alone or forgotten.”

The special also features a visit to the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden as well as guidance from mental health professionals and social workers and a spotlight on virtual resources.

“#VegasStrong: Connecting During COVID-19” also can be seen at vegaspbs.org. Additional resources will be available at vegaspbs.org/vegasstrong.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas Strip shooting suspect in custody in California
Las Vegas Strip shooting suspect in custody in California
2
1 location in Circa will allow under-21 guests, Stevens says
1 location in Circa will allow under-21 guests, Stevens says
3
Nevada’s 2nd-longest bridge opens to traffic in northwest Las Vegas
Nevada’s 2nd-longest bridge opens to traffic in northwest Las Vegas
4
LETTER: Gov. Sisolak’s virus restrictions put Las Vegas on the brink
LETTER: Gov. Sisolak’s virus restrictions put Las Vegas on the brink
5
Videos show Raiders at public event without wearing masks
Videos show Raiders at public event without wearing masks
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST