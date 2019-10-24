Twenty One Pilots lead this week’s best bets in Las Vegas

Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots performs at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

(Las Vegas Concours d'Elegance)

MUSIC

Twenty One Pilots

“I’m running for my li-i-i-i-i-i-fe,” Twenty One Pilots frontman Tyler Joseph sings on “Chlorine,” the fifth single from the hip-hop- and reggae-informed alt-rockers’ latest record, “Trench.” And he sounds like it, desperation a recurring theme on this moody concept album in which the quest for peace of mind is an ongoing pursuit. See them at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the MGM Grand Garden. Tickets are $39.95 to $79.95; call 888-929-7849.

Jason Bracelin

ARTS & LEISURE

Tour d’Elegance

Frank Sinatra’s 1961 Dual Ghia will be among the classic automobiles participating in the Tour d’Elegance on Sunday. The free event is part of the four-day Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance at DragonRidge Country Club in Henderson. Car enthusiasts can view a procession of about 120 to 140 vehicles starting at 8 a.m. Sunday. The route will travel north on the Strip beginning near Mandalay Bay and ending at Wynn Las Vegas. A car show, featuring a curated collection of vehicles, will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the country club, with tickets available for $100 in advance. For more information, visit lasvegasconcours.com.

Madelon Hynes

MOVIES

‘Luzia’

If the seven local productions by Cirque du Soleil — including the new “R.U.N” — aren’t enough for you, now you can take in an eighth for one night only. The touring show “Luzia,” set in an imaginary version of Mexico, is heading to movie theaters at 7 p.m. Tuesday. See it at Cannery, Colonnade, Orleans, Red Rock, Sam’s Town, Santa Fe, South Point and Village Square.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Wine & Food Experience

Representatives of more than 30 local restaurants will be serving their best at the USA Today Wine & Food Experience from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, 311 W. Sahara Ave. Besides samples of food, spirits, wine and beer, the event will include appearances by celebrity chefs, cooking demonstrations and wine and spirits seminars. Tickets are $65 in advance and $85 at the door, or $85 in advance and $140 at the door for VIP (with entry at noon), at wineandfood.usatoday.com.

Heidi Knapp Rinella

SHOWS

Trick or Tease

The Burlesque Hall of Fame will present Trick or Tease at 7 p.m. Friday at Ron Decar’s Event Center, 1201 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The sexy, spooky evening promises top burlesque performers from Las Vegas and beyond, including international performer Banbury Cross and legend of the classic burlesque era Tiffany Carter. Also on the bill: Anita Brassiere, Blanche DeBris, Darby Fox, Lolita Haze, Molly Boom Boom, Neon and The Bare Witch Project, featuring students from the Burlesque Hall of Fame’s School of Striptease. Tickets ($29-$49) are available at bhof.link/trick.

Al Mancini