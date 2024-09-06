90°F
Whoopi Goldberg rips fake heiress Anna Delvey's casting on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin, aka Anna Delvey, is led away after being sentenced in Manhattan Supreme Court on May 9, 2019, following her conviction on multiple counts of grand larceny and theft of services. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
Whoopi Goldberg attends the "Till" premiere during the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on Oct. 1, 2022, in New York. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for FLC/TNS)
Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News
September 6, 2024 - 9:11 am
 

Whoopi Goldberg and her fellow co-hosts of “The View” are not cutting a rug over Anna Delvey joining the latest cast of “Dancing with the Stars.”

On Thursday’s episode of the Emmy-winning talk show, the show’s casting of the convicted con artist served as the hot topic.

Nearly two years after Delvey was released from immigration jail and placed on house arrest, the 33-year-old fake heiress — whose real name is Anna Sorokin — was named among the famous faces competing on Season 33 of the long-running dance competition.

“I kind of got talked into doing this,” Delvey told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday. “I got the permission from [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement] and then it was kind of too late to back out.”

The Russian-born German citizen, who’s awaiting deportation to Germany, confirmed she’ll continue to wear her ankle monitor while competing on the show.

While some who were fascinated by Delvey’s fraud case are excited to watch her compete, Goldberg was not taking the attention-grabbing move lightly.

“I think back to all the families who’ve had family members arrested by ICE, who have gone to the courts to get their dad, or their brother, or their mother back, and this woman, they gave her permission to go do this,” the EGOT winner said.

She also likened Delvey’s casting to being a “[f– you] in the face of a lot of people who have been trying to make their way back to this country and families torn apart.”

While co-host Sunny Hostin confessed to liking a “come up,” she did question whether Delvey was being rewarded for bad behavior.

“She defrauded so many people and then spent about two years in prison and then had to spend another 18 months in prison for overstaying her welcome and overstaying her visa,” the resident legal mind said. “And what is … the consequence of it? A bejeweled ankle monitor and a spot on a television show.”

Meanwhile, comedian Joy Behar couldn’t resist suggesting that ABC release a spinoff series called “Dancing with the Felons.”

The new season of “Dancing with the Stars” premiers Sept. 17 on ABC and Disney+.

MORE STORIES