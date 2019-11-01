Will Gerald McRaney join ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ full time?

"Hail Mary" -- Pictured: Gerald McRaney (Retired Navy Admiral Hollace Kilbride). Callen and Sam run protection detail for retired Navy Admiral Kilbride (Gerald McRaney) in an operation to locate a missing Naval intelligence officer, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Oct. 13 (9:30-10:30 PM, ET/9:00-10:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Michael Yarish/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Question: Can Gerald McRaney become a regular on “NCIS: Los Angeles”?. His character and Hetty would be very entertaining. — Marie

Matt Roush: By my count, Gerald McRaney has appeared on “NCIS: LA” as retired Navy Admiral Hollace Kilbride at least five times over the years, so he’s clearly a favored recurring guest star.

But for now that seems to be the extent of his involvement. There’s no show he doesn’t make better, so I imagine he’d be welcomed back any time.

I haven’t seen anything to suggest that the producers are looking to expand the core cast, though, so you’re probably going to have to settle for enjoying him next time he returns.

(I agree, though, that an episode centered on Hollace and Hetty would be great.)

Question: Stephen Colbert seems to have a week’s worth of reruns every other week. Does he have a contract that calls for this? — Paul

Roush: I don’t begrudge these shows or their stars occasional time off, because the schedule is grueling.

But I admit I was also thrown that “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” had scheduled time off during a week when a Democratic debate was happening — which is typically a ripe occasion for a live broadcast.

However, this was his first break since the Labor Day hiatus, and if that seems lazy to you, so be it.

