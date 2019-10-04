Will ‘Dancing With the Stars’ fix problem with its voting?

DANCING WITH THE STARS - "First Elimination" - The 12 celebrity and pro-dancer couples compete a second week with the first elimination of the 2019 season, live, MONDAY, SEPT. 23 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) TOM BERGERON, KARAMO, JENNA JOHNSON

Question: “Dancing With the Stars” excludes the West Coast from voting. Why should I watch a show that totally dismisses us viewers? As for the new set, the focus should be on the dancers, not a bunch of glitz. — Ricki, Oregon

Matt Roush: But where would “Dancing With the Stars” be without glitz?

That said, you have a legitimate complaint. It does seem counterintuitive for a competition show based on audience participation to exclude such a large portion of the American public.

Although reading the fine print in ABC’s press releases, live voting on Mondays is available to fans in all time zones during the 8-10 p.m. Eastern time hours (via abc.com, the ABC app and SMS/text). So theoretically, you could vote for a favorite team — from the week before, not the live show, obviously — during those hours, although your vote won’t be responding to what’s happening live, unless you’re watching via a satellite.

“Dancing” also promises to announce a “big format change in voting,” so we’ll see what that’s all about.

Question: I streamed “Yellowstone” Season 1. Now I have to pay Paramount? — Marci

Roush: Last I looked, both seasons were available for replay on Paramount Network’s website. You do have to register, though.

To submit questions to TV Critic Matt Roush, go to tvinsider.com.