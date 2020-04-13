Zak Bagans, ‘Ghost Adventures’ is here to help with quarantine

Led by Las Vegans Zak Bagans and Aaron Goodwin, the series is in the middle of a run of Nevada-based episodes.

From left, Billy Tolley, Zak Bagans, Jay Wasley and Aaron Goodwin star in "Ghost Adventures." (Travel Channel)

Zak Bagans and the Ghost Adventures Crew are used to lockdowns. Now, Travel Channel is using their show to help entertain fans during lockdowns of their own.

Marathons of “Ghost Adventures,” ranging from four to 14 episodes long, are being programmed while Americans are urged to stay at home.

Led by Las Vegans Bagans and Aaron Goodwin, “Ghost Adventures” is in the middle of a run of Nevada-based episodes.

Following investigations of Goodwin’s father’s Las Vegas home and The Golden Tiki, the team — which also includes Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley — is heading back to Virginia City, where the series began.

In “Beneath the Bonanza” (9 p.m. Thursday), the crew explores a saloon and its haunted artifact known as the Suicide Table.

Here’s a schedule of upcoming “Ghost Adventures” marathons on Travel Channel:

Tuesday: 4-10 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

April 21: 4-10 p.m.

April 23: noon-10 p.m.

April 25: noon-4 p.m.

April 28: 3-10 p.m.

April 30: noon-10 p.m.

May 5: 3-10 p.m.

May 7: 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

