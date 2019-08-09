Why was ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’ canceled?

"Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" contestant Tyler Crosby celebrates as he answers the $5,000 question, on the episode airing Tuesday, Sept. 12. (Jacob Kepler - Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution)

I’m so disappointed that “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” has been canceled. Any chance someone else might bring it back? — Betsy

Matt Roush: This differs from the typical “will someone rescue my favorite canceled show” question because we’re now talking about the world of syndication, which involves complicated issues of ownership and distribution.

It was Disney’s call to suspend production after 17 seasons. I’m thinking the company might be merely resting the franchise for a while, and I’d be surprised if “Millionaire” doesn’t return in another form on another platform after some time has passed.

Given the success of ABC’s summer game shows in prime time, that could be an option for a network comeback. Or maybe it will become an element of Disney’s streaming service.

Since the pilot “Triangle” starring Mike Vogel wasn’t picked up for the fall, is there any chance we will see it later this year? — Rickey

Roush: ABC didn’t pick the show up for midseason, either, officially passing on the project, so it’s not going forward.

(For the record, “Triangle” would have been a “Lost”-like adventure about a family shipwrecked in the Bermuda Triangle and discovering a secret world inhabited by disappeared travelers from throughout history.)