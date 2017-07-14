‘Walking Dead’ stuntman dies after 20-foot fall on set

Hollywood mourned the loss of “The Walking Dead” stuntman John Bernecker following his death from injuries sustained on set.

LOS ANGELES — Hollywood mourned the loss of “The Walking Dead” stuntman John Bernecker following his death from injuries sustained on set.

AMC halted production of the show’s eighth season in wake of the tragedy. Bernecker was shooting a scene in which he was supposed to fall off a 20-foot balcony onto a safety cushion below. He missed the cushion and hit the concrete instead.

Celebrities, including his “Walking Dead” castmates, offered condolences on Twitter to the veteran stunt performer and fight choreographer.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Negan on the series, penned, “Deep sorrow today, and for every tomorrow. Love, respect, and condolences to John’s family and friends. He will be forever missed.”

Deep sorrow today, and for every tomorrow. Love, respect, and condolences to johns family, and friends. He will be forever missed. — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) July 14, 2017

Several others involved with the show expressed their thoughts on Twitter.

“Keeping John Bernecker and his family in my thoughts,” wrote Peter Zimmerman, who plays Eduardo on the show.

Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie Greene on “Walking Dead,” shared, “No words can express my sadness for John Bernecker and his family. Thank you all for having them in your thoughts and prayers also.”

Actor Kellan Lutz described him as “one of the best most talented stuntmen I have ever been blessed to work with.”

“Condolences to the family and all [“The Walking Dead”] crew and team,” wrote screenwriter John Fusco.

Actor Paul Feig said, “I mourn today with the stunt community at the tragic loss of stuntman John Bernecker.”

“He was a kind person and an incredible talent,” actor John Francis Daley shared.