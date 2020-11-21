64°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
TV

‘Wipeout’ contestant dies after completing obstacle course

By Andrew Dalton The Associated Press
November 20, 2020 - 5:17 pm
 
"Wipeout" (ABC/Patrick Wymore)
"Wipeout" (ABC/Patrick Wymore)

LOS ANGELES — A contestant on “Wipeout” has died after completing the game show’s obstacle course, authorities and sources close to the production said Friday.

The man in his 30s was declared dead at a hospital shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, Los Angeles County coroner’s spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani said. The cause of death has not been released, and the man’s name was being withheld until relatives could be notified.

The reality competition show, in which contestants navigate an extreme obstacle course featuring giant balls and pitfalls that often result in spectacular crashes, ran on ABC from 2008 until 2014 and is being rebooted by TBS and production company Endemol Shine North America.

Two people close to the production said the man had completed the course on the show’s set in Santa Clarita, California, when he needed medical attention. He was helped by on-site medical staff until paramedics arrived and took him to the hospital. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

The show stopped production Thursday and Friday and has a planned week off next week, they said. Its contestants undergo a medical exam before competing.

“We are devastated to have learned of his passing and our deepest sympathy goes out to the family.” TBS said in a statement.

Endemol Shine released a statement saying, “We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

TBS announced in April that the show would be returning, and it said in September said its new hosts would be John Cena and Nicole Byer. No premiere date had been set yet.

The death was first reported by TMZ.

MOST READ
1
Donny Osmond flying solo in 2021 return to Las Vegas Strip
Donny Osmond flying solo in 2021 return to Las Vegas Strip
2
Las Vegas economy still reeling from 1st shutdown. Is another coming?
Las Vegas economy still reeling from 1st shutdown. Is another coming?
3
Elaine Wynn officially out of Wynn Resorts
Elaine Wynn officially out of Wynn Resorts
4
Nevada counties see record COVID cases, but can’t agree on next steps
Nevada counties see record COVID cases, but can’t agree on next steps
5
Sisolak: Restrictions to slow spread of COVID-19 coming ‘very soon’
Sisolak: Restrictions to slow spread of COVID-19 coming ‘very soon’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This image released by Profiles in History shows a Santa Claus puppet used in the filming of th ...
Santa, Rudolph figures soar to sale of $368K at auction
The Associated Press

Other highlights from the two-day auction include Marilyn Monroe’s tiger-striped gown from “The Seven Year Itch,” which sold for a whopping $593,750.