When will ‘Dancing With the Stars’ return?

Question: What happened to “Dancing With the Stars” on ABC? — Joyce

Matt Roush: The network held “Dancing” back because of “American Idol’s” increased presence on the midseason schedule, but it will be back in the fall. No one wanted a replay of the four-week, all-athlete condensed spring season, which left many fans dissatisfied.

Question: Will there be a Season 3 for “The Orville”? And are there dates for the next seasons of “Orange Is the New Black” and “Lost in Space”? — Aaron

Roush: Fox just renewed “The Orville” for a third season. It’s not on the new 2019 fall schedule so it will probably have a midseason premiere.

My own calendar shows a projected late July premiere date for the seventh and final season of “Orange Is the New Black,” which I don’t think has been confirmed or announced yet. No word yet on whether “Lost in Space” will be back later this year or early next.

Question: The male star of “Ransom” and one of the male stars in “The Fix” look alike to me. Are they twins? — Shelley

Roush: Besides the fact that Luke Roberts (star of “Ransom”) and Adam Rayner (Matthew on “The Fix”) share many handsome physical attributes, I’m not aware of any connection between them.

