When will ‘Law & Order’ spinoff premiere?

LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT -- "Facing Demons" Episode 2016 -- Pictured: (l-r) Mariska Hargitay as Lieutenant Olivia Benson, Dean Winters as Brian Cassidy -- (Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC)

Question: What’s the latest with “Law & Order: Hate Crimes”? Could it be the latest in a long line of potential new programs that received a lot of buzz but for whatever reason never made it to air? — Alex

Matt Roush: Recently, it was reported that the SVU spinoff has been indefinitely delayed. A “backdoor” pilot had been planned to air within an episode of SVU this season to launch a spinoff about a Hate Crimes unit, but that’s no longer happening during the current season.

I wouldn’t count it out from happening eventually, and it may even be encouraging that they didn’t rush it to air, giving more time for the development and casting process. It’s a very topical but loaded subject, and I’d like to see them get it right. (But with Dick Wolf’s company looking to expand the CBS “FBI” franchise while maintaining so many other productions in New York and Chicago, they clearly have a full plate.)

Question: Why are all of the “Hawaii Five-O” episode titles in Hawaiian languages? Speaking true Hawaiian is not common. — Don S.

Roush: Isn’t that reason enough to do it? Looking past the two white male leads who were built into the formula, “Hawaii Five-O” has tried from the start to honor and reflect Hawaiian culture, and the episode titles are part of that. I dig it.

