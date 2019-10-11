Will canceled ‘Grand Hotel’ move to another network?

GRAND HOTEL - "Dear Santiago" - Alicia and Javi continue their mission to figure out what really happened to their mother. Santiago still finds himself bound to Mateo, as startling secrets from his past come to light on a new episode of "Grand Hotel," airing MONDAY, SEPT. 2 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Mitch Haaseth) ROSELYN SÁNCHEZ, DEMIÁN BICHIR

After ABC canceled “Grand Hotel,” will executive producer Eva Longoria pursue another network? — Fred

Matt Roush: The odds are against it, since the show was produced in partnership with ABC, which would require some tricky negotiations.

For those who’d like to spend more time in this world, Netflix is streaming three seasons of “Gran Hotel,” the Spanish series that inspired the ABC series. I hear it’s fun.

How can Yellowstone not get nominated for any Emmy Awards? — Greg

Roush: Maybe next year, when “Game of Thrones” is no longer around, shows on smaller outlets such as Paramount Network will stand a better chance of being nominated. The stock answer is, even with an Oscar-winning star such as Kevin Costner as a beacon, there are just way too many shows competing for a small number of slots.

The series finale of “Suits” was one of the best final episodes of any TV show ever! — Mike

Roush: Few things are more satisfying than for a long-running show to end on its own terms and fashion a finale that gives viewers what they want, with maybe a surprise or two. Bravo to “Suits” for going out on a high.

