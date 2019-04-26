Who’s behind the ‘God Friended Me’ account?

"The Road to Damascus" -- Arthur joins Miles on a road trip upstate after the God Account checks into a closed-down summer camp. Also, Cara makes a career-altering decision, Pria (Parminder Nagra) reveals unexpected news to Rakesh, and the hunt for answers to the God Account come to a head at the grand reveal of Simon Hayes' (Adam Goldberg) mystery project, on GOD FRIENDED ME, Sunday, March 31 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured L to R: Violett Beane as Cara Bloom, Brandon Micheal Hall as Miles Finer, Suraj Sharma as Rakesh Singh. Photo Credit: David Giesbrecht / 2019 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved

Question: In the Season 1 finale of “God Friended Me,” the question of who created the God account was left unanswered.

I’ve convinced that the Machine from “Person of Interest” is behind it all and got tired of communicating to people from rapidly disappearing pay phones in NYC.

Any thoughts on the subject? — Brian

Matt Roush: I like how your mind works — and seeing Amy Acker on “Grey’s Anatomy” last week brought back such fond memories of “Person of Interest.”

But I do think you’re headed for only more disappointment if you’re watching “God Friended Me” for the answer to the origins of the God account. (And I kind of wish the characters would just drop their obsession as well.)

In the overall scheme of things, spiritual quests are all about pursuing the big questions, which tend to lead to more questions. Easy answers aren’t the point, and in this case, the account is just one big metaphor anyway, so with this series more than most, I would stress that the journey truly is the destination.

Question: Has “Alone” on History been renewed? I love “Survivor”; but “Alone” is better. — Kitzer

Roush: History did renew “Alone” for a sixth season, with a new location at the edge of the Arctic Circle. A premiere date hasn’t been confirmed, but expect it to return in early summer.

