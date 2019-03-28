Woman suing Weather Channel over storm chaser son’s death

(Thinkstock)

DALLAS — A mother is suing The Weather Channel for $125 million over the death of her son, who was killed in a crash with storm chasers who worked for the cable network.

Karen Di Piazza alleges Kelley Williamson and Randall Yarnall, who had a show called “Storm Wranglers,” ran a stop sign on a road southeast of Lubbock in March 2017 as they were chasing a tornado.

The lawsuit claims the pair collided with a vehicle driven by Di Piazza’s son, 25-year-old storm chaser Corbin Lee Jaeger.

The suit, filed Tuesday in federal court in Lubbock, contends that the network knew of the reckless driving habits of Williamson and Yarnall, who also died in the crash.

The Weather Channel said in a statement that it can’t comment on pending litigation.