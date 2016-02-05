What you need to stream next week

Here are our picks for your five best bets in streaming in the coming week.

Jon Hamm as Don Draper and January Jones as Betty Francis - Mad Men _ Season 7B, Episode 12 - Photo Credit: Justina Mintz/AMC

‘Mad Men’

Catch up with the gang at Sterling Cooper & Partners — or whatever the heck they were calling the agency at the end — in “Mad Men: Season 7— Part 2” (Friday, Netflix).

‘Thin Blue Line’

Long before “Making a Murderer” there was “The Thin Blue Line” (Feb. 11, Hulu), the 1988 documentary that followed Randall Dale Adams, who was sentenced to life in prison for a murder he did not commit.

‘Comedy Camisado’

There was a time when Hannibal Buress was just a guy telling a joke about Bill Cosby. Then it caused the Internet to grind to a halt. See what he’s up to now in his stand-up special “Comedy Camisado” (Friday, Netflix).

‘Dope’

A chance invitation to an underground party turns three inner-city friends, who’ve patterned their lives around ’90s hip-hop, into Internet drug kingpins in the Sundance hit “Dope” (Wednesday, Netflix).

‘Chi-Raq’

Spike Lee re-imagines Aristophanes’ “Lysistrata” in modern Chicago, as a group of women abstain from sex until warring gangs put down their guns, in “Chi-Raq” (Friday, Amazon).