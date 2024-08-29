‘Worst Ex Ever’: Las Vegas victims focus of Netflix true-crime series

Women identified only as Amber and Jaimee talk about the abuse they suffered at the hands of Benjamin Obadiah Foster.

The Netflix true-crime series "Worst Ex Ever" uses animation to re-create to Benjamin Obadiah Foster's crimes in Las Vegas. (Netflix)

A victim only identified as Amber appears in a scene from the Netflix true-crime series "Worst Ex Ever." (Netflix)

Benjamin Obadiah Foster is shown in the Netflix true-crime series "Worst Ex Ever." (Netflix)

The true-crime docuseries “Worst Ex Ever” is Netflix’s top TV show, beating out the likes of Adam Sandler’s new stand-up special and fellow true-crime tale “American Murder: Laci Peterson.”

Much of “Dating the Devil,” the first of the show’s four episodes, is set in Las Vegas due to the disturbing past of its subject, Benjamin Obadiah Foster.

On Jan. 24, 2023, Angie Milner went to the home of her friend, 39-year-old Justine Siemens, in Grants Pass, Oregon. Milner saw Foster leaving through the garage. Then she went inside and found Siemens severely beaten and clinging to life.

“Please hurry,” Milner says in her 911 call. “This crazy psycho guy has done this in Vegas before her.”

Foster’s Las Vegas crimes are presented through a combination of interviews, body cam footage and animated re-creations.

“At one point, I did think that Ben could have been the one for me,” says an ex-girlfriend only identified as Amber. “It’s hard to pinpoint the emotions that you feel when you love someone and, unfortunately, this person could have killed you.”

They met as co-workers at a day club on the Strip, Amber says, and there were no signs of trouble. Then the horrific abuse began, she says, describing it in gruesome detail.

Another Las Vegas ex, identified as Jaimee, took Foster in and supported him when he lost his job.

Foster, she says, “attacked me quite a few times. I never knew what was going to happen next. And every time he would attack me, it would be worse the next time and worse the next time.”

Unlike his abuse of Amber and Jaimee, Foster’s attack on Siemens, and the manhunt that followed, drew national interest.

