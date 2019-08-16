Will ‘Supernatural’ spawn a spinoff series?

Supernatural -- "Moriah" -- Image Number: SN1420c_0426r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Jensen Ackles as Dean and Jared Padalecki as Sam -- Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW -- Ã‚Â© 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Are there going to be any spinoff series from “Supernatural”? — Gloria

Matt Roush: The CW tried to develop at least two “Supernatural” spinoffs with episodes intended as “backdoor pilots,” the most recent being “Wayward Sisters” in January 2018.

At this summer’s television critics press tour, CW President Mark Pedowitz acknowledged that these attempts “did not connect.” He added, “I tend to believe at this point, the show’s essence and blood is Jared (Padalecki) and Jensen (Ackles).”

As for the actors who play the Winchester brothers, Padalecki said, “I do hope we see more of the ‘Supernatural’ universe,” while Ackles conceded, “When you have a show that is so anchored … around two characters, it makes it difficult to tell the story without those two characters present.”

Please tell me that Netflix or Hulu plans to pick up “Madam Secretary” — or President — when it ends on CBS. — Ruth

Roush: Elizabeth McCord (Téa Leoni) will indeed already be president when the show returns for Season 6, but her term will be only 10 episodes. This time jump allows the show to give some closure to her story, though, which means it’s unlikely they’ll be shopping it to other platforms. It’ll be missed, but better this than an abrupt cancellation.

