What’s the best role for Nathan Fillion?

Question: I haven’t seen any talk about Nathan Fillion’s talent for comedy. Anyway, I cringe to watch him as “The Rookie” when he was so perfect in the role of “Castle.”

I know that actors don’t want to be typecast, but I feel he’s not showing his potential in this “Rookie” role. Your opinion? — Granny

Matt Roush: I get where you’re coming from, and there’s no question that the lighter touch required on “Castle” suited his considerable comedy chops better than this more earnest procedural. But I also feel that there’s an innate likability and vulnerability to the way Nathan Fillion plays “Rookie’s” John Nolan, as he tries to start over at middle age with the cards stacked against him.

Shows end and an actor’s career goes on, and it’s understandable that you’d prefer one role to another, especially if the aspects of his talent you enjoy most aren’t fully on display here. When the time comes for him to put his badge away, maybe he’ll go back to comedy and you’ll be more satisfied.

Question: On the March 11 episode of “Magnum P.I.,” was the barber played by the original T.C.? — William

Matt Roush: Yes, good catch. That was Roger E. Mosley playing John Booky, a Vietnam vet who offers advice along with his cuts. Don’t know if we’ll see him again, but that was a nice callback to the show’s origins.

